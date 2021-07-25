Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.
'Inside Training' (25.07.21 Tirol) - a 7 minute video:-https://streamable.com/t8i02n
I'm going to press the controversial button. I think Neco Williams is maturing into a very decent footballer and that Klopp will be happy for him to play second fiddle to Trent again. Beep-beep, beep-beep......
Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol
