« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)  (Read 28912 times)

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #440 on: October 22, 2022, 05:53:49 pm »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #441 on: October 22, 2022, 05:58:57 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #442 on: October 22, 2022, 08:09:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 22, 2022, 04:40:23 pm
What did he suggest?

Edit - looked up and he was supporting Trump’s views on ending the war.

Trump’s views supported by Victor Orban who wants Trump to negotiate with Putin, not Ukraine nor the democratically elected US President.
https://www.politico.eu/article/viktor-orban-donald-trump-end-war-ukraine-russia/

Maybe Brand is a bit out of his depth?
I watched some of that video a little earlier, the one where Brand goes on about Trump and his support for negotiations. Brand, without a hint of self-awareness, comments on (2:45) - and seems in awe of - "Trump's wonderfully raw narcissism". ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J41T8Yh38mI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J41T8Yh38mI</a>
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #443 on: October 24, 2022, 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 22, 2022, 12:17:16 pm
I was referring to the youtube video posted.

I havent got the time or inclination to go through your links thoroughly, but Ive stil not seen anything that makes him right wing.
Btw plenty of level headed people, some medically trained, think lockdown caused more deaths than it saved.

Wanting an end to war is an extreme view now is it, fucking hell.

Plenty of level headed people believe Jesus died on the cross to save us all. And that climate change is a hoax.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #444 on: October 24, 2022, 09:50:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 24, 2022, 09:13:01 am
Plenty of level headed people believe Jesus died on the cross to save us all. And that climate change is a hoax.

and that doesnt make any of the 3 points things true or untrue.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 am »
https://youtu.be/BDWB3_45yPg


What a loathsome individual

--ps I surrounded it with flash tags but it didn't embed :(
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:04:10 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Klopptimist
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 am »
I think the flash tags need a very specific URL format to work.

https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg in this case.

et voila (I also always change the size from the standard 200,200 to 640,360 as it's a widescreen format that won't be too big on screens)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg</a>
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:07:35 am
I think the flash tags need a very specific URL format to work.

https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg in this case.

et voila (I also always change the size from the standard 200,200 to 640,360 as it's a widescreen format that won't be too big on screens)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg</a>
Frottage talking crap as usual.

Is that filmed on a TV set or an actual pub?  If it's the latter do they tour around different pubs?  It all feels very surreal with the haunted faces glumly watching on.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 am »
I don't know.  It was a clip on a footie group. I got a warning for the abuse I sent back.
I do find it scary how well honed his arguments are though.  If the lady did indeed turn up wearing 'African' dress, then it doesn't seem unreasonable to assume she associates herself as an African and would therefore have no problem with the question.
The lengths he takes it to and the way he makes it look like an attack on the queen almost is disgusting.

(I worded this text as carefully as I could. As a person who visually looks like I'm not from 'here' I do find it difficult when confronted with 'where are you from'? Some of that is because it seems rude. Some because I just don't like the prying, and some because it seems racist. Though I accept it's mostly from people that look like me, and I think it's a common question, or so I'm told). Equally, if I was wandering around in national garb, I'd feel it weird if nobody asked me.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 01:08:41 pm »
@PaulF I am pretty much with you on the Baroness and Frottage.

Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, because of age and - yes - background, is probably is not nimble enough in her thinking around such issues. Then there is the general problem with people wishing to find fault rather than come to any any understanding. So it was inevitable that this blow up. On the other hand, she is a baroness, part of the aristocracy, and very much part and beneficiary of the class system. So, I think, screw her.

At the same time, it is as clear as day that Meghan Markle is a victim of racism by a large section of the UK tabloid industry, and Frottage's and Moragn's attitudes reflect this too (Piers also behaves like a jilted arsehole lover - I suspect he had a thing for her but was rebuffed).

The thing about all this is that whatever the truth of the specifics around the Baroness and her intentions and thought processes at the time, it highlights what the vast majority (of RAWKites at least) understand about institutionalised and general racism in the UK. And, in the round, that might be a good thing.

Yeah, I remain a little conflicted about all this. How these matters are discussed/highlighted should not depend upon what one, way over privileged, elderly woman fumbled at some kind of reception party.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm »
But more to the point. Nobody should nod in agreement with Frottage. EVER.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 02:54:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:33:42 pm
But more to the point. Nobody should nod in agreement with Frottage. EVER.
He's despicable. Only a c*nt could like him. Apparently, some women even find him sexy! What a strange world we live in.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,971
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm »
Farrage looks like one of those Cthulhu fish-people. Master race though, eh?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,248
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm
Farrage looks like one of those Cthulhu fish-people. Master race though, eh?
Surely you mean these guys.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,518
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:07:35 am
I think the flash tags need a very specific URL format to work.

https://www.youtube.com/v/BDWB3_45yPg in this case.



