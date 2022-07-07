« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 142047 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2440 on: July 7, 2022, 11:43:09 am »
Think Ramsey was in the video the other day, might have been instagram
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2441 on: July 7, 2022, 03:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  7, 2022, 12:41:58 am
Has Klopp been fined for showing up late?

He was late for family reasons and the club have accepted this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,827
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2442 on: July 7, 2022, 03:55:30 pm »
Day 4





Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,193
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2443 on: July 7, 2022, 04:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2022, 03:55:30 pm
Day 4







Bobby in atypically good shape for the start of pre-season... looks lean, but not mean...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,827
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2444 on: July 7, 2022, 07:21:44 pm »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,590
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2445 on: July 7, 2022, 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2022, 12:14:37 am
All of them are back for our trip to Thailand and Singapore which we depart for on Sunday I think. 

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,014
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 05:55:43 am »
We've come a long way

Quote

Its certainly a far cry from the circumstances surrounding Liverpools last trip to Thailand seven years ago. Fans were restless and Rodgers was fighting for his job after narrowly surviving an end-of-season review following a disastrous end to 2014-15 that culminated in a 6-1 humiliation at Stoke City. Coaches Mike Marsh and Colin Pascoe had been sacked with Sean ODriscoll appointed assistant manager. Pep Lijnders and Gary McAllister were also added to the first-team staff.

Steven Gerrard had just brought the curtain down on his Anfield career, Raheem Sterling had belatedly forced through a move to Manchester City, Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini had been left behind as Liverpool tried to off-load them, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho were absent following their commitments at the Copa America.

Rodgers cut an agitated figure as he tried to convince the owners to trigger Christian Bentekes £32.5 million release clause. On the second leg of the trip in Brisbane, he eventually got his wish. Within three months Rodgers had gone and the Belgian attacker didnt last much longer.

Liverpool lined up against the Thai All Stars in Bangkok in July 2015  with Adam Bogdan in goal and Rickie Lambert up front.


https://theathletic.com/3405844/2022/07/08/liverpool-transfers-pre-season-tour/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 08:50:37 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:55:43 am
We've come a long way

https://theathletic.com/3405844/2022/07/08/liverpool-transfers-pre-season-tour/

Still mystifying why Rodgers was allowed to waste that money on Benteke when we knew he was a dead man walking and was never going to match with signing Firmino. He's not a player Edwards would have gone anywhere near.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 am »
When do the squad fly out to Thailand? Is it today?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 12:20:18 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:55:43 am
We've come a long way

https://theathletic.com/3405844/2022/07/08/liverpool-transfers-pre-season-tour/

Pep was in and around the club then too - forgot about that. So glad the fates kept him around.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 01:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:50:37 am
Still mystifying why Rodgers was allowed to waste that money on Benteke when we knew he was a dead man walking and was never going to match with signing Firmino. He's not a player Edwards would have gone anywhere near.

It's easy to be wise with the benefit of hindsight. Benteke had scored 42 goals in 89 PL games for Villa, a rate of almost 1 in 2 (49 in 101 in all competitions). I wouldn't say everyone was convinced but he was clearly on paper a better option than Borini, an injured Sturridge, Lambert and Balotelli had been the previous year. Stylistically he seemed an odd fit but I wasn't too worried at the time.

Looking back he didn't fit in out setup really but he scored goals in early games against Bournemouth, United, Southampton and Chelsea. And Brendan knew it was very much his last chance saloon so it was plainly worth giving it a go.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:02:05 pm
It's easy to be wise with the benefit of hindsight. Benteke had scored 42 goals in 89 PL games for Villa, a rate of almost 1 in 2 (49 in 101 in all competitions). I wouldn't say everyone was convinced but he was clearly on paper a better option than Borini, an injured Sturridge, Lambert and Balotelli had been the previous year. Stylistically he seemed an odd fit but I wasn't too worried at the time.

Looking back he didn't fit in out setup really but he scored goals in early games against Bournemouth, United, Southampton and Chelsea. And Brendan knew it was very much his last chance saloon so it was plainly worth giving it a go.

He was coming off a terrible injury and looked like a shadow of the player he was for the few months afterwards. We still triggered the clause, in part I'm assuming because we expected that he would recover and get back to form.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:46:36 pm
He was coming off a terrible injury and looked like a shadow of the player he was for the few months afterwards. We still triggered the clause, in part I'm assuming because we expected that he would recover and get back to form.

