Didn't correct my error from the first game where Fabio was indeed a midfielder and not an attacker. In comparison to today though I believe both Elliot and Jones instead played as midfielders and now Fabio and Ox played as an attacker. So basically switched around. Again this is probably due to needing to field multiple XI's but still something to track as far as setting expectations for the season. Though Ox's injury kind of settles his status for now.