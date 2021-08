Hoping to see some more exciting football and hopefully no injuries. Nice to see Gordon get a start in the last pre season game, he'll have experienced nothing close to this with 40000 odd fans in attendance. Hopefully Thiago and Henderson can get at least 45 mins



Some youngsters on the bench again, Woodburn, Cain etc who got a few minutes yesterday. Interesting to see Karius on the bench again, is Adrian injured or something?