Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #400 on: October 14, 2022, 12:36:40 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2022, 05:41:24 pm
Sorry, I did say that in relation to GB news rather, not in relation to free speech. Ill take the blame for that confusion

I didnt realise you thought that was a full answer, I was looking for something a bit more detailed.

- I have seen it.  Wasn't very funny.
What details do you want ? I dont believe context and intent are irrelevant and he should'nt of been prosecuted that's about it.

I still find it hard to believe anyone who has watched the full video would come to this conclusion: "all your left with is a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website "
What does he say at the beginning of the video that you watched ? Because you've seen the video youl also know that Elmo's three little words are actually seven little words and you'll also know Elmo is been entirely disingenuous and misleading the forum by editing the quote.
Why would he edit the quote ? because it weakens his case is my guess and he wants to win an argument.

On the subject of commenting on things in Scotland of which we are ignorant...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP2SWCcZg9s 
Usual warning applies if you don't like having a laugh and a good time blah blah blah
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #401 on: October 14, 2022, 01:07:58 am
Quote from: Alan_X on October 13, 2022, 10:35:06 pm
Sorry mate, what's this?
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #402 on: October 14, 2022, 01:58:10 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 14, 2022, 01:07:58 am
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 

I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #403 on: October 14, 2022, 03:49:37 am
Quote from: Robinred on October 14, 2022, 01:58:10 am
I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.
What did father used to say ? Everything before the word "But" is...

I have a Patterdale and he'll f*ck that Nazi Pug up should he ever meet him .

I do feel for you though bro, I was once in a forum where they were arguing about quantum mechanics and every post made less and less sense to me
In the end instead of displaying my obvious ignorance I decided it was better they think me a fool than me confirming it for them.

What is it you're struggling with ? Maybe we can help you .
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #404 on: October 14, 2022, 08:57:09 am
Quote from: Robinred on October 14, 2022, 01:58:10 am
I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.

I`ve got the smelly troll on ignore now. Life is too short to argue with imbeciles. Unfortunately, i spotted this post in your reply. I can only assume he`s related to the low-life Meacham and is terrified like all right-wing loons that his personal freedoms to be hateful are under threat. His posts are like the pronouncements of an under-graduate politics student who hasn`t done their reading.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #405 on: October 14, 2022, 09:35:13 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 14, 2022, 12:36:40 am
What details do you want ? I dont believe context and intent are irrelevant and he should'nt of been prosecuted that's about it.

I still find it hard to believe anyone who has watched the full video would come to this conclusion: "all your left with is a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website "
What does he say at the beginning of the video that you watched ? Because you've seen the video youl also know that Elmo's three little words are actually seven little words and you'll also know Elmo is been entirely disingenuous and misleading the forum by editing the quote.
Why would he edit the quote ? because it weakens his case is my guess and he wants to win an argument.

On the subject of commenting on things in Scotland of which we are ignorant...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP2SWCcZg9s 
Usual warning applies if you don't like having a laugh and a good time blah blah blah


He mentions his GF and her cute dog.
Im not upto speed on your discussion with Elmo.
As I said previously "he gave the ref a question to answer"  when he put the video on you tube.
Ive also said previously, Im not a fan of the act he was prosecuted under, he was prosecuted under this law as they didn't believe the motivation was to annoy his gf.






Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #406 on: October 14, 2022, 04:29:24 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October 14, 2022, 08:57:09 am
I`ve got the smelly troll on ignore now. Life is too short to argue with imbeciles. Unfortunately, i spotted this post in your reply. I can only assume he`s related to the low-life Meacham and is terrified like all right-wing loons that his personal freedoms to be hateful are under threat. His posts are like the pronouncements of an under-graduate politics student who hasn`t done their reading.
Quote from: KillieRed on October 11, 2022, 08:48:39 am
Pile of shite
I see our Scotch polemicist is out ...And testing the limits of the communication act at the same time ...Good on you Killie don't let the bastards grind you down.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #407 on: October 14, 2022, 04:39:57 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 14, 2022, 04:29:24 pm
I see our Scotch polemicist is out ...And testing the limits of the communication act at the same time ...Good on you Killie don't let the bastards grind you down.
'Scotch'? :-X
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #408 on: October 14, 2022, 04:51:03 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 09:35:13 am

