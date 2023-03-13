« previous next »
GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)

Jshooters

March 13, 2023, 08:33:13 am
« Reply #480 on: March 13, 2023, 08:33:13 am »
They did an alternative MoTD and it was as bad as you imagine

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2023/03/13/gb-news-alternative-match-of-the-day-stunningly-awful/
Believer

Riquende

March 13, 2023, 09:36:59 am
« Reply #481 on: March 13, 2023, 09:36:59 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on March 13, 2023, 08:33:13 am
They did an alternative MoTD and it was as bad as you imagine

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2023/03/13/gb-news-alternative-match-of-the-day-stunningly-awful/

It's just so depressingly childish, isn't it? These people tend to be in their 40s/50s, but their 'comedy stylings' never really evolved past playground-level mockery of 'easy' targets to snigger with their mates over.
thejbs

March 13, 2023, 12:06:56 pm
« Reply #482 on: March 13, 2023, 12:06:56 pm »
Brighton is full of er, rainbow flags and woke people.
AndyMuller

March 13, 2023, 12:48:08 pm
« Reply #483 on: March 13, 2023, 12:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on March 13, 2023, 08:33:13 am
They did an alternative MoTD and it was as bad as you imagine

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2023/03/13/gb-news-alternative-match-of-the-day-stunningly-awful/

Haha fucking hell who is this squeaky little worm of a presenter?
FlashGordon

March 13, 2023, 01:12:52 pm
« Reply #484 on: March 13, 2023, 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 13, 2023, 12:48:08 pm
Haha fucking hell who is this squeaky little worm of a presenter?

No doubt he thinks he's an alpha male  :lmao
A Red Abroad

March 14, 2023, 01:43:04 pm
« Reply #485 on: March 14, 2023, 01:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on March 13, 2023, 09:36:59 am
It's just so depressingly childish, isn't it? These people tend to be in their 40s/50s, but their 'comedy stylings' never really evolved past playground-level mockery of 'easy' targets to snigger with their mates over.

Punching down. As one would expect from them.

Woeful.  :(
thaddeus

July 28, 2023, 08:57:50 am
« Reply #486 on: July 28, 2023, 08:57:50 am »
There's a weird moment about 1m 40s into this video where the co-presenter says "[Henderson] just has to run through walls for the team... sorry, I mean push walls over people".  I'm a bit wary of calling it out as Heysel related in case it's referencing some other meme going around about "pushing walls over people".  Certainly an odd thing to say and it's clearly a pre-rehearsed line!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ</a>

Disclaimer: the rest of the video is also, predictably, puerile crap.
Titi Camara

July 28, 2023, 09:14:45 am
« Reply #487 on: July 28, 2023, 09:14:45 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 28, 2023, 08:57:50 am
Snip
Whilst I appreciate this is a thread about the alternative entertainment channel, clicking on their youtube videos just adds to their numbers.

It's the same as any social media for vehicles of hate, I just block it, give them absolute zero interactions or views.

The way to let their abhorrent world views die is to leave them in a corner until they have shouted themselves out. Reactions just make them feel vindicated and empower them to continue. Remove the oxygen from the room, don't add to it.
Titi Camara

July 28, 2023, 09:24:21 am
« Reply #488 on: July 28, 2023, 09:24:21 am »
I'm sure this has already been shared but in it's first financial year, GB "News", lost £30million.

Guardian Reports First Year Losses

They made £3m from advertising revenue but that was in a year that saw multiple big named brands publicly stating they pulled all future advertising from the channel. Ad revenues are plummeting for them, with many predicting they will not be able to sustain themselves financially into the future

https://boycottgbnews.org/advertisers

It's also worth noting that many brands/companies that were contacted about advertising on their channel had not done so with any specific knowledge. Advertising companies had acted on their collective behalves, buying up "block advertising". Upon being notified of the channel they were inadvertently supporting, immediately and unequivocally, pulled all future adverts.
So Howard Philips

July 28, 2023, 10:32:48 am
« Reply #489 on: July 28, 2023, 10:32:48 am »
Surprise, surprise.

Neil Oliver spouting yet more bollocks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66314338
lobsterboy

July 28, 2023, 12:05:47 pm
« Reply #490 on: July 28, 2023, 12:05:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 28, 2023, 08:57:50 am
There's a weird moment about 1m 40s into this video where the co-presenter says "[Henderson] just has to run through walls for the team... sorry, I mean push walls over people".  I'm a bit wary of calling it out as Heysel related in case it's referencing some other meme going around about "pushing walls over people".  Certainly an odd thing to say and it's clearly a pre-rehearsed line!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wT_-ekivFQ</a>

Disclaimer: the rest of the video is also, predictably, puerile crap.

