Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread

Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 20, 2021, 01:17:48 pm
This has popped in multiple media sources. Would be a nice tribute.

Quote
Liverpool set to face Osasuna in pre-season friendly in honour of former Red Michael Robinson, who passed away last year.

According to Radio Marca Navarra, Liverpool are set to host Spanish side Osasuna this pre-season in a match that will serve as a tribute to former player Michael Robinson.

While no confirmation has arrived from the club's end yet, this game is supposedly one of the two pre-season friendlies at Anfield.

Robinson was a Red for one season back in the 1983-84 season. Reddit user @scifiphichipsi explains his career: "Robinson died in April last year from melanoma.

"He was mainly a sub for Liverpool, having to fight for a place up top with both King Kenny and Ian Rush, but he made enough appearances for a medal for both the League and European Cup Liverpool won in 83-84.

"He moved to QPR at the end of that season, before finishing his career at Osasuna, saying: 'Financially it was the worst offer, but it was romantic'.

"He recalled that he assumed that Osasuna was the name of the club's location and proceeded to look for it on a map. He stayed in Spain after retiring, spoke the language fluently, and enjoyed a long broadcasting career after retirement."

Osasuna, also nicknamed The Reds, finished last season 11th in La Liga.

The final date for the game hasn't been set yet, but it could take place in August.

https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2021-06-18-liverpool-set-to-face-osasuna-in-preseason-friendly-in-honour-of-former-red-michael-robin/
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 20, 2021, 02:12:09 pm
Good to stay at Anfield for pre-season.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 11:03:04 am
Quote
Jurgen Klopp will take his squad abroad for a training camp, although the location has yet to be determined due to the ever-changing travel restrictions. Austria, Spain, Portugal and France are all under discussion as possible venues. [Liverpool Echo]
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 01:29:22 pm
The Paul Joyce article says that we may set up a friendly with Newcastle or Aston Villa at Anfield
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 01:31:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2021, 11:03:04 am


As was touched on on TAW this week, it seems a little bit crackers that we're still waiting to confirm this in an ever-evolving COVID environment. If ever there was a season to stay on British shores it's surely this one.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 04:30:20 pm
Lets tour North Wales

Wrexham - AirbusUk - Rhyl - Bangor

That will get the lads in shape.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 04:34:16 pm
That will leave all the lads asking for a transfer ASAP.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 23, 2021, 05:15:33 pm
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2021, 04:30:20 pm
Lets tour North Wales

Wrexham - AirbusUk - Rhyl - Bangor

That will get the lads in shape.

Didnt we have a lovely time
The day we went to Bangor
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 24, 2021, 09:10:50 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 23, 2021, 01:29:22 pm
The Paul Joyce article says that we may set up a friendly with Newcastle or Aston Villa at Anfield

Can't be arsed with PL clubs in pre-season but I guess we may have limited options this summer. Man Utd are playing Brentford and Everton I think.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
June 24, 2021, 10:55:36 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 24, 2021, 09:10:50 am
Can't be arsed with PL clubs in pre-season but I guess we may have limited options this summer. Man Utd are playing Brentford and Everton I think.
Spurs are playing Chelsea and Arsena 10 or so days before the season. I know theyre friendlies but least theyll be competitive and a bit of extra edge.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm
So the players who haven't been away at the Euros or Copa America are back a week today but no friendlies announced?
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
Yes. Kloppo is back on Wednesday I think.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:02:19 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
Yes. Kloppo is back on Wednesday I think.
You should be banned for SteveMcManamising the shit out of his name
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 12:44:01 pm
Saw on the news today that Germany will allow travel from the UK from tomorrow, i'm guessing Switzerland and Austria will follow suit and the team will be doing pre season training in the Alps.
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 02:32:29 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:02:19 am
You should be banned for SteveMcManamising the shit out of his name

were not allowed to use his nickname now?  ;D
Re: Pre-Season 2021/22 Thread
Today at 02:36:07 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 01:17:48 pm
This has popped in multiple media sources. Would be a nice tribute.
I remember a quote from Michael Robinson reported over here. He said that "playing for Liverpool was like playing for a cause" :)
