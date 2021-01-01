« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 28289 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Next game is the big one. Can we finally beat Mainz?  ;D
Offline Lidmanen

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:34:56 pm »
Two odd games given the bitesize nature of them but would argue that pretty much every single one of the 22 players used did quite well, with Matip, Beck, Cain and Gordon standing out in the first, and Tsimikas, Naby and Elliott looking particularly good in the second. Only player I thought struggled a bit was Clarkson but seeing others say he played well so maybe I mistook him for Morton on occasion.

I thought Konate looked good. He had to make a few recovery tackles but that's the nature of our high line. Especially difficult to do when  he has two very inexperienced players either side of him as well. Thought a few times he looked out of position, including their goal, was because he was covering for Williams, who has a tendency of wandering into midfield (possibly under instruction to be fair).

Results not important but happy enough with the two performances. Have been won over by the Ox as a 9 experiment. You can see how it might work at least. Like the idea of potentially making Elliott a Silva/Foden kind of wideman/number 8 hybrid. That kid has absolutely got 'it'.

Up the pre-season Reds.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm »
Only 30 minutes? Strange one, that.

Weather related or what?
Online MD1990

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:37:06 pm »
first game i thought we did well.
Elliott was good. Tsimikas as well.Ox looked sharp but couldnt get into that much.

Konate showed a few great burst of pace getting back. Our high line worked well in the game. Caught them offside alot
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Only 30 minutes? Strange one, that.

Weather related or what?

Im so happy we could do that, really, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. We usually dont find opponents for that because they say, What would we want with 30 minutes?

But we had a seven-week break; so, not all, pretty much four or five people, but we had a long break, the longest for a long, long time. So we decided not to play too early. We wanted to give ourselves time to get in, to judge the intensity of training constantly, say, Thats OK, here we want to do more, here we do less. We can do that between two sessions, we can do that between two days. Thats what we do.

And then you have the first game and after that long time 45 minutes is a tough one. You see that in all pre-seasons when you make 11 changes at half-time and the guys who leave the pitch after 45 minutes are not sitting in the dressing room saying, Why did I come off?! They are really happy.

I prefer this time that we go just for 30 minutes with really all we have, absolutely pretty much no break. Like you might hear us shouting sometimes in training where we then make these little breaks only but the rest is really just: go, go, go. Thats what I would like to see and see where it leads us to.

It will not be the most organised, all this kind of stuff  how always. What we need to get back immediately is the impulse for the things we want to do and you can do that in games like this. It could be a bit chaotic or could be a bit wild  no problem with that.

But this is the start for us playing-wise and Im really pleased we find two opponents who say, Yeah, the 30-minute idea is a really good idea.

Yeah, absolutely. Its a session where its 30 minutes  its 30 minutes, thats a lot but its only 30 minutes.

That means we dont have to react the next day with recovery or stuff like this; we just put in two sessions the next day and can carry on. But play the game anyway, 11 v 11 against two opponents, with changes and all these kinds of things. Thats the cool stuff about it.

Usually the games are so important in pre-season but they interrupt the rhythm for training. This game doesnt do that  thats cool.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:23 pm
Next game is the big one. Can we finally beat Mainz?  ;D

No chance ...
Offline gaztop08

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Only 30 minutes? Strange one, that.

Weather related or what?
I think it was because the local pubs close early.So they would have needed to get a couple of beers in.Then call in at the local chippy to get curry and  chips in a tray while walking back to hotel rooms.Then get some good rest and sleep cos its preseason
Offline rocco

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Klopp loves the word stuff 
Online MD1990

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:49:30 pm »
wonder will Ox play more mins as a #9 in pre season.

It is an interesting experiment.
I noticed straight away the difference in speed of pressing compared to Firmino.
Online afc turkish

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:56:32 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:48:53 pm
Klopp loves the word stuff 

Also "moment..."
Online Hazell

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:02:34 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:48:53 pm
Klopp loves the word stuff 

That's how it is.
Online Zeb

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:44:00 pm »
;D

Something about his smile in the interview after those talking about the pressing competition he'd set the two teams. Nice vibes from him about where the players are at.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 06:34:56 pm
Two odd games given the bitesize nature of them but would argue that pretty much every single one of the 22 players used did quite well, with Matip, Beck, Cain and Gordon standing out in the first, and Tsimikas, Naby and Elliott looking particularly good in the second. Only player I thought struggled a bit was Clarkson but seeing others say he played well so maybe I mistook him for Morton on occasion.

I thought Konate looked good. He had to make a few recovery tackles but that's the nature of our high line. Especially difficult to do when  he has two very inexperienced players either side of him as well. Thought a few times he looked out of position, including their goal, was because he was covering for Williams, who has a tendency of wandering into midfield (possibly under instruction to be fair).

Results not important but happy enough with the two performances. Have been won over by the Ox as a 9 experiment. You can see how it might work at least. Like the idea of potentially making Elliott a Silva/Foden kind of wideman/number 8 hybrid. That kid has absolutely got 'it'.

Up the pre-season Reds.
Amazing how we all see the game. I thought Matip was positionally very poor and looked unfit in the first game, hell come good thought with some minutes under his belt, he has too much class not to.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:56:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:49:30 pm
wonder will Ox play more mins as a #9 in pre season.

It is an interesting experiment.
I noticed straight away the difference in speed of pressing compared to Firmino.
Yes me to. He looked tasty
Online red1977

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 08:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:34 pm
That's how it is.

In this moment?.
Online afc turkish

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #495 on: Today at 08:14:34 pm »
