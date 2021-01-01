this 2nd half has been a good example of why these game do not need to be on tv.Dreadful, thanks to the substitution breaks and Palace being totally unprepared with their half a squad, cos of having so many unvaccinated players unable to travel
I love the way the young lads are so quick to close down, this is absolutely running through the club now.
Does anyone know if we're going straight to Austria from Singapore?
Why are so many unvaccinated and why would you arrange your preseason like that if you knew the amount of unvaccinated players you have?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Apologies, I can't remember what account the Tweet I saw earlier was from - apparently everyone's heading back to Liverpool pretty quickly after today's game.
We may have lost the Bangkok Cup but we've won the Standard Chartered Cup.
absolutely hunting the ball down. ethos of intensity run through to the youth teams
Because it's their choice, and the only reason we probably have a high % is because of the characters Klopp and the club pick out to play for us, and the words of Klopp himself regarding the matter.
I think the question was more why would you arrange a pre-season there, knowing full well you won't be able to take a load of players.
only people who are making a big deal out of it are people like yourself, and opposition fans. Its the second game of preseason, he has played about 30 minutes, who the fuck gives a shit? And he is looking good.
(...)Ox looked the fittest he's been for about 2,5 years(...)
