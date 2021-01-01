Mo is still invisible.
Tenny trying to make Degea a sweeper keeper and he gets a hammy.
Had no idea Heaton was at Man U
He was better when he was with the Housemartins.
Why are they diving in a pre-season game?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pre season or not, losing to the Mancs is not fun. Hate that we play them in 'friendlies' now.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
If you actually watched us play instead of devoting your time to being an unbearable, constant, whinging bore you'd know yourself Morton, Carvalho, Elliott and Mabaya all looked good
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]