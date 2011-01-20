« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 50441 times)

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #800 on: July 26, 2021, 03:56:25 pm »
What's the remaining pre-season schedule?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #801 on: July 26, 2021, 03:58:25 pm »
Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #802 on: July 26, 2021, 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 26, 2021, 03:58:25 pm
Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Ta muchly! My normal .ics calendar does not seem to be updating pre-season matches
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #803 on: July 26, 2021, 05:03:47 pm »
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #804 on: July 26, 2021, 05:19:16 pm »
Why is there 10-day break between Hertha and Athletic and then a one day break between Athletic and Osasuna?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #805 on: July 26, 2021, 05:21:58 pm »
Kloppo has killed them this past 3 weeks so after Berlin game they return home for a bit of rest.   :D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #806 on: July 26, 2021, 07:49:27 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #807 on: July 26, 2021, 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 26, 2021, 05:03:47 pm
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.



Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #808 on: July 26, 2021, 09:30:47 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #809 on: July 26, 2021, 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 26, 2021, 07:49:27 pm


Ive seen that somewhere before



Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #810 on: July 26, 2021, 10:49:50 pm »
Sadio looks massive in the latest training vids. Been on them weights, I reckon.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 04:25:23 am »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 07:09:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 25, 2021, 11:38:31 pm
'Inside Training' (25.07.21 Tirol) - a 7 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/t8i02n

Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 08:19:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2021, 01:29:24 pm
I'm going to press the controversial button.

I think Neco Williams is maturing into a very decent footballer and that Klopp will be happy for him to play second fiddle to Trent again.

Beep-beep, beep-beep......

dry
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 08:32:10 am »
I had a chuckle.

Robbo & Konate

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRzfcpnlpsd/
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 07:09:41 am
Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol

I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!

Also loved the bit in his diary where he said some of the lads did extra runs to support the ones who had a forfeit from a challenge they had. Great team spirit. Although I expect Mo only ran alongside Sadio to trip him up or something...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439012-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-15
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 10:11:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:39:50 am
I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!

Also loved the bit in his diary where he said some of the lads did extra runs to support the ones who had a forfeit from a challenge they had. Great team spirit. Although I expect Mo only ran alongside Sadio to trip him up or something...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439012-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-15


Salah ran alongside Mane but didn't overtake, because Salah doesn't want to pass Mane.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 10:17:59 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:39:50 am
I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!

Also loved the bit in his diary where he said some of the lads did extra runs to support the ones who had a forfeit from a challenge they had. Great team spirit. Although I expect Mo only ran alongside Sadio to trip him up or something...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439012-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-15

No-one went to help with Milner? He probably missed on purpose so that he could run another 2 sets  ;D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 10:50:27 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:39:50 am
I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!


Yeah, it was a hit the post challenge.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:50:27 am
Yeah, it was a hit the post challenge.

;D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on July 26, 2021, 05:19:16 pm
Why is there 10-day break between Hertha and Athletic and then a one day break between Athletic and Osasuna?

Looking to add a game on the 4th / 5th - apparently against Bologna in Evian.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 03:04:45 pm »
Those mini games make you realise how fast their touch is .
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm
Looking to add a game on the 4th / 5th - apparently against Bologna in Evian.

that's a load of baloney
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm »
What's the story with signing up to lfctv free for a month, is it still on offer?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm »
What a picture.

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm
What a picture.


The full Pjurple Akji on show there
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm
What a picture.



Virgil is an absolute monster. So good to see him back
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #827 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:15:43 pm
What a picture.



Mo doesn't care about the 7" height difference. In for everything.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #828 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Tried to figure out where theyre training in the photos. Its in a place just northwest of Innsbruck in Seefeld. Couple of ski jumps right in front of the training pitch.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #829 on: Today at 01:41:00 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:59:55 am
Tried to figure out where theyre training in the photos. Its in a place just northwest of Innsbruck in Seefeld. Couple of ski jumps right in front of the training pitch.

Here https://goo.gl/maps/P9uVtg9aZWueN4Ko7 ?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #830 on: Today at 05:17:27 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:41:00 am
Here https://goo.gl/maps/P9uVtg9aZWueN4Ko7 ?

Yeah, thats what I think too. Reminds me that I still have a Geoguessr account.  ;D
