Klopp ate well during his holidays. :D
Chrissakes, is that Naby, fourth player from the right?

Swallowed several air hoses during the off season if it is, pipes squared!
All the players looking in great shape.
We should keep Karius (wouldn't say hes on huge wages) as second/third choice, he still a better keeper than Adrian and we would only be getting a small pittance in terms of a fee for him.

It would allow Kelleher to go out on loan, Championship this season followed by EPL next summer.
You must have missed the memo when all LFC following journos said Kelleher is  our second choice keeper now.
We should keep Karius (wouldn't say hes on huge wages) as second/third choice, he still a better keeper than Adrian and we would only be getting a small pittance in terms of a fee for him.

It would allow Kelleher to go out on loan, Championship this season followed by EPL next summer.

He'll still be on a few million for the season. Getting that covered and any sort of loan fee isnt to be sniffed at considering he'll never play
We should keep Karius (wouldn't say hes on huge wages) as second/third choice, he still a better keeper than Adrian and we would only be getting a small pittance in terms of a fee for him.

It would allow Kelleher to go out on loan, Championship this season followed by EPL next summer.
The main problem isn't his wages or the fee we'd get for selling him, it's that he's an appallingly bad goalkeeper.
The main problem isn't his wages or the fee we'd get for selling him, it's that he's an appallingly bad goalkeeper.

It's been done to death, but he's nowhere near as bad as people make out.

He was a step up from Mignolet (for the system we play at least) and he'd be better than Adrian, but obviously he's nowhere near the level of Alisson.

If he was ever going to get any more minutes for us, last season would have been ideal so he wouldn't have the crowd on his back, but really it's better for all parties if he moves on.
You must have missed the memo when all LFC following journos said Kelleher is  our second choice keeper now.

Haven't missed any memo.

The main point is that we should be looking to get Kelleher (hugely talented) a loan move to allow him develop.

Karius is a better keeper than Adrian.
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1414979412332883976

Quote
Klopp confirms Matip the closest to 'normal training' out of his three returning centre-backs. Van Dijk and Gomez being carefully managed (no double sessions yet).

Alexander-Arnold "five or six days" away from normal team training.
None of them have to wear a black bin liner to sweat the lager out in pre season. All look in tip top condition
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1414979412332883976

The most important part of that clip is that Kloppo is wearing glasses.
 ;D

Maybe Kloopo was wearing contacts earlier then.
;D

Maybe Kloopo was wearing contacts earlier then.

maybe  :D  althought thatd be quite the departure, for somone who seemingly hated wearing them when he was a player! I guess they might be more comfortable these days lol.
Recharged Kloppo.  8)

Quote
Jurgen Klopp: [Its] a big group here  a very youthful group but a lot of experienced players here as well. It was a really good holiday and since two or three weeks I could have been back already, mindset-wise. Now we are here full of energy  lets get started.
maybe  :D  althought thatd be quite the departure, for somone who seemingly hated wearing them when he was a player! I guess they might be more comfortable these days lol.

They are mate. I wear them regularly now. You don't need to be taking them out for a long time these days.
Robbo should be back tomorrow, too?

3 weeks since Scotlands last game.
Thought that was Bobby next to Mo.


Then realised it can't be him as he's at the Copa.
Must be Tsmikas I guess..

Seeing them all smile makes me smile! Nice!
Naby lad has definitely gone Super Saiyan Naby, bulked up
How great is it seeing the boys in the Inside Training videos

VVD, Gomez, Matip and Trent all looking very happy on the latest video
We should keep Karius (wouldn't say hes on huge wages) as second/third choice, he still a better keeper than Adrian and we would only be getting a small pittance in terms of a fee for him.

It would allow Kelleher to go out on loan, Championship this season followed by EPL next summer.

Well, I wouldn't mind Karius staying and Kelleher going out on loan to a club where he will be playing every week. It could have a huge impact on his develooment at this stage of his career ...
Going to be great watching player just bounce off Konate :D
Happy to see Big Joe back.



Odd time to get your ear pierced
Getting his ear pierced?

Ha beat me to it 😁
