Imagine this from the Culture Secretary who should have hammered both Fox and GB News but used her time to defend Tories
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (below) has since defended Tory MPs who host shows on GB News.
Asked whether Foxs behaviour was unacceptable, she told Times Radio: Well as Culture Secretary, you will know that Im generally in favour of the free press.
And (in) recent days weve seen the power of investigative journalism. You know, issues like the one you raise are matters for Ofcom and that particular broadcaster, like many others, is regulated by Ofcom.