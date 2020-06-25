« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:39 pm
Didn't see the game, but from what I've read from the sensible posters in here, they started with their first XI, we started with the U23's and then played about 3 teams and were still the better side, hit the woodwork about 3 times, their goals were from defensive errors.

Klopp described it as a good workout according to my lad.
I didn't see the game either as been travelling to Greece but did catch the half time score on the BBC who were doing a live feed 🤷🏽.

From your opening remarks about sensible posters, can I assume that there are some in the thread miffed, claiming the bubble has burst and it's going to be a tricky season?
To summarise the game; our 5th choice right back made a howler for the first goal, our 5th choice CB made a howler for the second goal, and our 6th choice CB made a howler for the third goal.  Worrying times indeed.
Anyone that missed it, We played 3 different line ups, 30 minutes each. Formations as follows:

1st 30 mins
                            Alisson
Mabaya ---- Gomez ---- Phillips ---- Chambers
       Morton ---- Henderson ---- Carvalho
       Elliott   ----   Bobby ---- Diaz


2nd 30 mins
                           Alisson
                     (Adrian at h/t)
Frauendorf ---- Matip ---- Williams ---- Tsimikas
       Clarkson ---- Milner ---- Bajcetic
             Ox    ----  Clark ---- Jones


3rd 30 mins
                          Adrian
Trent ---- Konate ---- Virgil ---- Robbo
          Thiago ---- Fab ---- Naby
          Salah ----  Nunez ---- Hill
Overall it felt like a good performance even if the scoreline doesn't show it, there were very nice passages of play from us

Ox looked the fittest he's been for about 2,5 years

Elliott's close control & general work on the ball is top notch

No injuries  8)
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1546863708927717376

Quote
#LFC offer free tickets for their final pre-season friendly v Strasbourg at Anfield to the families caught up in the mayhem outside the Stade de France.

Quote
The club has written to fans who went to the game with u16s. "We hope that by inviting you and your child to Anfield, it will go some way to providing a level of comfort/reassurance so that they feel able and confident to attend matches in the future."
BBC Sport is absolutely mortifying. Two articles about a pre-season friendly that happened like 2 days after half our squad returned from their holidays.

"What did we learn from Man Utd - Liverpool friendly" on the home page, before going on to hype 29 year-old Fred and 26 year-old Martial as looking like they may finally deliver on their promise after 4 and 7 years of mediocrity, respectively. Other groundbreaking insights include "Nunez is a striker", "Nunez will get fitter" and "Carvalho is a confident lad". Fuck me, is my license fee paying for this?

We looked leggy which is hardly surprising but Carvalho and Diaz looked bright, as did Salah and Trent, and Nunez put himself about (although he looked fucked pretty quickly, might need a bit of work that...). We'll be able to read far more into the later friendlies and the most interesting thing will be what the plan is in midfield, as I still don't think we have the ideal balance in there.
Jurgen got out of the match what he wanted to find out. That's what a preseason match is all about.

On to Friday, where again, it's nothing more than a preseason match.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:03:19 pm
Someone ought to remind BBC Salford that we thrashed United 9-1 in our competitive PL matches last season  ::)

I can remind you that it was 9-0 :D
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:52:32 pm
Klopp has lost the dressing room. He went to the loo but couldnt find his way back..dreadful signage in the stadium.
I know this post was about a zillion pages ago but it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge that I had a good old chortle at it ;D
I don't really care what the sensible explanation is as to why we lost to Utd.

Losing to them never feels good. 

Watched the game and Im super excited for this season! Obviously we werent anywhere near fit but the glimpses I saw from the new lads was a welcome sight. Gonna be destroying teams on the counter with carvalho/ Diaz/ Nunez/ Salah
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm
To summarise the game; our 5th choice right back made a howler for the first goal, our 5th choice CB made a howler for the second goal, and our 6th choice CB made a howler for the third goal.  Worrying times indeed.

I think they're probably closer to 7th/8th when you factor in Hendo/Fabinho, not that it matters much.