He mentions his GF and her cute dog.
Im not upto speed on your discussion with Elmo.
As I said previously "he gave the ref a question to answer"  when he put the video on you tube.
Ive also said previously, Im not a fan of the act he was prosecuted under, he was prosecuted under this law as they didn't believe the motivation was to annoy his gf.
I'm not a fan of that Act either and neither are a lot of people Left Right and Centre ( Why this judicial / comedic issue is viewed through a political lense is another baffling issue )
Did you also agree with his comments about Nazi's and would you agree the words "do you want to" before Elmo's three little words changes the meaning of of the sentence from an instruction to a question ?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #409 on: October 14, 2022, 07:07:27 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October 14, 2022, 08:57:09 am
I`ve got the smelly troll on ignore now. Life is too short to argue with imbeciles.

Same. There's an interesting discussion to be had around freedom of expression and the law, but it won't go anywhere with ignorant trolls just ranting mindlessly on with whatever the latest far-right nutjob they listen to has been banging on about.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #410 on: October 14, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
I see all these right-wing grifters are going on and on about the vaccine now again (given the budget and PM they all shouted for has been a disaster)

https://twitter.com/whippletom/status/1580825690739421184
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #411 on: October 15, 2022, 04:45:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 14, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
I see all these right-wing grifters are going on and on about the vaccine now again (given the budget and PM they all shouted for has been a disaster)

https://twitter.com/whippletom/status/1580825690739421184

Mark Dolan's been on a long journey down that rabbit hole.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #412 on: October 15, 2022, 04:48:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 14, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
I see all these right-wing grifters are going on and on about the vaccine now again (given the budget and PM they all shouted for has been a disaster)

https://twitter.com/whippletom/status/1580825690739421184

I wonder what Roy Chubby Brown or the Hitler saluting dogs views are on the transmission reducing abilities of vaccines are?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #413 on: October 15, 2022, 05:03:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 15, 2022, 04:48:31 pm
I wonder what Roy Chubby Brown or the Hitler saluting dogs views are on the transmission reducing abilities of vaccines are?

I don't know, but I reckon the dog would be more coherent
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #414 on: October 15, 2022, 08:04:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2022, 05:03:46 pm
I don't know, but I reckon the dog would be more coherent

probably finds the effects salutary...
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #415 on: October 15, 2022, 08:18:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2022, 05:03:46 pm
I don't know, but I reckon the dog would be more coherent

After his vaccine he said he felt a bit ruff.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #416 on: October 15, 2022, 09:06:57 pm
Quote from: Riquende on October 14, 2022, 07:07:27 pm
Same. There's an interesting discussion to be had around freedom of expression and the law, but it won't go anywhere with ignorant trolls just ranting mindlessly about how anyone who disagrees with their point of view is a far-right nutjob

Spoiler
(Spoilered so these two don't see my post and get angry, should they forget to log in )
Dont worry I'm used to been ignored I have a Patterdale Terrior. He likes to ignore me and he has a strong desire for Independence... Killie would like him.
Although Riquende would see him sat their high fiving me with his raised right paw awaiting his treat and accuse him of been a Nazi and me of teaching him a Nazi salute
[close]
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #417 on: October 15, 2022, 09:34:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2022, 05:03:46 pm
I don't know, but I reckon the dog would be more coherent
That's not fair Nobby He told 464 thousand people on tw@tter : 
"Morning everyone I've just received my NHS birthday present "
"C'mon everybody let's all get the jab and get the country back to normal"
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #418 on: October 16, 2022, 08:05:53 pm
John Cleese joining GB News. Unsurprising.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #419 on: October 19, 2022, 12:45:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 14, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
I see all these right-wing grifters are going on and on about the vaccine now again (given the budget and PM they all shouted for has been a disaster)

