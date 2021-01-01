« previous next »
Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #360 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:16:00 pm
I just signed up now with the free code and working all OK.

Does the free code work for Sky TV as well?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #361 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:16:00 pm
I just signed up now with the free code and working all OK.
Yeah, they've just put up on Twitter that it's an issue if you try to use Paypal.  Apparently cards work fine.

I'll give this a go for now - http://www.hesgoal.com/
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #362 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm
Davies exists!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #363 on: Today at 04:25:06 pm
Quote from: North Red on Today at 04:08:14 pm
Wilson is Nat is not.

I CAN I CANT!

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #364 on: Today at 04:26:21 pm

'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wacker Innsbruck & VfB Stuttgart | Build-up to two games in Austria' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MAYSsjXx80c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MAYSsjXx80c</a>
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #365 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm
The Kaide Gordon hype starts today
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #366 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:18:58 pm

60+ steam sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)
You are, as ever, a legend.


The streams list was updated as of yesterday - although some sites won't likely be covering our 2 mini-matches - there'll be a fair few stream sites that will... :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:32:25 pm
decent line up for both squads.

the youth players must be buzzing being around the seniors

nat cup tied as the fax machine broke down and didn't manage to register him in time. ;D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #368 on: Today at 04:36:21 pm
Same bench for both - would that suggest those players are moving on/being loaned?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #369 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm
Not risking VVD or Gomez yet then. Be interesting to see when they start to get heavily involved.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #370 on: Today at 04:48:48 pm
Gomez and van Dijk held back. Kelleher, Pitaluga, H Davies, Phillips, Koumetio, Curtis Jones, Woodburn and Musialowski miss out. Assume Kelleher and Curtis Jones have knocks.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 04:23:55 pm
Yeah, they've just put up on Twitter that it's an issue if you try to use Paypal.  Apparently cards work fine.

I'll give this a go for now - http://www.hesgoal.com/

Cheers. That must be the issue. I used PayPal.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #372 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:48:48 pm
Gomez and van Dijk held back. Kelleher, Pitaluga, H Davies, Phillips, Koumetio, Curtis Jones, Woodburn and Musialowski miss out. Assume Kelleher and Curtis Jones have knocks.

H Davies on the bench
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #373 on: Today at 04:54:30 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 04:23:55 pm
I'll give this a go for now - http://www.hesgoal.com/

This is the sort of dodgy stream I was looking for.  Marvellous.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm
I guess we'll find out in a few minutes if the LFCTV subscription gives us the game on the telly...
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #375 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:54:00 pm
H Davies on the bench

You wait 6 months for a Davies and then two come along at once
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #376 on: Today at 05:00:56 pm
well done LFCtv on fucking up registrations :lmao
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #377 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm
Good to see our kick off routine is still the same thing it's ever been under Klopp.  Back to the centre halves and then punted up the left wing.  Every single time.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #378 on: Today at 05:04:11 pm
The new kit looks smart on the pitch
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #379 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:54:50 pm
I guess we'll find out in a few minutes if the LFCTV subscription gives us the game on the telly...

Hey presto, it's working. :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #380 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm
Is there VAR in these games?  :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #381 on: Today at 05:07:28 pm
haha never a penalty
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #382 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm
any streams?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #383 on: Today at 05:08:11 pm
Ridiculous peno. 1:0
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #384 on: Today at 05:08:26 pm
Is it just me or does that goalmouth have a huge swelling in the middle?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #385 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm
That penalty feck me. What was the ref thinking ?🤔
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #386 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm
Fuckin redshite cheating again
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:08:50 pm
Quote from: chromed on Today at 05:04:11 pm
The new kit looks smart on the pitch

Didn't notice the Man United badge.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #388 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 05:07:39 pm
any streams?

http://pass.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv7/

Way off live but that doesn't really bother me for a pre-season game.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #389 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #390 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm
thanks guys, btw shanklygates, my malewarebytes completely blocks that website you posted. im using scouseman's link
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #391 on: Today at 05:12:36 pm
He looks flash, Gordon.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #392 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 05:12:19 pm
thanks guys, btw shanklygates, my malewarebytes completely blocks that website you posted. im using scouseman's link

Guess my adblocker stopped anything nasty getting through because it seems fine for me, but no worries :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #393 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm
bloody hell these tackles on both sides  ;D  Sunday league
