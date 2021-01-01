« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 8950 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:34:24 pm
Cant see any pictures of Henderson. Hopefully not injured.

I can't tell here.....
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:54:45 pm

think saw woodburn in the preseason photos. anyone think that he might be able to break through somehow?

Unlikely, unfortunately
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
    • @hartejack
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 pm »
The scenery is incredible.  Always enjoy admiring the landscape around the Austrian GP too.  Beautiful country.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,614
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,614
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm »
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:54:45 pm
that was when we were under rafa wasnt it?

think saw woodburn in the preseason photos. anyone think that he might be able to break through somehow?

No, sadly. I'm sure he's a nice lad, but he doesn't have the size, speed or physicality to make it at the very top. No shame in that. Will probably still have a very good career elsewhere.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
  • YNWA
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm »
He's fit and well and ready to battle for his place in the team.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,733
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm
In fact, here is the big fella.





There's going to be a lot of strikers shitting themselves when they clock this fella next season ;D
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm »
Konate appears to have a magnificent arse.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,938
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,938
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm »
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Well that lookalike fellas fucked now hell have to take his glasses off and every one realises he looks nothing like Jurgen
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,614
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
He's fit and well and ready to battle for his place in the team.



To be honest, he is probably the best 4th choice goalkeeper in the World at the moment ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,938
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »






Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm »
Oh how Ive missed these boys. Theres few things greater in life than a smiling Mo Salah.

Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,068
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
Well that lookalike fellas fucked now hell have to take his glasses off and every one realises he looks nothing like Jurgen

Its a good effort from Jurgen but nothing will ever too the greatest managerial transformation from a Liverpool manager: Rafa rocking up for pre season with a goatee. :D
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,955
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
Oh how Ive missed these boys. Theres few things greater in life than a smiling Mo Salah.



Indeed.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm »
Okay, did not realize how massive Konate is. Him and Virgil is a really physically intimidating defensive partnership.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
Kloppo and Konate.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1414681797313634307

Konate looks to be a pretty big guy and he's much more built then he looked in the games I watched of him.  Anyone know how tall he is?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,068
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Konate looks to be a pretty big guy and he's much more built then he looked in the games I watched of him.  Anyone know how tall he is?

Hes tall, and hes got height.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Konate looks to be a pretty big guy and he's much more built then he looked in the games I watched of him.  Anyone know how tall he is?
6'3 according to Wikipedia. He's a unit alright, our defence will be solid as a rock if him and VVD stay fit.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:43:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm
Hes tall, and hes got height.

but does he have length?


(get your mind out of the gutter you freaks!)
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm
Its a good effort from Jurgen but nothing will ever too the greatest managerial transformation from a Liverpool manager: Rafa rocking up for pre season with a goatee. :D

Shades of evil Micheal knight with the pencil tache....
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,492
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Konate looks to be a pretty big guy and he's much more built then he looked in the games I watched of him.  Anyone know how tall he is?

He looks as tall, if not a bit taller than Kloppo, so about 6 4.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Unwritten rule of pre-season - "nobody gets ahead of Millie during lactate tests"


BoringJamesMilner says "Three Shredded Wheat and a pot of Yorkshire tea for breakfast lads, I'll retire the day one of you softies beat me in these leisurely strolls around the park"
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,586
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:05:47 am »
Love seeing the boys back at it again
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:25:59 am »
Great to see the lads back in training. Not sure if we've ever started training away from Melwood/Kirkby before tho we may have done the same last season.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:31:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
6'3 according to Wikipedia. He's a unit alright, our defence will be solid as a rock if him and VVD stay fit.

We're going to be pretty dangerous on set plays with him and VVD in there. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,938
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:40:59 am »
Our first game in pre season isn't till July 20th. Kloppo is gonig to kill these lads for a week first.  ;D
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:30:30 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
Konate appears to have a magnificent arse.

This is why I come to RAWK, bless you

Rhys and Nat looking shredded like theyre about to be in Commando with Arnold
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:51:39 am »
Always one of my favourite times of year. Pre-season with all its possibilities.

The glasses-free Kloppo will take some getting used to, mind. Like Superman without his cape
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,746
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:43:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:51:39 am
Always one of my favourite times of year. Pre-season with all its possibilities.

The glasses-free Kloppo will take some getting used to, mind. Like Superman without his cape

Or Burton from Banshee...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 