He still scored 13 in 29 after the injury which isn't a terrible strike rate. In fact it's comparable to the 10 in 26 he scored before he was injured. Presumably we thought we could find the guy who scored 19 goals the season before.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
He still scored 13 in 29 after the injury which isn't a terrible strike rate. In fact it's comparable to the 10 in 26 he scored before he was injured. Presumably we thought we could find the guy who scored 19 goals the season before.
It was objectively a bad decision in the moment, but we were probably hoping for one last push under Rodgers. The market for strikers that summer was really poor if I remember correctly.

With that being said, it was all too predictable. We had a number of creative players who thrived on movement in front of them and we opted for a fairly static striker. Thankfully Klopp came in and found the right balance on and off the pitch.

Anyways, very exciting seeing so many players back already. The preseason should be huge for Diaz as he continues to get acclimated. Hoping Elliott can start this season fresh and ready to go, just like last season. I still have no idea what to expect from Carvalho positionally and from a minutes perspective, it feels like he will play a role this season though.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:02:05 pm
It's easy to be wise with the benefit of hindsight. Benteke had scored 42 goals in 89 PL games for Villa, a rate of almost 1 in 2 (49 in 101 in all competitions). I wouldn't say everyone was convinced but he was clearly on paper a better option than Borini, an injured Sturridge, Lambert and Balotelli had been the previous year. Stylistically he seemed an odd fit but I wasn't too worried at the time.

Looking back he didn't fit in out setup really but he scored goals in early games against Bournemouth, United, Southampton and Chelsea. And Brendan knew it was very much his last chance saloon so it was plainly worth giving it a go.

I remember Tony Barrett tweeting "if Liverpool pay 32 million for Benteke they should follow the money trail" and that was pretty much the consensus.  He'd had a terrible injury which had affected his pace and mobility and was never the style of player to fit our attack (nor were Balotelli and Lambert of course). It was also the fact him and Firmino were the two attacking signings and both incompatible.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:20:16 pm
I remember Tony Barrett tweeting "if Liverpool pay 32 million for Benteke they should follow the money trail" and that was pretty much the consensus.  He'd had a terrible injury which had affected his pace and mobility and was never the style of player to fit our attack (nor were Balotelli and Lambert of course). It was also the fact him and Firmino were the two attacking signings and both incompatible.

Maybe Rodgers was counting on Benteke delivering if Firmino failed to sparkle because he'd been fairly consistent in previous seasons. He was probably desperate for someone who could be relied on after the train wreck that was 2014/2015. Not long term thinking but then Rodgers didn't really have the luxury of the long term at a point where he was fighting for his job.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:33:48 pm
Maybe Rodgers was counting on Benteke delivering if Firmino failed to sparkle because he'd been fairly consistent in previous seasons. He was probably desperate for someone who could be relied on after the train wreck that was 2014/2015. Not long term thinking but then Rodgers didn't really have the luxury of the long term at a point where he was fighting for his job.

I think Rodgers didn't care if firmino sparkled or not - he wasn't Rodgers choice.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 03:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:20:16 pm
I remember Tony Barrett tweeting "if Liverpool pay 32 million for Benteke they should follow the money trail" and that was pretty much the consensus.  He'd had a terrible injury which had affected his pace and mobility and was never the style of player to fit our attack (nor were Balotelli and Lambert of course). It was also the fact him and Firmino were the two attacking signings and both incompatible.
Genuine question. Where has Tony Barrett gone?
He has disappeared from social media since 2019, I think, stating that he was taking his annual break from it
I hope he is well.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 03:49:42 pm
Genuine question. Where has Tony Barrett gone?
He has disappeared from social media since 2019, I think, stating that he was taking his annual break from it
I hope he is well.

aliens
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 05:51:29 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 03:49:42 pm
Genuine question. Where has Tony Barrett gone?
He has disappeared from social media since 2019, I think, stating that he was taking his annual break from it
I hope he is well.

He works for the club as a fan liaison manager or something like that, right?
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm »
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/267405-tony-barrett-begins-new-role-at-lfc

Thats his old role , dont think he does that now , was at the players awards  and on the private jet with Mo the other week
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm »
What's up with Thiago? I haven't seen him in any of the training photos despite being scheduled to return to pre-season training on Monday.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
What's up with Thiago? I haven't seen him in any of the training photos despite being scheduled to return to pre-season training on Monday.

Earlier today he put on his social media "back to Liverpool" so he must have been given an extended break in line with the other players who went on International duty.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:50:37 am
Still mystifying why Rodgers was allowed to waste that money on Benteke when we knew he was a dead man walking and was never going to match with signing Firmino. He's not a player Edwards would have gone anywhere near.

