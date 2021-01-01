The main problem isn't his wages or the fee we'd get for selling him, it's that he's an appallingly bad goalkeeper.



It's been done to death, but he's nowhere near as bad as people make out.He was a step up from Mignolet (for the system we play at least) and he'd be better than Adrian, but obviously he's nowhere near the level of Alisson.If he was ever going to get any more minutes for us, last season would have been ideal so he wouldn't have the crowd on his back, but really it's better for all parties if he moves on.