And in other things that don't matter much, i am sort of curious what Gomez was thinking/doing for the first goal. Looked a bit under 5s! To reiterate, nobody sensible is arsed. I'd just love to know what the thinking was, as it was so bizarre!
Not sure why to play United in pre-season to be honest. It's just a waste of time facing off against a big rival anyway. I'm sure the club got a bit of a payday but it sort of flattens out the competitive fixtures playing friendlies against them. Especially during the heavy training buildup phase when it probably would be a bit wiser squaring off against local Southeast Asian sides for some kickabouts. What potentially can happen if you play a rival during pre-season is that they bring on some kid desperate to impress the manager by playing it rough against a local rival. Then he causes a serious injury to one of your key players by trying too hard.

Either way, the result really doesn't matter when 33 players are rolled out and the other side brings the first team desperately trying to impress the new manager. There's still a large gulf of quality between the best XI's of both teams over 38 games. That's what matters.
And in other news Notts County beat Leicester City so clearly Notts County are the team to watch this season


It's all bollocks and we never used to pay attention until we got totally addicted and needed pre season to count as a football as well.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:20:39 am
It's all bollocks and we never used to pay attention until we got totally addicted and needed pre season to count as a football as well.

Pretty much this. Think this was the first time I have ever tuned in for a friendly game.
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
Anyone that missed it, We played 3 different line ups, 30 minutes each. Formations as follows:

1st 30 mins
                            Alisson
Mabaya ---- Gomez ---- Phillips ---- Chambers
       Morton ---- Henderson ---- Carvalho
       Elliott   ----   Bobby ---- Diaz


2nd 30 mins
                           Alisson
                     (Adrian at h/t)
Frauendorf ---- Matip ---- Williams ---- Tsimikas
       Clarkson ---- Milner ---- Bajcetic
             Ox    ----  Clark ---- Jones


3rd 30 mins
                          Adrian
Trent ---- Konate ---- Virgil ---- Robbo
          Thiago ---- Fab ---- Naby
          Salah ----  Nunez ---- Hill

Youre a saint. Cheers.
3 teams played in that 90 minutes, hit the woodwork a few times, the guys at fault for the goals arent even 3rd choice. Lot of them will have gotten some experience under the belt and thats more important. Nothing game for us. The Mancs are probably celebrating it like a CL final win.
No injuries right? Then it was a perfect game.
I thought Ox looked pretty sharp.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
I didn't see the game either as been travelling to Greece but did catch the half time score on the BBC who were doing a live feed 🤷🏽.

From your opening remarks about sensible posters, can I assume that there are some in the thread miffed, claiming the bubble has burst and it's going to be a tricky season?

There were some complaints about being thrashed by the Mancs, because posters hate losing to them, it's a pre-season kickabout ffs, it's a nothing result, in a game that is all about the income to the club hierarchy, and to the coaching staff is a run out to gain fitness and any Manc acting billy big bollocks over it is a fucking gobshite and needs treating as such and anyone getting annoyed by the result needs to give their head a wobble.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:46:35 am
I thought Ox looked pretty sharp.
Its pre-season you knob. Even Andriy Voronin (or Sean Dundee) or Anthony Martial looked pretty sharp during pre-season 😁
Hopefully the red mancs will believe their own hype, until they have to play in a competitive match.
Ladies and gentlemen...  Sky Sports

I dont think I have ever seen such a hyped up reaction to a pre season friendly . The come down from this will be comical . The only disgrace yesterday was the prices supporters had to pay to see a training session.
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 10:28:54 am
Ladies and gentlemen...  Sky Sports



Quote from: harleydanger on January 14, 2022, 01:34:34 pm
Usual cycle is

1: New manager: Were back baby, were back

2: New Manager: tspends 150m in one window.

3: New Manager performs exactly like the last one: He needs time to embed his ideas

4: New Manager Starts to underperform last manager: stats of Fergies first 50 games compared to the new managers are posted on Red Cafe, we must give him time

5: New Manager wins in the last minute over two two legs against Grasshoppers in the Europa last 64: image of united legend at the game making a fist posted on Red Cafe

6: New Manager looses next round to FC Coppenhagen 5-3 on aggregate: European refs are bent

7: New manager finishes season in 6th: The club needs to start backing the manager with spending!

