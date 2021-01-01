Watched the first 30 mins of the open session and, admittedly, Nunez looked well off it - misplacing passes, looking timid, then in the shooting drill blasting his first three shots at least 10 yards over the bar (before the camera cut away).



No worries, I thought - it’s, what, his second session with us? He’s still rusty and probably still a little nervous. I go online and he’s getting absolute pelters! One of the negatives of having these kinds of sessions recorded live I suppose. To be fair I logged off shortly after and didn’t see anymore of him, but I hope he managed to ram some of that negativity down the naysayers throats. Early days for our boy



Yeah, he looked a bit out of his depth from what I watched. Still only his second session with us so hoping it's just him getting to grips with things, but certainly not an ideal way for your star striker to announce himself to his teammates. The stuff on Twitter is ridiculous though.I remember reading Gerrard's autobiography where he said the best players he played with just had 'it' from the first training session. He'd look around at the likes of Carra with a wry smile, whereas if a player was a bit shit in the first few sessions, there'd be a group of players who'd go 'here we go again...'.