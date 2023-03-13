« previous next »
GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 13, 2023, 08:33:13 am
They did an alternative MoTD and it was as bad as you imagine

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2023/03/13/gb-news-alternative-match-of-the-day-stunningly-awful/
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 13, 2023, 09:36:59 am
It's just so depressingly childish, isn't it? These people tend to be in their 40s/50s, but their 'comedy stylings' never really evolved past playground-level mockery of 'easy' targets to snigger with their mates over.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 13, 2023, 12:06:56 pm
Brighton is full of er, rainbow flags and woke people.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 13, 2023, 12:48:08 pm
Haha fucking hell who is this squeaky little worm of a presenter?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 13, 2023, 01:12:52 pm
No doubt he thinks he's an alpha male  :lmao
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
March 14, 2023, 01:43:04 pm
Punching down. As one would expect from them.

Woeful.  :(
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 08:57:50 am
There's a weird moment about 1m 40s into this video where the co-presenter says "[Henderson] just has to run through walls for the team... sorry, I mean push walls over people".  I'm a bit wary of calling it out as Heysel related in case it's referencing some other meme going around about "pushing walls over people".  Certainly an odd thing to say and it's clearly a pre-rehearsed line!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ</a>

Disclaimer: the rest of the video is also, predictably, puerile crap.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 09:14:45 am
Whilst I appreciate this is a thread about the alternative entertainment channel, clicking on their youtube videos just adds to their numbers.

It's the same as any social media for vehicles of hate, I just block it, give them absolute zero interactions or views.

The way to let their abhorrent world views die is to leave them in a corner until they have shouted themselves out. Reactions just make them feel vindicated and empower them to continue. Remove the oxygen from the room, don't add to it.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 09:24:21 am
I'm sure this has already been shared but in it's first financial year, GB "News", lost £30million.

Guardian Reports First Year Losses

They made £3m from advertising revenue but that was in a year that saw multiple big named brands publicly stating they pulled all future advertising from the channel. Ad revenues are plummeting for them, with many predicting they will not be able to sustain themselves financially into the future

https://boycottgbnews.org/advertisers

It's also worth noting that many brands/companies that were contacted about advertising on their channel had not done so with any specific knowledge. Advertising companies had acted on their collective behalves, buying up "block advertising". Upon being notified of the channel they were inadvertently supporting, immediately and unequivocally, pulled all future adverts.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 10:32:48 am
Surprise, surprise.

Neil Oliver spouting yet more bollocks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66314338
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 12:05:47 pm
It could be a reference to Heysel but equally it could be referencing another barbaric Islamic execution method for being gay etc.
Either way the line is delivered by a sniggering little cretin on GB news so obviously malicious in some way.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm
I fucking hate that youtube is littered with GB News and Talk TV suggestions. No, I have never previewed or clicked on any of them to offer that as a suggestion, it's just a fucking shit algorithm or owners are paying extra for them to feature heavily on promotion
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 07:04:18 pm
Me neither, must be costing them a fortune.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 07:19:19 pm
If you're logged into youtube, you can ban them from your feed by clicking the three dots. Reckon if enough people do that, they won't get suggested that often anymore.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 07:30:57 pm
Came up on my phone via Google this morning, immediately clicked Not Interested
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
July 28, 2023, 07:31:50 pm
Yeah I know that, but I use a modded version of youtube which doesn't allow me to do that unfortunately. I think I need reinstall and update
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 10:19:22 am
I see that ubercunt Fox has been suspended from them.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 10:41:47 am
As the result of an interview he did with the other wrong un, Dan Wooton.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 11:11:07 am
Where do you go once you've been suspended from GBeebies?!

I wonder if Fox ever has quiet moments of contemplation where he ponders how his up-to-that-point charmed life could have turned out had he not gone down the rabbit hole of YouTube radicalisation.  The endless doubling down and cringeworthy stunts getting ever decreasing ripples of applause from the galleries.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 11:20:28 am
Imagine this from the Culture Secretary who should have hammered both Fox and GB News but used her time to defend Tories

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (below) has since defended Tory MPs who host shows on GB News.

