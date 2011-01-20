Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.
'Inside Training' (25.07.21 Tirol) - a 7 minute video:-https://streamable.com/t8i02n
I'm going to press the controversial button. I think Neco Williams is maturing into a very decent footballer and that Klopp will be happy for him to play second fiddle to Trent again. Beep-beep, beep-beep......
Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol
I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!Also loved the bit in his diary where he said some of the lads did extra runs to support the ones who had a forfeit from a challenge they had. Great team spirit. Although I expect Mo only ran alongside Sadio to trip him up or something...https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439012-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-15
I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!
Yeah, it was a hit the post challenge.
Why is there 10-day break between Hertha and Athletic and then a one day break between Athletic and Osasuna?
Looking to add a game on the 4th / 5th - apparently against Bologna in Evian.
What a picture.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]