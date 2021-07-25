« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm »
What's the remaining pre-season schedule?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 03:58:25 pm »
Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:58:25 pm
Hertha Berlin this Thursday, then the two Anfield games the following weekend - Bilbao on Sunday 8th and Osasuna on Monday 9th.
Ta muchly! My normal .ics calendar does not seem to be updating pre-season matches
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 05:03:47 pm »
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 05:19:16 pm »
Why is there 10-day break between Hertha and Athletic and then a one day break between Athletic and Osasuna?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm »
Kloppo has killed them this past 3 weeks so after Berlin game they return home for a bit of rest.   :D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 07:49:27 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:03:47 pm
Hopefully Jürgen leaves his contact lenses in pre-season. Cant (and refuse to) get used to him without glasses.



Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:49:27 pm


Ive seen that somewhere before



Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm »
Sadio looks massive in the latest training vids. Been on them weights, I reckon.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #811 on: Today at 04:25:23 am »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #812 on: Today at 07:09:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 25, 2021, 11:38:31 pm
'Inside Training' (25.07.21 Tirol) - a 7 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/t8i02n

Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:19:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:29:24 pm
I'm going to press the controversial button.

I think Neco Williams is maturing into a very decent footballer and that Klopp will be happy for him to play second fiddle to Trent again.

Beep-beep, beep-beep......

dry
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
I had chuckle.

Robbo & Konate

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRzfcpnlpsd/
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #815 on: Today at 09:39:50 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 07:09:41 am
Salah hit the post about 1000x in that video - not sure he hit the back of the net once lol

I thought the same but according to Pep's latest diary Mo and Sadio were "deadly in the finish" in training!

Also loved the bit in his diary where he said some of the lads did extra runs to support the ones who had a forfeit from a challenge they had. Great team spirit. Although I expect Mo only ran alongside Sadio to trip him up or something...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/439012-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-day-15
