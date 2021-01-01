I just signed up now with the free code and working all OK.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Wilson is Nat is not.
60+ steam sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)You are, as ever, a legend.The streams list was updated as of yesterday - although some sites won't likely be covering our 2 mini-matches - there'll be a fair few stream sites that will...
Yeah, they've just put up on Twitter that it's an issue if you try to use Paypal. Apparently cards work fine.I'll give this a go for now - http://www.hesgoal.com/
Gomez and van Dijk held back. Kelleher, Pitaluga, H Davies, Phillips, Koumetio, Curtis Jones, Woodburn and Musialowski miss out. Assume Kelleher and Curtis Jones have knocks.
I'll give this a go for now - http://www.hesgoal.com/
H Davies on the bench
I guess we'll find out in a few minutes if the LFCTV subscription gives us the game on the telly...
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
The new kit looks smart on the pitch
any streams?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
thanks guys, btw shanklygates, my malewarebytes completely blocks that website you posted. im using scouseman's link
Page created in 0.127 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]