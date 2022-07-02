« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61] 62   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 137656 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,820
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2400 on: July 2, 2022, 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  2, 2022, 07:34:34 pm
I think the last one to play was Konate on the 13th of June, so most will get four weeks or more of holidays. Not bad compared to the last few summers.

Konate had a week or so of vacation as well before the late call up for France
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,004
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2401 on: July 2, 2022, 10:59:17 pm »
Gonna be an extra buzz in training after Friday's news.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2402 on: July 3, 2022, 06:17:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2022, 05:50:18 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/19-reds-return-pre-season-start-monday

Players returning for pre-season on July 4:
So the ones coming back later are Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Keita, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Salah and Nunez.

Does that give any clues for which of the Academy lads might get called up? Left-backs and a few forwards perhaps?
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2403 on: July 4, 2022, 10:40:58 am »
This is the preseason where Milly really has to show something, if hes to get that six-year contract he wants.  Or we'll have yet another player threatening to leave on free  .   .   .
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,820
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2404 on: July 4, 2022, 12:03:11 pm »
The first 19 players are back today?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2405 on: July 4, 2022, 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July  4, 2022, 12:03:11 pm
The first 19 players are back today?

Yes. There now I would have thought.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2406 on: July 4, 2022, 12:34:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July  4, 2022, 12:03:11 pm
The first 19 players are back today?


Players returning for pre-season on July 4: Adrian, Carvalho, Davies, Diaz, Elliott, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Ramsay, Thiago, N. Williams, R. Williams, Van den Berg

The remaining members of the squad will join pre-season training later in the week following their international commitments during the summer.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/19-reds-return-pre-season-start-monday
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2407 on: July 4, 2022, 02:11:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1543933286761873416

Calvin Ramsay has a face that say's "What am doing here next to Luis Diaz on the first day?" ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2408 on: July 4, 2022, 02:12:17 pm »






Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,079
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2409 on: July 4, 2022, 02:24:07 pm »
Cock-a-doodle-doo!

Looking forward to this season again.

Great time to be a Liverpool fan, we might win nowt, but we'll have a lot of fun doing what we do.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2410 on: July 4, 2022, 02:26:59 pm »
Is that an anti-gravity pad on the floor or is Matip just levitating?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2411 on: July 4, 2022, 02:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  4, 2022, 02:26:59 pm
Is that an anti-gravity pad on the floor or is Matip just levitating?
Neither.
They've hung/impaled him on that top bar.


Note Milly's new hair dye colour  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2412 on: July 4, 2022, 02:53:11 pm »
That or they getting strung up by Kloppo. Bullying culture at work.  ;D

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2413 on: July 4, 2022, 03:38:47 pm »
 ;D

Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2414 on: July 4, 2022, 09:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2022, 02:53:11 pm
That or they getting strung up by Kloppo. Bullying culture at work.  ;D


His version of ordering at the local chippy but it has a really high counter.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2415 on: July 4, 2022, 09:22:13 pm »
Poxy autocorrect, I said chip per
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,351
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2416 on: July 4, 2022, 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on July  4, 2022, 09:22:13 pm
Poxy autocorrect, I said chip per

Its chippy ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • Well Red.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2417 on: July 4, 2022, 10:42:11 pm »
Had Milner kept his crown or what!?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2418 on: July 4, 2022, 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2022, 03:38:47 pm
;D



 Hey there! It's your turn to spot me because I spotted you from across the room. AhaHarvey, nice to meet you
Logged

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2419 on: July 5, 2022, 07:09:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2022, 02:53:11 pm
That or they getting strung up by Kloppo. Bullying culture at work.  ;D



He can't lose aerial duels if he never comes down, can he?
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,820
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2420 on: July 5, 2022, 11:59:11 am »
Quote from: zabadoh on July  5, 2022, 07:09:05 am
He can't lose aerial duels if he never comes down, can he?

can't win a ground duel though
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2421 on: July 5, 2022, 02:56:03 pm »
Day 2 of Pre Season Training

Kloppo is back...one day late.  ;D







Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2422 on: July 5, 2022, 03:03:27 pm »
Quote
Stefan Bajcetic , Sepp van den Berg, Bobby Clark, Isaac Mabaya, Tom Hill, Fabian Mrozek, Harvey Davies, Melkamu Frauendorf, Leighton Clarkson, James Norris, Tyler Morton, Luke Chambers and Owen Beck all training with the first team.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2423 on: July 5, 2022, 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  5, 2022, 02:56:03 pm
Day 2 of Pre Season Training

Kloppo is back...one day late.  ;D


Ya need glasses, Jurgen, that's not Marco Reus you're chatting to.

Shoulda gone to Specsavers
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2424 on: July 5, 2022, 06:10:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  4, 2022, 12:34:11 pm

Players returning for pre-season on July 4: Adrian, Carvalho, Davies, Diaz, Elliott, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Konate, Matip, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Ramsay, Thiago, N. Williams, R. Williams, Van den Berg

The remaining members of the squad will join pre-season training later in the week following their international commitments during the summer.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/19-reds-return-pre-season-start-monday

Haven't seen anything of Thiago?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2425 on: July 5, 2022, 06:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July  5, 2022, 06:10:36 pm
Haven't seen anything of Thiago?

Pulled out of the Spain squad with an injury didn't he? Probably on an individual regime.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2426 on: July 5, 2022, 07:28:01 pm »
Thiago and Konate will start later this week.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm »
DAY 3- The test's have started. Milly's time to shine.  ;D











« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Are there no official preseason training vids this year? Really enjoyed them last season for some reason
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 10:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm



For when an inhaler-full of PEDS isn't enough. Break out the inseminators
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,585
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm »
When are the remaining players due back? Are they all going on the Far East tour?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
  • Boss Tha
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Are there no official preseason training vids this year? Really enjoyed them last season for some reason

From memory they only started from Austria camp onwards last year.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 11:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Are there no official preseason training vids this year? Really enjoyed them last season for some reason

There are the usual training videos on LFCtv, days one and two.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,811
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:40:14 pm
When are the remaining players due back? Are they all going on the Far East tour?

All of them are back for our trip to Thailand and Singapore which we depart for on Sunday I think. 
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,580
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 12:41:58 am »
Has Klopp been fined for showing up late?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 01:45:45 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:41:58 am
Has Klopp been fined for showing up late?

His punishment is a song from the supporters about being late...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 06:21:05 am »
has it been announce yet that our old man have won the pre season lactate test trophy yet again.

Im really worried about our youngsters being beaten by an old man :butt :butt

apparently there have been some kind of additional test. Thats where the pictures of ox and matip with all sorts of wires monitoring every bit of data thats needed to analyse the fitness of the players.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 08:51:43 am »
Hows bobby looking? Doesn't really feel like preseason to me if he doesn't show up at least a stone over weight...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 09:04:08 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Are there no official preseason training vids this year? Really enjoyed them last season for some reason

There's a couple up on the Liverpool sub-reddit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
Where's Millie?  And Ramsay?  Couple of others missing as well, but may be tying up loans/moves?

I haven't seen them the past couple of days?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61] 62   Go Up
« previous next »
 