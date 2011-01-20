Interviewer:Will the plan be for Robbo to have a scan tomorrow?Klopp:That's not plan B,that's plan A.
Such wittiness in a second language, that right there is why Jurgen is just right at Liverpool...
My impression was that it was a misunderstanding.
Technology has now screwed even up the humble turnstile.The bots will be having us soon im telling you. People staring at turnstiles and waving beepy wands that do nothing. the AI's are already just having a laugh before they pull the plug.
Don't tell DG!!!
So what did Clarence Seedorf say?
"For the hundredth time, no, my parents weren't Daaktari fans"
Had to look that up. Looks good though
Ive just been reading this thread thinking ''Am i going fucking soft? Who the chutney budgerigars is everyone on aboot''Was made up when DG askedSo what did Clarence Seedorf say?
Beck is Rushie's nephew, right?
I read the other day he's his great-nephew but it's one or the other!
He was certainly great today.
Wonder who will play LB v Osasuna.Will he risk Tsimikas in the circumstances?Or Beck to have another hour then one of the other youngsters?
