@PaulF I am pretty much with you on the Baroness and Frottage.



Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, because of age and - yes - background, is probably is not nimble enough in her thinking around such issues. Then there is the general problem with people wishing to find fault rather than come to any any understanding. So it was inevitable that this blow up. On the other hand, she is a baroness, part of the aristocracy, and very much part and beneficiary of the class system. So, I think, screw her.



At the same time, it is as clear as day that Meghan Markle is a victim of racism by a large section of the UK tabloid industry, and Frottage's and Moragn's attitudes reflect this too (Piers also behaves like a jilted arsehole lover - I suspect he had a thing for her but was rebuffed).



The thing about all this is that whatever the truth of the specifics around the Baroness and her intentions and thought processes at the time, it highlights what the vast majority (of RAWKites at least) understand about institutionalised and general racism in the UK. And, in the round, that might be a good thing.



Yeah, I remain a little conflicted about all this. How these matters are discussed/highlighted should not depend upon what one, way over privileged, elderly woman fumbled at some kind of reception party.