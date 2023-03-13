I'm sure this has already been shared but in it's first financial year, GB "News", lost £30million.They made £3m from advertising revenue but that was in a year that saw multiple big named brands publicly stating they pulled all future advertising from the channel. Ad revenues are plummeting for them, with many predicting they will not be able to sustain themselves financially into the futureIt's also worth noting that many brands/companies that were contacted about advertising on their channel had not done so with any specific knowledge. Advertising companies had acted on their collective behalves, buying up "block advertising". Upon being notified of the channel they were inadvertently supporting, immediately and unequivocally, pulled all future adverts.