Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 175849 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 03:13:50 pm »
Nice little clean sheet for Harvey Davies  ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 03:18:08 pm »
Tyler Morton is gonna be some player.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 03:19:22 pm »
this 2nd half has been a good example of why these game do not need to be on tv.

Dreadful, thanks to the substitution breaks and Palace being totally unprepared with their half a squad, cos of having so many unvaccinated players unable to travel ::)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 03:20:21 pm »
Massive 3 points, the title challenge is back on.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 03:21:14 pm »
I love the way the young lads are so quick to close down, this is absolutely running through the club now.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:19:22 pm
this 2nd half has been a good example of why these game do not need to be on tv.

Dreadful, thanks to the substitution breaks and Palace being totally unprepared with their half a squad, cos of having so many unvaccinated players unable to travel ::)
Why are so many unvaccinated and why would you arrange your preseason like that if you knew the amount of unvaccinated players you have?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 03:22:00 pm »
We may have lost the Bangkok Cup but we've won the Standard Chartered Cup.  ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:21:14 pm
I love the way the young lads are so quick to close down, this is absolutely running through the club now.

absolutely hunting the ball down. ethos of intensity run through to the youth teams
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Good work out for the boys,understandably more cohesion emerging.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:09 pm
Does anyone know if we're going straight to Austria from Singapore?

Apologies, I can't remember what account the Tweet I saw earlier was from - apparently everyone's heading back to Liverpool pretty quickly after today's game.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 03:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:21:38 pm
Why are so many unvaccinated and why would you arrange your preseason like that if you knew the amount of unvaccinated players you have?

Because it's their choice, and the only reason we probably have a high % is because of the characters Klopp and the club pick out to play for us, and the words of Klopp himself regarding the matter.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:26:52 pm
Apologies, I can't remember what account the Tweet I saw earlier was from - apparently everyone's heading back to Liverpool pretty quickly after today's game.

Going to be very hot in Austria through next week (as in the UK Monday/Tuesday).
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:22:00 pm
We may have lost the Bangkok Cup but we've won the Standard Chartered Cup.  ;D
Can't wait to hear 'Standard Chartered Cup champions, you'll never sing that' being heard at Anfield this season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
FT

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:25:05 pm
absolutely hunting the ball down. ethos of intensity run through to the youth teams
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:27:18 pm
Because it's their choice, and the only reason we probably have a high % is because of the characters Klopp and the club pick out to play for us, and the words of Klopp himself regarding the matter.

I think the question was more why would you arrange a pre-season there, knowing full well you won't be able to take a load of players.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:31:03 pm
I think the question was more why would you arrange a pre-season there, knowing full well you won't be able to take a load of players.

That was the second part that I didn't answer. I can though

Money, sponsors and money.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm »
Level on points with Manchester United.
Not bad.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 03:36:48 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:57:21 pm
only people who are making a big deal out of it are people like yourself, and opposition fans. Its the second game of preseason, he has played about 30 minutes, who the fuck gives a shit? And he is looking good.

Chill there my friend.

Just looked like he was trying too hard and as a result seemed a little stretched.

If you've taken anything else from what I wrote then that's all in your head. Fully on board with the signing, have complete faith he'll be a huge success. Just think he needs a goal to speed up the settling process.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:22:00 pm
We may have lost the Bangkok Cup but we've won the Standard Chartered Cup.  ;D

I'd take that. No one can ever accused us of not scoring in cup finals.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on July 12, 2022, 10:39:12 pm
(...)

Ox looked the fittest he's been for about 2,5 years

(...)

Ox injured

hopefully a minor tweak tbf
