He still scored 13 in 29 after the injury which isn't a terrible strike rate. In fact it's comparable to the 10 in 26 he scored before he was injured. Presumably we thought we could find the guy who scored 19 goals the season before.



It was objectively a bad decision in the moment, but we were probably hoping for one last push under Rodgers. The market for strikers that summer was really poor if I remember correctly.With that being said, it was all too predictable. We had a number of creative players who thrived on movement in front of them and we opted for a fairly static striker. Thankfully Klopp came in and found the right balance on and off the pitch.Anyways, very exciting seeing so many players back already. The preseason should be huge for Diaz as he continues to get acclimated. Hoping Elliott can start this season fresh and ready to go, just like last season. I still have no idea what to expect from Carvalho positionally and from a minutes perspective, it feels like he will play a role this season though.