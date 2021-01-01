Agree with the first point.Not sure your second point helps his case mind .
After being away for a month together they'll either be ready to run through brick walls for each other or squad harmony will resemble France 2010. Hopefully the first one.
what about this squad and management would even suggest that would happen!
He's probably been on holiday with his family for a month. Or is that just me that feels that way...
If you can't swim why would you get out on a boat with no life jacket? Sadio going to be responsible for a stress related injury now or something for poor Naby lol...Edit - https://twitter.com/i/status/1418270366947024901
Whose that on the boat with Naby? Can see Mane but cannot make out the other guys
Taki, Matip and Adrian I think.
Is the Mainz game 90 minutes?
Yes it is.
Who's that with Jurgen?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]