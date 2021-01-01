« previous next »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Thats true but that means we are relying on Matips fitness otherwise we could start the season with Fabinho back there.
I think the end of last season made clear that's not going to happen. Williams would start ahead of him there if we've managed to shift Phillips by then. Seems unnecessary to panic about when we've still got 5 CBs apart from Gomez and Van Dijk right now
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:20:33 am
Considering when the Brazilian trio get back, it's hugely unlikely that they would start [Becker being the exception] but the likes of Fabinho probably no chance of starting the first game hypothetically.

Yeah fair point, it'll be interesting to see what we start with then, I doubt the like of Phillips will be kept around for the season just for the first few games. Part of me wonders if we'll just keep van Dijk away from starting games right up until the season starts to give him the max training time, then start him in the first game.
Liverpool fans send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain message to Jurgen Klopp after Mainz friendly

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-mainz-news-21132676

 :butt


 
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:13:38 am
 :butt


 

The Echo is embarrassing.