Asked whether Foxs behaviour was unacceptable, she told Times Radio: Well as Culture Secretary, you will know that Im generally in favour of the free press.

And (in) recent days weve seen the power of investigative journalism. You know, issues like the one you raise are matters for Ofcom and that particular broadcaster, like many others, is regulated by Ofcom.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 11:25:17 am
Leave it to Ofcom whos chairman is a Tory peer
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 12:17:16 pm
Is it an arseholes view or a typical right wing opinion or just someone desperate to gain attention?

Freedom of speech is one thing but those comments are bordering on a verbal sexual assault which I always thought was a criminal offence!
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 12:37:34 pm
The views of a pernicious, vile, privileged, tedious little prick (and he's damn ugly as well so leaving himself well open there)


How to destroy the long line of nepotism inspired Fox family luck
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 01:32:19 pm
When they talk about their freedom of speech, what they mean is they want to be able to say whatever they want about anyone. But without repercussions. They want to be able to walk into a metaphorical bar and use a racial epithet without getting punched in the face. Thats what freedom is to these cowards.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 02:17:18 pm
Freedom of speech only applies to speech they agree with
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 04:15:11 pm
Dan Wootton has been suspended from the channel.

Just waiting to see if his replacement will be Martin Branning...
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 04:28:27 pm
Yes, they are bullies in the way they shout down other views and belittle people instead of their arguments. They are not unsusual but they are practiced.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 04:49:33 pm
Only because Fox released a text chat afterwards. Not the face he's been catfishing other men in the industry
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
September 27, 2023, 04:58:19 pm
Nice lad that Laurence, dragged his mate down as well (albeit rightly)
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 01:55:05 pm
They must be delighted with all the free advertising the MSM are giving them.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 02:05:40 pm
It's exactly the same thing with Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia FC videos being constantly pushed into your Recommendations feed, I pay for YouTube Premium, surely there should be an option to block channels you don't want to view?, same goes for the Shitrag, their videos are always in my news section despite ever watching their channel.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 02:20:47 pm
I usually select the "don't recommend channel" option, if that helps anyone.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm
Yeah I've done that on my PC, made no difference.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 01:42:21 pm
The Mail have given Wooton the boot and Calvin Robinson (I havent heard of him either) has now flung down his microphone in sympathy with the other two wrong uns.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 03:32:56 pm
Strange. Works a treat for me. But then I tend to avoid news outlets on YouTube anyway.

It's not like this incident is getting the same attention as Huw Edwards - although it should.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 04:34:07 pm
He's a reverend as well. Maybe he thought he was doing his Gary Linekar type solidarity but fell flat on his face
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 04:36:11 pm
Yeah. He was CoE but thought they were too woke and has now gone to some more conservative option. Hell be heading for one of those Catholic Churches featuring defrocked priests and Latin services next.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 04:45:31 pm
Calvin John Robinson (born 29 October 1985) is a British cleric, conservative political commentator, writer and broadcaster. Since 2022, he has been a deacon in the Free Church of England (FCE), which is a conservative, evangelical church organisation with around 2,300 members and 18 congregations.
Quote
Why was Calvin Robinson not ordained?
The Church of England, who recommended him for ordination, paid for his training and then at the last minute snatched away the opportunity, citing Robinson's views on race.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 05:21:06 pm
Hes another odious one. Used to pop up on newspaper review on the likes of sky a few years ago.  Looks like he jumped before being pushed

https://news.sky.com/story/third-gb-news-presenter-calvin-robinson-suspended-as-channel-boss-condemns-laurence-fox-comments-12972161
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Today at 07:00:33 pm
Unfortunately I have heard of him, absolute mental case, one of those weird black Christian people who thinks they are somehow more acceptable as immigrants because they are Christians and other immigrants are responsible for collapse of British values
