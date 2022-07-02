I think the last one to play was Konate on the 13th of June, so most will get four weeks or more of holidays. Not bad compared to the last few summers.
The first 19 players are back today?
Is that an anti-gravity pad on the floor or is Matip just levitating?
That or they getting strung up by Kloppo. Bullying culture at work.
Poxy autocorrect, I said chip per
He can't lose aerial duels if he never comes down, can he?
Stefan Bajcetic , Sepp van den Berg, Bobby Clark, Isaac Mabaya, Tom Hill, Fabian Mrozek, Harvey Davies, Melkamu Frauendorf, Leighton Clarkson, James Norris, Tyler Morton, Luke Chambers and Owen Beck all training with the first team.
Day 2 of Pre Season Training Kloppo is back...one day late.
Players returning for pre-season on July 4: Adrian, Carvalho, Davies, Diaz, Elliott, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Ramsay, Thiago, N. Williams, R. Williams, Van den BergThe remaining members of the squad will join pre-season training later in the week following their international commitments during the summer.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/19-reds-return-pre-season-start-monday
Haven't seen anything of Thiago?
Are there no official preseason training vids this year? Really enjoyed them last season for some reason
When are the remaining players due back? Are they all going on the Far East tour?
Has Klopp been fined for showing up late?
The Test is obviously right