It could be a reference to Heysel but equally it could be referencing another barbaric Islamic execution method for being gay etc.
Either way the line is delivered by a sniggering little cretin on GB news so obviously malicious in some way.
Machae

July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm
« Reply #491 on: July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 28, 2023, 09:24:21 am
I'm sure this has already been shared but in it's first financial year, GB "News", lost £30million.

Guardian Reports First Year Losses

They made £3m from advertising revenue but that was in a year that saw multiple big named brands publicly stating they pulled all future advertising from the channel. Ad revenues are plummeting for them, with many predicting they will not be able to sustain themselves financially into the future

https://boycottgbnews.org/advertisers

It's also worth noting that many brands/companies that were contacted about advertising on their channel had not done so with any specific knowledge. Advertising companies had acted on their collective behalves, buying up "block advertising". Upon being notified of the channel they were inadvertently supporting, immediately and unequivocally, pulled all future adverts.

I fucking hate that youtube is littered with GB News and Talk TV suggestions. No, I have never previewed or clicked on any of them to offer that as a suggestion, it's just a fucking shit algorithm or owners are paying extra for them to feature heavily on promotion
WhereAngelsPlay

July 28, 2023, 07:04:18 pm
« Reply #492 on: July 28, 2023, 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm
I fucking hate that youtube is littered with GB News and Talk TV suggestions. No, I have never previewed or clicked on any of them to offer that as a suggestion, it's just a fucking shit algorithm or owners are paying extra for them to feature heavily on promotion

Me neither, must be costing them a fortune.
redbyrdz

July 28, 2023, 07:19:19 pm
« Reply #493 on: July 28, 2023, 07:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm
I fucking hate that youtube is littered with GB News and Talk TV suggestions. No, I have never previewed or clicked on any of them to offer that as a suggestion, it's just a fucking shit algorithm or owners are paying extra for them to feature heavily on promotion

If you're logged into youtube, you can ban them from your feed by clicking the three dots. Reckon if enough people do that, they won't get suggested that often anymore.
rob1966

July 28, 2023, 07:30:57 pm
« Reply #494 on: July 28, 2023, 07:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 28, 2023, 07:01:24 pm
I fucking hate that youtube is littered with GB News and Talk TV suggestions. No, I have never previewed or clicked on any of them to offer that as a suggestion, it's just a fucking shit algorithm or owners are paying extra for them to feature heavily on promotion

Came up on my phone via Google this morning, immediately clicked Not Interested
Machae

July 28, 2023, 07:31:50 pm
« Reply #495 on: July 28, 2023, 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 28, 2023, 07:19:19 pm
If you're logged into youtube, you can ban them from your feed by clicking the three dots. Reckon if enough people do that, they won't get suggested that often anymore.

Yeah I know that, but I use a modded version of youtube which doesn't allow me to do that unfortunately. I think I need reinstall and update
CornerFlag

Today at 10:19:22 am
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:19:22 am »
I see that ubercunt Fox has been suspended from them.
So Howard Philips

Today at 10:41:47 am
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:41:47 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:19:22 am
I see that ubercunt Fox has been suspended from them.

As the result of an interview he did with the other wrong un, Dan Wooton.
thaddeus

Today at 11:11:07 am
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »
Where do you go once you've been suspended from GBeebies?!

I wonder if Fox ever has quiet moments of contemplation where he ponders how his up-to-that-point charmed life could have turned out had he not gone down the rabbit hole of YouTube radicalisation.  The endless doubling down and cringeworthy stunts getting ever decreasing ripples of applause from the galleries.
Machae

Today at 11:20:28 am
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Imagine this from the Culture Secretary who should have hammered both Fox and GB News but used her time to defend Tories

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (below) has since defended Tory MPs who host shows on GB News.

Asked whether Foxs behaviour was unacceptable, she told Times Radio: Well as Culture Secretary, you will know that Im generally in favour of the free press.

And (in) recent days weve seen the power of investigative journalism. You know, issues like the one you raise are matters for Ofcom and that particular broadcaster, like many others, is regulated by Ofcom.
Kenny's Jacket

Today at 11:25:17 am
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:20:28 am
Imagine this from the Culture Secretary who should have hammered both Fox and GB News but used her time to defend Tories

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (below) has since defended Tory MPs who host shows on GB News.

Asked whether Foxs behaviour was unacceptable, she told Times Radio: Well as Culture Secretary, you will know that Im generally in favour of the free press.

And (in) recent days weve seen the power of investigative journalism. You know, issues like the one you raise are matters for Ofcom and that particular broadcaster, like many others, is regulated by Ofcom.

Leave it to Ofcom whos chairman is a Tory peer
