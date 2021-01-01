Yeh if yer a wuss. Down our way we'd buy our Beano and cycle home reading it, finish by the time we got back and sell it to the speccy kid next door.
Salah's shoulders are ridiculous.
people like big dick nick.
Im 54 and rode a bike for the 1st time in 35 years the other week. They say you never forget how to do it but thats bollocks. I fell off arse over tit on the road.
Also is that Ox getting brushed aside by konate? He's going to be injured by the first game if he's not careful.
It's Tsimikas.
Just been looking at the new photos on the official - I think Milner is the only player sensible enough to do his crash helmet up! https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/437888-photos-reds-cycle-to-training-in-austria-on-wednesday
Who's number 36 in those pics? Sure it's someone I should recognise.
Looks like Pitaluga, who shares Milner's safety first attitude!
