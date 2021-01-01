« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:20:12 pm
Mo is still invisible.

He's fucking played us hasn't he.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Stream frozen :(
Online KloppCorn

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
Nunez couldn't finish his dinner
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Stream back :)
Online rob1966

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:12 pm
Tenny trying to make Degea a sweeper keeper and he gets a hammy.  ;D

:lmao
Online KloppCorn

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 03:31:58 pm »
Should have given the Salah money to Mane
Online Wullie160975

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Anyone else get kicked out of LFCTV Go?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Elanga

Ha ha ha ha ha


Adrian arf.
Online jillc

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm »
All Andys fault we didnt score there.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:28:31 pm
Had no idea Heaton was at Man U
He was better when he was with the Housemartins.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 03:32:44 pm »
Offside by a mile and then makes a meal of a non challenge, well done Elanga  ::)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 03:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:32:31 pm
He was better when he was with the Housemartins.

I'll need a Little Time to get that?
Online El Lobo

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Why are they diving in a pre-season game? :D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 03:33:43 pm »
Klopp

Just boot them up and down now lads :)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Christ these Mancs love a roll around and cry don't they?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Why are they diving in a pre-season game? :D

honing skills for the new season.

Plus its coached into so many of the, it comes naturally.
Online JRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 03:34:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Why are they diving in a pre-season game? :D
Isnt pre-season supposed to be used to practice what you will do in the season?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 03:35:08 pm »
Nice one, Son's crying
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
4-0

UNITED!! UNITED!!

GOING TO WIN THE WORLD AND THE UNIVERSE CUP NOW!!!


I'm ripping up my LFC seasie and supporting the best team on Earth!!
Online reddebs

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm »
Fuck sake it that the best the Hag can come up with tactics wise...... fall over if they get the ball.

He'll go far with the PL referees
Online DelTrotter

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 03:35:46 pm »
Time to speak to Villa and bring Stevie home.
Online CraigDS

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 03:35:52 pm »
Time to sack Klopp I think.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
defending with a back 1 :lmao
Online slotmachine

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 03:36:17 pm »
Aldo's not in Portugal having a few sherbets. He is undercover in Nana Plaza hanging out the back of a few agogo dancers.  :D :D :D
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 03:36:20 pm »
Yeesh that defending wow
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
I assume that lad who scored is quite young but he looks about 40.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Probably the least convincing 4-0 you'll ever see; makes the ensuing wankfest all the more hilarious to be honest.
Online Father Ted

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
No shame in losing to the inevitable champions.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm »
Bailly did a Matip on us  ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Man United are back
Online Ultimate Bromance

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 03:37:48 pm »
End of an era
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
Pre season or not, losing to the Mancs is not fun. Hate that we play them in 'friendlies' now.
Online JRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm »
Id rip up my season ticket, if I had one.
Online TALBERT

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:38:28 pm
Pre season or not, losing to the Mancs is not fun. Hate that we play them in 'friendlies' now.

This game basically pays Mos contract
Online Fromola

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2954 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:28:44 pm
If you actually watched us play instead of devoting your time to being an unbearable, constant, whinging bore you'd know yourself :thumbup

Morton, Carvalho, Elliott and Mabaya all looked good

I'm in work.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
This is revenge for the 2 spankings we handed out last season. We've awoken the sleeping giant.
Online Avens

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm »
Jim Beglin... my word.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Art of War rule number 37. Let the opposition think they are better they are  8)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2958 on: Today at 03:41:12 pm »
Time for a cheeky 5 goals?
Online BER

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2959 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Bring Carvalho back on.
