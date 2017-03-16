« previous next »
Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 10:58:28 am
So thats what the comms really mean when they say he likes a good roll.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 12:05:42 pm
Enjoyed the video of Gomez, Matip, Ox and Kaide Gordon doing a dance routine forfeit in front of the rest of the squad, presumably after losing in one of the sessions

https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1416683242967773185

After the last season must be good to spend some time together having a laugh and team building
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 01:20:36 pm
Quote from: capt k on July 18, 2021, 10:38:46 am
did he get a cob on?


Don't be barmy. He'll be toasting that one.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 04:57:42 pm
Quote from: cdav on July 18, 2021, 12:05:42 pm
Enjoyed the video of Gomez, Matip, Ox and Kaide Gordon doing a dance routine forfeit in front of the rest of the squad, presumably after losing in one of the sessions

https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1416683242967773185

After the last season must be good to spend some time together having a laugh and team building

Saw Mo had posted that on his Instagram stories last night, so good to see them all enjoying themselves.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 08:25:19 pm
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 09:36:19 pm
LFC doing a free month trial of LFC TV for the friendlies. Does anyone know if you can access via Xbox? I dont want to watch on the laptop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
July 18, 2021, 11:11:49 pm
Big fish that they've caught.  ;D

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 10:19:07 am
Looks like weve got Valencia and Osasuna at Anfield on the 9th and 10th.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 10:59:01 am
Quote
Liverpool are set to confirm two pre-season friendlies against Valencia and Osasuna. The games are understood to be played on consecutive days following the team's return from Austria, the week before the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:04:21 pm
It's Bilbao (not Valencia) and Osasuna, on the 8th and 9th.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
Two out of four aint bad.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:06:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:04:21 pm
It's Bilbao (not Valencia) and Osasuna, on the 8th and 9th.

It's the butler, with the knife, in the library.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:06:48 pm
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:07:27 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:06:07 pm
Two out of four aint bad.
Don't be sad
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
75% capped capacity for the games.

Quote
The Reds are set to take on Athletic Club and CA Osasuna in front of a 75 per cent capacity crowd to complete their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm
Sound. Wonder how they will dish them out.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 02:26:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 18, 2021, 11:11:49 pm
Big fish that they've caught.  ;D


Pretty sure that is bigger than Kostas! ;D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm
Sound. Wonder how they will dish them out.
Probably STH then Members then General
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm

Virgil doesn't look like he's been getting much sleep.  Someone nicked his fan?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 09:42:33 am
Diogo Jota joining up with the squad tomorrow, following Neco Williams and Harry Wilson returning yesterday.

Robbo has obviously been given an extended break, considering his Euro commitments ended four weeks ago and before Portugal or Wales went out. Fair enough considering the minutes he's played in recent seasons.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 09:45:58 am
So both games today should be online and on TV
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 09:52:38 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:45:58 am
So both games today should be online and on TV

Its not showing on the schedule of LFC TV- will it be on or will I need to register for LFCTV Go for the free month?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 09:57:56 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:07:27 pm
Don't be sad
Thats two out of three  not four
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 10:00:24 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:52:38 am
Its not showing on the schedule of LFC TV- will it be on or will I need to register for LFCTV Go for the free month?

Showing here at 4pm onwards

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv

Of course its LFCTV so who knows what's actually happening :P
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 10:41:28 am
In the latest inside training that's just gone up, does anyone know what the rules were for the drill at the end? Defending team had to stay in the opposition half perhaps?

Seemed a bit harsh making Karius face attack after attack as a one man defence.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 10:52:03 am
Wonder what the current opinion around the club is on Clarkson, seemingly highly rated previously and pre season is a good opportunity to make your mark. Reports suggest were looking to replace Gini with a new signing but Klopp always seems to talk up chances to stake a claim for young players in pre season
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 10:59:46 am
Are we allowed to do predicted lineups yet?

FC Wacker Innsbruck (5pm)

                            Adrian

Trent          Konate          Davies          Beck

             Ox          Clarkson          Milner

            Elliott          Origi          Mane


and VfB Stuttgart (5.45pm)

                              Kelleher

Bradley          Phillips          Matip          Tsimikas

                Cain          Keita          Jones

     Musialowski          Salah          Minamino
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 11:34:45 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:52:38 am
Its not showing on the schedule of LFC TV- will it be on or will I need to register for LFCTV Go for the free month?

Registered for this last night yet it still says activation pending. Anyone else had an issue?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 11:34:45 am
Registered for this last night yet it still says activation pending. Anyone else had an issue?

I registered but it won't let me watch the "live tv" bit, I've probably done something wrong.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:26:31 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:20:56 pm
I registered but it won't let me watch the "live tv" bit, I've probably done something wrong.

Is it letting you watch the other videos though? Mines doing nothing.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:33:58 pm
Have you emailed them?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:41:55 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:33:58 pm
Have you emailed them?

Yeah, mate. Says it could take them up to 48hrs to get back to me though. Hopefully find some stream online for tonight.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:50:15 pm
So is it on actual LFC TV on the old fashioned telly platform? Cos the listings aren't showing the game. :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:53:08 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 12:26:31 pm
Is it letting you watch the other videos though? Mines doing nothing.

Nope, asks me to log in.

Found the page that says pending too, same as yours
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:56:33 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:50:15 pm
So is it on actual LFC TV on the old fashioned telly platform? Cos the listings aren't showing the game. :)

No one know! It's listed on the website as being on TV, it's not on the sky listing and LFCTV go is showing it but a few have pending accounts. So typical LFC basically
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 01:50:13 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:41:28 am
In the latest inside training that's just gone up, does anyone know what the rules were for the drill at the end? Defending team had to stay in the opposition half perhaps?

Seemed a bit harsh making Karius face attack after attack as a one man defence.

It's a way for the attacking team to train playing in the entire opposition half, as we often do, plus get the defending team to train the transition into a quick counter. You can hear Pep counting down the seconds before they are required to finish.

Once the defenders win possession, attackers gegenpress until the defenders play across the midway line. Attackers at that point don't pursue, they become the next defending team, and a group that was resting and doing the pushups comes on as the new attacking group.

Does leave Loris on a bit of an island.

Interesting to note that Ox was playing as the neutral/#9/#10 during that activity. The "Bobby role" while the Original is still on break. Harbinger?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 01:50:37 pm
Ta!  :)
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 01:53:43 pm
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 02:03:02 pm
Peter McDowallon twitter
Lots asking about the game later, not sure what the schedules say but 4pm UK start for build up, 5pm KO only on LFCTV 😍
