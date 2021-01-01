Cant see any pictures of Henderson. Hopefully not injured.
think saw woodburn in the preseason photos. anyone think that he might be able to break through somehow?
Genuine question, why do they wear that bra?
Getting his ear pierced?
that was when we were under rafa wasnt it?think saw woodburn in the preseason photos. anyone think that he might be able to break through somehow?
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
In fact, here is the big fella.
He's fit and well and ready to battle for his place in the team.
Well that lookalike fellas fucked now hell have to take his glasses off and every one realises he looks nothing like Jurgen
people like big dick nick.
Oh how Ive missed these boys. Theres few things greater in life than a smiling Mo Salah.
Kloppo and Konate. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1414681797313634307
Konate looks to be a pretty big guy and he's much more built then he looked in the games I watched of him. Anyone know how tall he is?
Hes tall, and hes got height.
Its a good effort from Jurgen but nothing will ever too the greatest managerial transformation from a Liverpool manager: Rafa rocking up for pre season with a goatee.
The Test is obviously right
6'3 according to Wikipedia. He's a unit alright, our defence will be solid as a rock if him and VVD stay fit.
Konate appears to have a magnificent arse.
Always one of my favourite times of year. Pre-season with all its possibilities. The glasses-free Kloppo will take some getting used to, mind. Like Superman without his cape
