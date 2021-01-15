Not sure why to play United in pre-season to be honest. It's just a waste of time facing off against a big rival anyway. I'm sure the club got a bit of a payday but it sort of flattens out the competitive fixtures playing friendlies against them. Especially during the heavy training buildup phase when it probably would be a bit wiser squaring off against local Southeast Asian sides for some kickabouts. What potential can happen if you play a rival during pre-season is that they bring on some kid desperate to impress the manager by playing it rough against a local rival. Then he causes a serious injury to one of your key players by trying too hard.



Either way, the result really doesn't matter when 33 players are rolled out and the other side brings the first team desperately trying to impress the new manager. There's still a large gulf of quality between the best XI's of both teams over 38 games. That's what matters.