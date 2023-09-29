Unfortunately I have heard of him, absolute mental case, one of those weird black Christian people who thinks they are somehow more acceptable as immigrants because they are Christians and other immigrants are responsible for collapse of British values
I've not heard of Calvin Robinson, but i've read on another forum some call him, The Cassock Wazzock.
I know him as the cunting fuckwit
GB News scandal-hit star presenter Dan Wootton is tonight at the centre of a Metropolitan Police probe after a three-year investigation by Byline Times, it can be exclusively revealed.Detectives from the Complex Investigation Team of the forces Central Specialist Crime division are looking into serious allegations relating to the obtaining of sexual images by deception and blackmail.A Met Police spokesperson told this newspaper: In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man aged in his 40s.
Genuinely odd..
Genuinely odd..<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY</a>
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.1]