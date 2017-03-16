In the latest inside training that's just gone up, does anyone know what the rules were for the drill at the end? Defending team had to stay in the opposition half perhaps?



Seemed a bit harsh making Karius face attack after attack as a one man defence.



It's a way for the attacking team to train playing in the entire opposition half, as we often do, plus get the defending team to train the transition into a quick counter. You can hear Pep counting down the seconds before they are required to finish.Once the defenders win possession, attackers gegenpress until the defenders play across the midway line. Attackers at that point don't pursue, they become the next defending team, and a group that was resting and doing the pushups comes on as the new attacking group.Does leave Loris on a bit of an island.Interesting to note that Ox was playing as the neutral/#9/#10 during that activity. The "Bobby role" while the Original is still on break. Harbinger?