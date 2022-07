Virg’s perfect hair.



Virg has an air about him, that Ibou doesn’t (neither does anyone else).



But yes, Ibou is some player. To be this good just turned 23, is impressive. Can’t compare to how Virg was then, as I have no idea, barely saw him play beyond a handfuld of games for Southampton.



The air/aura is a fair point tbf, but that's something Virg earned over his first 6 months with us. People just stopped going near him. I think Ibou will earn that as well.On a separate point, Harvey Elliott is absolutely sublime on the ball. Love watching the lad play. Really sharp, nippy - without being quick over a distance, great touch, vision and technique. Always looking for a dangeous little through-ball or one-two opportunity. Lovely cut-back for the opener here. Probably not looking for Hendo, but I'm convinced we tell players to hit an area, rather than a man, with those cut-backs - anyone getting into that position on either flank is always looking for it.