BBC Sport is absolutely mortifying. Two articles about a pre-season friendly that happened like 2 days after half our squad returned from their holidays.



"What did we learn from Man Utd - Liverpool friendly" on the home page, before going on to hype 29 year-old Fred and 26 year-old Martial as looking like they may finally deliver on their promise after 4 and 7 years of mediocrity, respectively. Other groundbreaking insights include "Nunez is a striker", "Nunez will get fitter" and "Carvalho is a confident lad". Fuck me, is my license fee paying for this?



We looked leggy which is hardly surprising but Carvalho and Diaz looked bright, as did Salah and Trent, and Nunez put himself about (although he looked fucked pretty quickly, might need a bit of work that...). We'll be able to read far more into the later friendlies and the most interesting thing will be what the plan is in midfield, as I still don't think we have the ideal balance in there.