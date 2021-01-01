« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread

Online BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:25:28 pm
Yeh if yer a wuss. Down our way we'd buy our Beano and cycle home reading it, finish by the time we got back and sell it to the speccy kid next door.

Walter?

Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:48:57 pm
Salah's shoulders are ridiculous.

Looks like He-Man.
Online Brain Potter

  Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #201 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm
I can see Virgils helmet in that picture
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:13:30 pm
I'm a bit worried none of them have done up the chinstraps. The helmet must be useles without them.
Also is that Ox getting brushed aside by konate? He's going to be injured by the first game if he's not careful.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #203 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #204 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm
Online newterp

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #205 on: Today at 02:28:57 pm
are you not entertained?
Online Brain Potter

  Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:28:59 pm
Im 54 and rode a bike for the 1st time in 35 years the other week. They say you never forget how to do it but thats bollocks. I fell off arse over tit on the road.
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #207 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:28:59 pm
Im 54 and rode a bike for the 1st time in 35 years the other week. They say you never forget how to do it but thats bollocks. I fell off arse over tit on the road.

Did you protect your helmet?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:51:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:13:30 pm
Also is that Ox getting brushed aside by konate? He's going to be injured by the first game if he's not careful.

It's Tsimikas.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #209 on: Today at 03:21:58 pm
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #210 on: Today at 03:28:27 pm
Trent will join in team training from tomorrow, Pep Lijnders confirmed.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #211 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm
Just been looking at the new photos on the official - I think Milner is the only player sensible enough to do his crash helmet up! ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/437888-photos-reds-cycle-to-training-in-austria-on-wednesday
Online tubby pls.

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #212 on: Today at 03:54:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:49:04 pm
Just been looking at the new photos on the official - I think Milner is the only player sensible enough to do his crash helmet up! ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/437888-photos-reds-cycle-to-training-in-austria-on-wednesday

Who's number 36 in those pics?  Sure it's someone I should recognise.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:54:07 pm
Who's number 36 in those pics?  Sure it's someone I should recognise.

Looks like Pitaluga, who shares Milner's safety first attitude!
Online tubby pls.

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:55:01 pm
Looks like Pitaluga, who shares Milner's safety first attitude!

Ta.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:48:57 pm
Salah's shoulders are ridiculous.

due to his vegan diet i guess. since he hardly does weights ;D
