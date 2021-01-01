Watched the first 30 mins of the open session and, admittedly, Nunez looked well off it - misplacing passes, looking timid, then in the shooting drill blasting his first three shots at least 10 yards over the bar (before the camera cut away).
No worries, I thought - its, what, his second session with us? Hes still rusty and probably still a little nervous. I go online and hes getting absolute pelters! One of the negatives of having these kinds of sessions recorded live I suppose. To be fair I logged off shortly after and didnt see anymore of him, but I hope he managed to ram some of that negativity down the naysayers throats. Early days for our boy