Should never have lasted the summer. It was clear his number was up and the 6-1 to Stoke was all the confirmation anyone needed. Still, turned out alright in the end.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 01:00:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Should never have lasted the summer. It was clear his number was up and the 6-1 to Stoke was all the confirmation anyone needed. Still, turned out alright in the end.

about the ONLY thing that worked with that delay is that it gave Klopp a chance to get a mini-sabbatical!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 07:50:59 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:35 am
about the ONLY thing that worked with that delay is that it gave Klopp a chance to get a mini-sabbatical!

Klopp wanted a year off, luckily he was up for the job by October and the rest is history.

We would have finished bottom half that season otherwise. We were hopeless. Reaching a European final, beating the teams we did, would have been unimaginable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 08:03:08 am »
When is everyone back as it feels there's an awful lot missing even in Thursdays videos?
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 09:20:35 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:49:17 am
When do the squad fly out to Thailand? Is it today?

Yes, today. ;)
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Earlier today he put on his social media "back to Liverpool" so he must have been given an extended break in line with the other players who went on International duty.

Thanks
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:59 am
Klopp wanted a year off, luckily he was up for the job by October and the rest is history.

We would have finished bottom half that season otherwise. We were hopeless. Reaching a European final, beating the teams we did, would have been unimaginable.

I still maintain we kept Rodgers until Klopp was ready to return.

No point getting someone else in the summer if Klopp might be available in a few months and then badger Klopp until he says yes "are you ready yet, are you ready yet" etc...
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,398
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 02:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:32:00 pm
I still maintain we kept Rodgers until Klopp was ready to return.

No point getting someone else in the summer if Klopp might be available in a few months and then badger Klopp until he says yes "are you ready yet, are you ready yet" etc...

The signing of Benteke doesnt make much sense if that really was the plan. A) signing a player for so much money just to appease the current manager who they want rid of and B) a player ill suited to the manager they have their eye on.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:32:00 pm
I still maintain we kept Rodgers until Klopp was ready to return.

No point getting someone else in the summer if Klopp might be available in a few months and then badger Klopp until he says yes "are you ready yet, are you ready yet" etc...
I'm no ITK but this is close to what I heard at the time ( no badgering needed for Klopp, just a question of when he felt ready to return from his sabbatical), and I think Rob and a few others here have said they heard the same, independently.

@Dim, yes it does seem odd that they let Rodgers buy Benteke but then it won't be the first time that a manager on very borrowed time is still allowed to spend. It's almost like the PTB feel they have to let a manager have his way to a degree, even if they are planning on changing him.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,398
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:07:52 pm
I'm no ITK but this is close to what I heard at the time ( no badgering needed for Klopp, just a question of when he felt ready to return from his sabbatical), and I think Rob and a few others here have said they heard the same, independently.

@Dim, yes it does seem odd that they let Rodgers buy Benteke but then it won't be the first time that a manager on very borrowed time is still allowed to spend. It's almost like the PTB feel they have to let a manager have his way to a degree, even if they are planning on changing him.

I honestly dont think this was the case - that is if you are suggesting people claiming contact was already made, but the club was told that he was taking a break but would basically give them the headsup when he was ready.

There was never any suggestion from Kloppos agent that there was contact before this. Sure Liverpool bosses may have thought this is the man they wanted, but there was no suggestion that itd been pre-arranged. And all the talk from both Klopp and his agent in how it all came together, makes it sound like it was only a couple weeks before they sacked Rodgers that they got that call.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:58:52 pm
I honestly dont think this was the case - that is if you are suggesting people claiming contact was already made, but the club was told that he was taking a break but would basically give them the headsup when he was ready.

There was never any suggestion from Kloppos agent that there was contact before this. Sure Liverpool bosses may have thought this is the man they wanted, but there was no suggestion that itd been pre-arranged. And all the talk from both Klopp and his agent in how it all came together, makes it sound like it was only a couple weeks before they sacked Rodgers that they got that call.

I have a feeling they were waiting for Klopp but didnt know how long that would be so wanted to give Rodgers a chance to improve and hence allowed him to sign some players like Benteke. Once they realized it wasnt working they reached out. I have a feeling that unless Rodgers won the league in his last year he would have been replaced regardless by Klopp

Him being useless just sped the process up
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,827
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 06:21:05 pm »
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Should never have lasted the summer. It was clear his number was up and the 6-1 to Stoke was all the confirmation anyone needed. Still, turned out alright in the end.

Keeping him the extra few months was one of FSG's shrewdest decisions.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,486
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:41:07 pm
The signing of Benteke doesnt make much sense if that really was the plan. A) signing a player for so much money just to appease the current manager who they want rid of and B) a player ill suited to the manager they have their eye on.

We let Houllier buy Cisse before replacing him with Rafa.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 