Repeat steps 2-6 for two seasons then begin from step 1 again.
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 10:48:59 am
I dont think I have ever seen such a hyped up reaction to a pre season friendly . The come down from this will be comical . The only disgrace yesterday was the prices supporters had to pay to see a training session.

That should be the entire focus of the game, but Sky, the UEFA cock sucking bunch of meffs will never mention that shite while they can sit and wank themselves off over a kickabout.

Anyway, whats our next warm up, this Friday isn't it?
This really shouldn't need to be said following a pre-season game, but just in case it does...

The way that Liverpool play depends massively on 3 very important factors which you would 100% expect to be missing in pre-season games, especially very early pre-season games: fitness, cohesion, and a lack of individual mistakes.  Our patterns of play and positioning in midfield and defence makes us extremely vulnerable when the above factors are lacking, especially when you have inexperienced or (frankly) under-skilled players being asked to play in these games.

I fully expected us to give the ball away in dangerous positions yesterday, I fully expected players to make individual mistakes, and I fully expected the players to be lacking the fitness to get back and cover for those mistakes.  That is what lead to all four of their goals.

What I was very pleased to see was how sharp we already looked going forward and how well players were linking up going forward.  That is another the part of the game that can sometimes take time to gel, but the way that the players linked up (especially Elliott, Carvalho, and Diaz) looked very natural and hugely encouraging.

And of course the added bonus is that the result will have set the expectation meter for United back to eleven.
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 10:28:54 am
Ladies and gentlemen...  Sky Sports

The only surprise here is that they never mentioned they won their first trophy under their new manager.
I have to say that (ignoring the scoreline) I was really impressed with the way that our various teams played.

Good pressing and pressure, controlled the majority of the game, but made some mistakes that led to goals.

Nice little training session, but just a pity it was our first match.

It would have been better if we could have started with a smaller, foreign team and played a couple of times before building up to a mid-table Prem team like Untied.

Not to worry - Much the same again on Friday and we'll be good.
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 12:42:25 pm
I have to say that (ignoring the scoreline) I was really impressed with the way that our various teams played.

Good pressing and pressure, controlled the majority of the game, but made some mistakes that led to goals.

Nice little training session, but just a pity it was our first match.

It would have been better if we could have started with a smaller, foreign team and played a couple of times before building up to a mid-table Prem team like Untied.

Not to worry - Much the same again on Friday and we'll be good.

Always nice to give smaller teams the first game against us before we play the real preseason tests right before the season starts.
Aren't we training 3 times a day? Started a  week back after United? Explains the result of this  training exercise.
I wish we wouldnt play PL clubs, particularly rivals, in meaningless pre-season games. The circus after yesterdays game is jarring. Never seen a player get so much stick for a 30 minute cameo, less than a week in to pre-season, than Nunez.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:42:23 pm
I wish we wouldnt play PL clubs, particularly rivals, in meaningless pre-season games. The circus after yesterdays game is jarring. Never seen a player get so much stick for a 30 minute cameo, less than a week in to pre-season, than Nunez.

Why? Anyone that knows anything about football understands pre season games are about fitness and trying out formations. Giving youth a chance to impress.
I never want us to lose any game anywhere against anyone but jesus, we have millions of fans in Asia.  yesterday, and Friday vs CP, are PR exercises and are very good to build team cohesion/morale.  they are not real football matches.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:42:23 pm
I wish we wouldnt play PL clubs, particularly rivals, in meaningless pre-season games. The circus after yesterdays game is jarring. Never seen a player get so much stick for a 30 minute cameo, less than a week in to pre-season, than Nunez.

He was already getting stick before the game because he apparently wasn't Ian Rush in a 30-second training video.
Desperate times.
 
Might help shake off a few lightweight fans but always good start from a position of glass half empty as we move towards what we know as the reality of our team.


It's the opposite of the approach adopted by our blue neighbours who are still celebrating their outstanding Florida Cup triumph and remembering what optimism that brought to the start of the much (on pitch) celebrated 21/22 season, the best end they have had for a season in living memory.
I've seen a few posts about the tickets being expensive. So how much was it to get in?
