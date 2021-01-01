« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 35627 times)

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:31:19 pm
Agree with the first point.
Not sure your second point helps his case mind .

Well looking at that Lockdown video with him and his girlfriend dancing he seems to have two functioning knees. :D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:20:39 pm
After being away for a month together they'll either be ready to run through brick walls for each other or squad harmony will resemble France 2010. Hopefully the first one.

what about this squad and management would even suggest that would happen!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
what about this squad and management would even suggest that would happen!

Yeah really weird comment. Our harmony under Klopp has always been fantastic.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
what about this squad and management would even suggest that would happen!
He's probably been on holiday with his family for a month. Or is that just me that feels that way...
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm
He's probably been on holiday with his family for a month. Or is that just me that feels that way...

Klopp?

Or AttentionHoundRed?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm
If you can't swim why would you get out on a boat with no life jacket?  Sadio going to be responsible for a stress related injury now or something for poor Naby lol...

Edit - https://twitter.com/i/status/1418270366947024901

Whose that on the boat with Naby? Can see Mane but cannot make out the other guys
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:05:11 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:40:20 am
Whose that on the boat with Naby? Can see Mane but cannot make out the other guys

Taki, Matip and Adrian I think.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #567 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:05:11 am
Taki, Matip and Adrian I think.

It's great that Adrian was there, he would definitely have caught Naby if he fell off, no question about it.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #568 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
Is the Mainz game 90 minutes?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #569 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:40:06 pm
Is the Mainz game 90 minutes?
Yes it is.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #570 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #571 on: Today at 03:32:31 pm »
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:32:31 pm
Who's that with Jurgen?

That there is Yaya!  Apparently invited to watch coaching by his good pal Sadio!
