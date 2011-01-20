« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread

Offline afc turkish

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 06:58:27 pm
Interviewer:Will the plan be for Robbo to have a scan tomorrow?

Klopp:That's not plan B,that's plan A.

Such wittiness in a second language, that right there is why Jurgen is just right at Liverpool...
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
Such wittiness in a second language, that right there is why Jurgen is just right at Liverpool...
My impression was that it was a misunderstanding.
Offline missis sumner

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
My impression was that it was a misunderstanding.


Mine too.  But as a Welsh person I also thought the interviewer was asking about Plan B, at first.
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
My impression was that it was a misunderstanding.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
My impression was that it was a misunderstanding.

Even Jurgen's misunderstandings are witty... ;)
Online Bobinhood

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm »
Technology has now screwed even up the humble turnstile.

The bots will be having us soon im telling you. People staring at turnstiles and waving beepy wands that do nothing. the AI's are already just having a laugh before they pull the plug.
Offline OOS

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 08:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm
Technology has now screwed even up the humble turnstile.

The bots will be having us soon im telling you. People staring at turnstiles and waving beepy wands that do nothing. the AI's are already just having a laugh before they pull the plug.

Always love a tech bro spending billions to reinvent the wheel.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 08:54:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm
Don't tell  DG!!!

 :lmao
;D

Ive just been reading this thread thinking ''Am i going fucking soft? Who the chutney budgerigars is everyone on aboot''

Was made up when DG asked

So what did Clarence Seedorf say? ;D
Online Asam

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »


Incredible to have Virgil back
Online Ghost Town

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:54:25 pm

So what did Clarence Seedorf say? ;D

"For the hundredth time, no, my parents weren't Daaktari fans"
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
"For the hundredth time, no, my parents weren't Daaktari fans"
Had to look that up. Looks good though ;D
Offline MD1990

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Eliott i think will start next week. Superb today.

Need to tighten up at the back. More so on the right hand side.

Front 3 all looked very sharp.
Somethin I have noticed is when Jota starts he can tire in the 2nd half more so than Salah or Mane
Online Ghost Town

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm
Had to look that up. Looks good though ;D
:D

I've never actually seen it, but it's one of those things you just sort of know about by cultural osmosis :)
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm
Had to look that up. Looks good though ;D
It was actually shite, and very politically incorrect as you would no doubt know, if you knew any cross-eyed lions.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:54:25 pm
;D

Ive just been reading this thread thinking ''Am i going fucking soft? Who the chutney budgerigars is everyone on aboot''

Was made up when DG asked

So what did Clarence Seedorf say? ;D

 ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 05:51:07 pm
Beck is Rushie's nephew, right?

I read the other day he's his great-nephew but it's one or the other!
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 12:51:21 am »
Wonder who will play LB v Osasuna.

Will he risk Tsimikas in the circumstances?

Or Beck to have another hour then one of the other youngsters?
Offline Sangria

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm
I read the other day he's his great-nephew but it's one or the other!

He was certainly great today.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 01:21:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:40 am
He was certainly great today.

Owen is Rushys sisters grandson.

So his great-nephew.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 09:15:45 am »
Why have they gone back to using that shite camera angle for TV??
Online Welshred

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 09:44:58 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:51:21 am
Wonder who will play LB v Osasuna.

Will he risk Tsimikas in the circumstances?

Or Beck to have another hour then one of the other youngsters?

Its part of his pre-season plan and he'll need 90 minutes under his belt before Norwich on the weekend so of course Tsimikas will play. Its either that or he goes into the season undercooked in terms of 90 minute matches.
Offline PaulF

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:42:50 pm
Giggs and Scholes both played to a very late age. Hopefully Milner and Henderson can for us.

Couldn't you have compared him to Roger Milla instead?
Offline lamonti

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:15:45 am
Why have they gone back to using that shite camera angle for TV??

Has it changed? I thought it was the new standard Main Stand camera angle?
Offline lamonti

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 11:49:25 am »
That Beck lad has got it. Do we have a right-footed version of him coming through the ranks also?
Online Elzar

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:49:25 am
That Beck lad has got it. Do we have a right-footed version of him coming through the ranks also?

A home grown young right footed fullback?

No none of them in our club.  ;)
Online Elzar

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
They are asking people with tickets for tonight to get there as early as possible (4pm turnstiles open) and that if you have 2 tickets on one phone to print them off at home.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:03:05 am
Couldn't you have compared him to Roger Milla instead?

Just imagine Milly running into the corner to do a little shimmy goal-celebration... ;D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 02:17:52 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:15:45 am
Why have they gone back to using that shite camera angle for TV??
I think LFCTV always use the high camera angle, they're always up there for the youth / U23 games. It'll be back to the lower angle for Sky/BT.
Online Asam

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 02:18:52 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:49:25 am
That Beck lad has got it. Do we have a right-footed version of him coming through the ranks also?

Quite a lot of positive comments about Morton (already played for Northern Ireland)

And yes Beck was very good
Online 67

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:18:52 pm
Quite a lot of positive comments about Morton (already played for Northern Ireland)
Conor Bradley's the lad you're thinking of.
