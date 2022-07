Ever since I followed footy, the only goals that mattered to me, was if they counted on your official goals scored tally record. I carried this this train of thought into my many years playing Sat and Sun Amateur footy in Liverpool. As a greedy forward, I lived for goals, I've got loads of Footy Echo clippings 'Bartram scores 4' etc, I actually kept them all.



As for friendlies, couldn't be arsed if I bagged a double hat trick...to me if meant fuck all (and didn't get me in The Pink!)



PS...how big was this 'thrashing' today, still don't know yet..cheers!



Didn't see the game, but from what I've read from the sensible posters in here, they started with their first XI, we started with the U23's and then played about 3 teams and were still the better side, hit the woodwork about 3 times, their goals were from defensive errors.Klopp described it as a good workout according to my lad.