I preferred it without the functioning flash tags, didn't have to look at that c*nts face that way.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:58:53 am
I don't know.  It was a clip on a footie group. I got a warning for the abuse I sent back.
I do find it scary how well honed his arguments are though.  If the lady did indeed turn up wearing 'African' dress, then it doesn't seem unreasonable to assume she associates herself as an African and would therefore have no problem with the question.
The lengths he takes it to and the way he makes it look like an attack on the queen almost is disgusting.

(I worded this text as carefully as I could. As a person who visually looks like I'm not from 'here' I do find it difficult when confronted with 'where are you from'? Some of that is because it seems rude. Some because I just don't like the prying, and some because it seems racist. Though I accept it's mostly from people that look like me, and I think it's a common question, or so I'm told). Equally, if I was wandering around in national garb, I'd feel it weird if nobody asked me.

Its a difficult one, and it depends on whose asking the question to be honest, you kind of have a gut feeling when someone asks where your from if they are talking about you as individual or where your parents are from, and if you give them the answer they are not looking for eg I say I am from Hounslow and they are asking about my ethnic background then the follow up question is usually where are your parents from, thats how people typically get the answer they are looking for.

If it is an older white person my assumption would be that they are generally asking about my parentage so I just say I was born here and my parents are from India, if its a younger white person I will say West London or Heathrow, if its an older Asian person they generally want to know where your parents are from so I say Punjab, and if its a younger Asian person I will say Hounslow.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 04:37:25 pm »
Didnt she ask where are you really from twice?

Im not cool with that. 

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm


Is it out of order to dig or repeat the question?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 05:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:40:19 pm
Is it out of order to dig or repeat the question?

I think so.  But ,again, I battle with that being me oversensitive.  I'm not even keen on 'how's work'.
I need a witty go-to reply. Maybe a furtive look and 'Moscow'
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm
Farrage looks like one of those Cthulhu fish-people. Master race though, eh?

For accuracy you mean the Innsmouth Look characterised by bulging,unblinking, watery eyes traits clearly indicated by Nigel.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:40:19 pm
Is it out of order to dig or repeat the question?

Like I said, personally I tailor the answer depending on whose asking so they find out what they want to know or will cover off both bases with I was born in London and my parents are from India for example to move the conversation on but everyone has a right to answer the question as they see fit.

In my experience when someone asks me where Im from most of the time they are actually asking me where my parents are from. Is that out of order? I personally dont think it is or have a problem with it, it not something to be ashamed of (Im not suggesting Fulani is ashamed of where she is from just to be clear) mostly its just people showing a genuine curiosity.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm
For accuracy you mean the Innsmouth Look characterised by bulging,unblinking, watery eyes traits clearly indicated by Nigel.

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,874
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 09:10:54 pm »
Whenever I see Frottage, the only thing that springs to mind is this

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm


Thats it.

Mind you the Innsmouth look came about because mariners from the town took reef dwelling Polynesian women as wives so the perils of immigration. ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:20:27 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Thats it.

Mind you the Innsmouth look came about because mariners from the town took reef dwelling Polynesian women as wives so the perils of immigration. ;D
I bought the complete works of Lovecraft some years ago. I started to read it, but I just could not into it. I guess I should give it another go. Do you have a recommendation for where I should start?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,971
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:18:46 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm
For accuracy you mean the Innsmouth Look characterised by bulging,unblinking, watery eyes traits clearly indicated by Nigel.

Haha, yes. Im also prepared to believe he is a massive cultist who worships the old ones in the sacred waters of Albion.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,971
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #466 on: Today at 09:23:08 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:27 pm
I bought the complete works of Lovecraft some years ago. I started to read it, but I just could not into it. I guess I should give it another go. Do you have a recommendation for where I should start?

At the Mountains of Madness is a cracking novella. Guillermo Del Toro & Tom Cruise were supposedly considering making a movie out of it. Just start with a collection of short stories. Ive got The Necronomicon at work which is fun to dip into, but maybe not read everything at the one time.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:44:34 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:23:08 am
At the Mountains of Madness is a cracking novella. Guillermo Del Toro & Tom Cruise were supposedly considering making a movie out of it. Just start with a collection of short stories. Ive got The Necronomicon at work which is fun to dip into, but maybe not read everything at the one time.
I have The Complete Fiction, so I can start where I wish. No, I won't be reading it all in one go! ;D

I'll start with, as you suggested, At the Mountains of Madness. But I'll then switch back to the order the stores appear in the book, else I'll not be able to keep track - there must be seventy or eighty stories.

Thanks!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 