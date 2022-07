I think it's Harvey Davies and Mrozek also with the squad atm so assume one of them will get minutes with Adrian in the next pre season matches until Alisson or Kelleher is alright.



On that note we seem to have loads of young goalies around. It's probably just normal but I don't remember us having this many at one stage. Pitaluga is on loan and there's the other Polish keeper we have out on loan who's name escapes me. Jaros too and I still feel like I'm forgetting somebody.