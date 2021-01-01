« previous next »
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2520 on: Today at 11:03:42 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:59:25 am
The King of Thailand makes Prince Andrew look like a monk. Hes a twat, who cant even be arsed living in Thailand and is holed up in Germany most of the time.
Unfortunately the culture over there is near worship of the monarch . His late father was generally revered, this guy less so.
I suppose weve just got to go with what is accepted over there .

You mean this fella?



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2521 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:16:05 am
asean summers are all year round literally! trust me i live here

they probably be training in 30c and high humidity. what better way to get in shape then sweating their balls off. Only upside is the games are being played at night which is a bit cooler.

unfortunately we dont have oil that can refrigerate a whole stadium. fortunately cheap beer is all around. oh and ribena is cheap here too ;D

ashawn and ashaun summers are nothing to sneeze at either
Uhoh AureliOs

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2522 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm
Live training session about to start on youtube.

https://youtu.be/Wqitmt1lf70
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2523 on: Today at 02:00:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:53:37 pm
The lads are taking Ice Bath's on the sidelines that's how hot and humid it is over there.  ;D




Is Kostas having a piss there  :o


Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2524 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm
Thiago is fine, Kostas is having issues.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2525 on: Today at 02:18:12 pm
They are sweating like pigs in the live training session. Kloppo is working them HARD.  ;D
Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2526 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm
Jurgen Klopp:

"By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible! He plays as a No.8 now, we dont force him to play as a controlling No.6 in a Premier League game [like vs Spurs in December 2021]. Hes training as a No.8, and its like wow, how good is that?!" #lfc [lfc]
Wullie160975

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2527 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:30:11 am
Inside Training.

https://www.reddit.com/user/snh96/

Love how serious they take the rondos  ;D
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2528 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:15:21 pm
Thiago is fine, Kostas is having issues.

Hmmm. Thiagos clenched fists say otherwise. ;D
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2529 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm
We have some absolute dickhead "fans" on social media.  Darwin came off because he had blisters on his foot but LFC  twitter would make you believe the lad has done his knee.  ;D
Kop Kings

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2530 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm
Watched the first 30 mins of the open session and, admittedly, Nunez looked well off it - misplacing passes, looking timid, then in the shooting drill blasting his first three shots at least 10 yards over the bar (before the camera cut away).

No worries, I thought - its, what, his second session with us? Hes still rusty and probably still a little nervous. I go online and hes getting absolute pelters! One of the negatives of having these kinds of sessions recorded live I suppose. To be fair I logged off shortly after and didnt see anymore of him, but I hope he managed to ram some of that negativity down the naysayers throats. Early days for our boy
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2531 on: Today at 06:41:34 pm








Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2532 on: Today at 06:56:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:34 pm


Sadio's replacement looks mint...


El Denzel Pepito

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2533 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Watched the first 30 mins of the open session and, admittedly, Nunez looked well off it - misplacing passes, looking timid, then in the shooting drill blasting his first three shots at least 10 yards over the bar (before the camera cut away).

No worries, I thought - it’s, what, his second session with us? He’s still rusty and probably still a little nervous. I go online and he’s getting absolute pelters! One of the negatives of having these kinds of sessions recorded live I suppose. To be fair I logged off shortly after and didn’t see anymore of him, but I hope he managed to ram some of that negativity down the naysayers throats. Early days for our boy

Yeah, he looked a bit out of his depth from what I watched. Still only his second session with us so hoping it's just him getting to grips with things, but certainly not an ideal way for your star striker to announce himself to his teammates. The stuff on Twitter is ridiculous though.

I remember reading Gerrard's autobiography where he said the best players he played with just had 'it' from the first training session. He'd look around at the likes of Carra with a wry smile, whereas if a player was a bit shit in the first few sessions, there'd be a group of players who'd go 'here we go again...'.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2534 on: Today at 07:05:52 pm
You lads are fuckin' taking the piss aren't ya? Judging him on a money spinner tour training session.  ;D
Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2535 on: Today at 07:07:33 pm
Mo looks like he sells protein powder for a living.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2536 on: Today at 07:45:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:05:52 pm
You lads are fuckin' taking the piss aren't ya? Judging him on a money spinner tour training session.  ;D
Once upon a time players got entire seasons of leeway. Then it became a few months then weeks then players started getting slated for a dodgy pre season then a dodgy pre season game. Now, they're getting slated for poor training sessions 😔
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2537 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm
The pre season training sessions are must win games. Nunez is obviously a bed wetter if he didn't put 8 past Becker. Klopp out.


Kop Kings

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2538 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:45:21 pm
Once upon a time players got entire seasons of leeway. Then it became a few months then weeks then players started getting slated for a dodgy pre season then a dodgy pre season game. Now, they're getting slated for poor training sessions 😔

Its actually insane, I agree. Probably his first full training session too, plus he had a foot injury. Still, get rid of him I say
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2539 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Watched the first 30 mins of the open session and, admittedly, Nunez looked well off it - misplacing passes, looking timid, then in the shooting drill blasting his first three shots at least 10 yards over the bar (before the camera cut away).

No worries, I thought - its, what, his second session with us? Hes still rusty and probably still a little nervous. I go online and hes getting absolute pelters! One of the negatives of having these kinds of sessions recorded live I suppose. To be fair I logged off shortly after and didnt see anymore of him, but I hope he managed to ram some of that negativity down the naysayers throats. Early days for our boy

There's a lot of c*nts who have latched onto our club who I wish would just fuck off elsewhere. The downside of success is the absolute wankers it attracts.


Kop Kings

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2540 on: Today at 08:14:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:31 pm
There's a lot of c*nts who have latched onto our club who I wish would just fuck off elsewhere. The downside of success is the absolute wankers it attracts.

Plus, Id say that although I only watched the first 30 minutes, the camera only focused on him for a grand total of about 90 seconds. Thats all you need in some peoples eyes these days, unfortunately.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2541 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm
Plus his last name starts with an N.

Can't expect to much from him.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2542 on: Today at 08:28:12 pm
I mean a lot of reports did say Nunez would be a bad signing and obviously this has been proven correct. £100m english pounds wasted. Ward done fucked up.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2543 on: Today at 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 08:14:34 pm
Plus, Id say that although I only watched the first 30 minutes, the camera only focused on him for a grand total of about 90 seconds. Thats all you need in some peoples eyes these days, unfortunately.

I saw enough of him when he played against us to know he's a top player. A pre season training session in high humidity and high temps isn't exactly the best way to judge a player as we all know


No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2544 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm
Guy in heat and high humidity, not used to the intensity of Klopp's training sessions, with blisters on his feet - not a good time to judge him. I suspect we'll need half a season or more to see him settle - Klopp implied as much with his comments at the signing calling for patience. Think we'll see a lot of Jota and Firmino in the autumn.
Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2545 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:45:21 pm
Once upon a time players got entire seasons of leeway. Then it became a few months then weeks then players started getting slated for a dodgy pre season then a dodgy pre season game. Now, they're getting slated for poor training sessions 😔
Fucking ridiculous, isn't it.

Proper shitehouses.


jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #2546 on: Today at 09:24:31 pm
What have I just read?!?! Haha. 2 training sessions and some just can't help themselves 😆
