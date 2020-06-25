This really shouldn't need to be said following a pre-season game, but just in case it does...



The way that Liverpool play depends massively on 3 very important factors which you would 100% expect to be missing in pre-season games, especially very early pre-season games: fitness, cohesion, and a lack of individual mistakes. Our patterns of play and positioning in midfield and defence makes us extremely vulnerable when the above factors are lacking, especially when you have inexperienced or (frankly) under-skilled players being asked to play in these games.



I fully expected us to give the ball away in dangerous positions yesterday, I fully expected players to make individual mistakes, and I fully expected the players to be lacking the fitness to get back and cover for those mistakes. That is what lead to all four of their goals.



What I was very pleased to see was how sharp we already looked going forward and how well players were linking up going forward. That is another the part of the game that can sometimes take time to gel, but the way that the players linked up (especially Elliott, Carvalho, and Diaz) looked very natural and hugely encouraging.



And of course the added bonus is that the result will have set the expectation meter for United back to eleven.