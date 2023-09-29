« previous next »
GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 29, 2023, 10:24:20 pm
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 30, 2023, 04:14:17 am
Quote from: west_london_red on September 29, 2023, 07:00:33 pm
Unfortunately I have heard of him, absolute mental case, one of those weird black Christian people who thinks they are somehow more acceptable as immigrants because they are Christians and other immigrants are responsible for collapse of British values

I've not heard of Calvin Robinson, but i've read on another forum some call him, The Cassock Wazzock.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September 30, 2023, 04:14:17 am
I've not heard of Calvin Robinson, but i've read on another forum some call him, The Cassock Wazzock.

I know him as the cunting fuckwit
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
Genuinely odd..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY</a>
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 03:58:12 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
I know him as the cunting fuckwit

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 08:13:32 pm
https://bylinetimes.com/2023/10/02/police-investigating-dan-wootton-over-allegations-of-10-year-catfishing-campaign-following-byline-times-special-investigation/

Quote
GB News scandal-hit star presenter Dan Wootton is tonight at the centre of a Metropolitan Police probe after a three-year investigation by Byline Times, it can be exclusively revealed.
Detectives from the Complex Investigation Team of the forces Central Specialist Crime division are looking into serious allegations relating to the obtaining of sexual images by deception and blackmail.
A Met Police spokesperson told this newspaper: In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man aged in his 40s.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
Genuinely odd..
More like stomach churning mate, fucken sickening.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 12:45:16 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
Genuinely odd..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WSYJUtHgTgY</a>
"GB News taking on the establishment"

You are the establishment you dumb fuck, you've had a majority for 13 years
