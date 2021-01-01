« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread  (Read 6434 times)

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:16 pm
Yeah, they played 2 games in 24 hours, so two different teams. 

And yes he was Mainz coach in that first game, photo from that day:



that was when we were under rafa wasnt it?

think saw woodburn in the preseason photos. anyone think that he might be able to break through somehow?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,917
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,917
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,489
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm »


Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,917
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,917
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Notorious IT

  • Gilt complex.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • Alcoholic
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:19:36 pm »
Good to see so many of our big players in there!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,917
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm »
They are all there apart from Hendo, Thiago, Shaq and Robbo oh and the Brazilian lads.
Logged

Offline eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Looks like they're training in groups of four at a time...?
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,054
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:14 pm
They are all there apart from Hendo, Thiago, Shaq and Robbo oh and the Brazilian lads.
Is Jota already there?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,888
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 02:23:17 pm
Looks like they're training in groups of four at a time...?
Tends to be how theyve organised lactate testing in previous years too.

Cant be long until we get the annual video of Milner embarrassing everyone else.
Logged
AHA!

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
Jurgen - no glasses......laser treatment ?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,609
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm »
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,942
  • YNWA
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:07:49 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:10:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:06:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/amp/news/first-team/437670-pep-lijnders-training-camp-diary-austria-day-one?

Like this quote on the aims for the season:

"This season we want to make you proud, with our type of football and our energy. We believe that the better we play, the more games we will play this season. That will be the target: play as many games as we can. Lets keep creating memories together!"
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 