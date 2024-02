It was so cringeworthy .. can’t imagine it’s done Sunak any good at all.



I saw the clip with the well-known conspiracy nut from Scotland ("Covid was an excuse for the Government to practice Genocide on the population"). It's an amazing moment - and one that Sunak and the Tory party have brought on themselves. The Nutcase stood there berating the Prime Minister and commanding him (twice) to "look me in the eyes Rishi Sunak". And Sunak did - with a weak, accommodating smile on his face. The Nutcase was shouting at him and dissing him and Sunak took it all because he was a right-wing extremist and he's afraid of right-wing extremists.I thought Sunak shat on the dignity of his office when he sucked up on stage to Elon Musk. But this was far worse.