I honestly dont think this was the case - that is if you are suggesting people claiming contact was already made, but the club was told that he was taking a break but would basically give them the headsup when he was ready.



There was never any suggestion from Kloppos agent that there was contact before this. Sure Liverpool bosses may have thought this is the man they wanted, but there was no suggestion that itd been pre-arranged. And all the talk from both Klopp and his agent in how it all came together, makes it sound like it was only a couple weeks before they sacked Rodgers that they got that call.



Who knows? I don't know if contact was was made with Klopp or not. What I heard was about why Rodgers was allowed to stay on when so many expected him to get his marching orders. i.e that he was a dead man walking because there was no intention to keep him once Klopp became free. He was kept on beacuse there was no point in getting anyone else for what was expected to be just a few months.