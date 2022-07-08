« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 138691 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,275
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 am »
Think Ramsey was in the video the other day, might have been instagram
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 03:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:41:58 am
Has Klopp been fined for showing up late?

He was late for family reasons and the club have accepted this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,821
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm »
Day 4





Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 04:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm
Day 4







Bobby in atypically good shape for the start of pre-season... looks lean, but not mean...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,821
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 07:21:44 pm »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,586
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:14:37 am
All of them are back for our trip to Thailand and Singapore which we depart for on Sunday I think. 

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 05:55:43 am »
We've come a long way

Quote

Its certainly a far cry from the circumstances surrounding Liverpools last trip to Thailand seven years ago. Fans were restless and Rodgers was fighting for his job after narrowly surviving an end-of-season review following a disastrous end to 2014-15 that culminated in a 6-1 humiliation at Stoke City. Coaches Mike Marsh and Colin Pascoe had been sacked with Sean ODriscoll appointed assistant manager. Pep Lijnders and Gary McAllister were also added to the first-team staff.

Steven Gerrard had just brought the curtain down on his Anfield career, Raheem Sterling had belatedly forced through a move to Manchester City, Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini had been left behind as Liverpool tried to off-load them, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho were absent following their commitments at the Copa America.

Rodgers cut an agitated figure as he tried to convince the owners to trigger Christian Bentekes £32.5 million release clause. On the second leg of the trip in Brisbane, he eventually got his wish. Within three months Rodgers had gone and the Belgian attacker didnt last much longer.

Liverpool lined up against the Thai All Stars in Bangkok in July 2015  with Adam Bogdan in goal and Rickie Lambert up front.


https://theathletic.com/3405844/2022/07/08/liverpool-transfers-pre-season-tour/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 