I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.



What did father used to say ? Everything before the word "But" is...I have a Patterdale and he'll f*ck that Nazi Pug up should he ever meet him .I do feel for you though bro, I was once in a forum where they were arguing about quantum mechanics and every post made less and less sense to meIn the end instead of displaying my obvious ignorance I decided it was better they think me a fool than me confirming it for them.What is it you're struggling with ? Maybe we can help you .