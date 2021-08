The biggest takeaway from these games for my money is the degree to which pressing looks likely to play a larger role this season, at least whilst the squad is predominantly fit. We've looked much more willing to play the low % penetrative pass in the last few games rather than endlessly recycling the ball.



Ox and Co have looked positively possessed, which can only be by instruction.



I'll certainly feel more confident against the likes of Burnley if we are going back to trusting the press to be sustainable and act as our auxiliary playmaker again.