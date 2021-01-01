No they were 5000 to 25000 Baht which is roughly £125 to £625. The organisation was a shambles. The organisers knew the sales werent going very well and didnt want an embarassment of an empty stadium. There was rumours of kiosk's in Bangkok a couple of days before the game of tickets on sale for half price and this turned out true.



This was then confirmed by organisers who were selling outside the ground on the day of the game for half price and they also gave away a lot of free tickets in the day or two before the game. So you can imagine how the people felt who did pay full whack for this glorified training session only to find out they were basically giving tickets away a day or two before the game. A total shitshow.



Yes, my Thai family in Bangkok secured tickets for 10,000 weeks ago, and were disappointed when people were picking up tickets for 2,000 baht. But....I would say the club had very little say in it. As someone who lived in Thailand for 8 years I would say it is very common there.