https://twitter.com/whippletom/status/1580825690739421184

Russel Brand seems to be the latest victim of the anti-vax rabbit hole. While he hasn't quite reached the level of going on GBeebies, he has moved his platform over to Parler now and that place is a viper's nest of loons, grifters and right-wing batshit nutjobs. Arguably, Parler is even worse than GBeebies. I know many were not convinced by him at first, but I actually found his early stuff on YouTube agreeable. It's sad he seems to have fallen for the crazies.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #420 on: October 19, 2022, 01:08:32 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on October 19, 2022, 12:45:37 pm
Russel Brand seems to be the latest victim of the anti-vax rabbit hole. While he hasn't quite reached the level of going on GBeebies, he has moved his platform over to Parler now and that place is a viper's nest of loons, grifters and right-wing batshit nutjobs. Arguably, Parler is even worse than GBeebies. I know many were not convinced by him at first, but I actually found his early stuff on YouTube agreeable. It's sad he seems to have fallen for the crazies.
I've never watched much of Brand. But from what I have seen, he seems somewhat unhinged himself. He appears reasonably intelligent, but his mania and grandiosity are indicative of something else going on which leads him to wonky conclusions. I am not a fan.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #421 on: October 19, 2022, 01:36:54 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 19, 2022, 01:08:32 pm
I've never watched much of Brand. But from I have seen, he seems somewhat unhinged himself. He appears reasonably intelligent, but his mania and grandiosity are indicative of something else going on which leads him to wonky conclusions. I am not a fan.

Yes, perhaps it's something I should have noticed earlier. But really, I just heard a few of his more "left-leaning" podcasts and remembered him donating his payout from the S*n to HJC and thinking he's actually quite sound. Then the alt-right drift began and threw me a little. The grandiosity and ostentatiousness I put down to him being a bit of an exhibitionist, rather than unhinged.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #422 on: October 19, 2022, 07:44:20 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on October 19, 2022, 01:36:54 pm
Yes, perhaps it's something I should have noticed earlier. But really, I just heard a few of his more "left-leaning" podcasts and remembered him donating his payout from the S*n to HJC and thinking he's actually quite sound. Then the alt-right drift began and threw me a little. The grandiosity and ostentatiousness I put down to him being a bit of an exhibitionist, rather than unhinged.

That is surprising to hear, I remember those same things so assumed he had cemented himself as one of the good guys. I'd be interested to see/hear some snippets of what he's saying now if you have any handy to share. If it's just 'distrust of big pharma' then that doesn't seem like a big diversion for him


Edit: Jesus you're right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J41T8Yh38mI

10 minutes of him championing Trump because he made the earth-shattering statement that we need to find a peaceful end to the war with Ukraine.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #423 on: October 19, 2022, 08:00:36 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 19, 2022, 07:44:20 pm
That is surprising to hear, I remember those same things so assumed he had cemented himself as one of the good guys. I'd be interested to see/hear some snippets of what he's saying now if you have any handy to share. If it's just 'distrust of big pharma' then that doesn't seem like a big diversion for him


Edit: Jesus you're right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J41T8Yh38mI

10 minutes of him championing Trump because he made the earth-shattering statement that we need to find a peaceful end to the war with Ukraine.
Frankly, the greatest problem I have with Brand is that I find him a monumental bore. I can only imagine a dialogue with him being more more akin to listening to one of his Youtube monologues.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #424 on: October 19, 2022, 08:03:53 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 19, 2022, 07:44:20 pm
That is surprising to hear, I remember those same things so assumed he had cemented himself as one of the good guys. I'd be interested to see/hear some snippets of what he's saying now if you have any handy to share. If it's just 'distrust of big pharma' then that doesn't seem like a big diversion for him


Edit: Jesus you're right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J41T8Yh38mI

10 minutes of him championing Trump because he made the earth-shattering statement that we need to find a peaceful end to the war with Ukraine.

Yep. I haven't watched that video you linked but, if it isn't click bait, then I wouldn't be massively surprised. You can't access Parler without an account or downloading the app and I'm not prepared to do either. I've no idea what he's posting there but it's bound to be proper, ring-wing reactionary batshit stuff.


EDIT: one other thing, YouTube deleted at least one of Brand's anti-vax vids because it contained misinformation. So... yeah, he's pretty terrible these days.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #425 on: October 19, 2022, 08:11:13 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on October 19, 2022, 08:03:53 pm
Yep. I haven't watched that video you linked but, if it isn't click bait, then I wouldn't be massively surprised. You can't access Parler without an account or downloading the app and I'm not prepared to do either. I've no idea what he's posting there but it's bound to be proper, ring-wing reactionary batshit stuff.


EDIT: one other thing, YouTube deleted at least one of Brand's anti-vax vids because it contained misinformation. So... yeah, he's pretty terrible these days.
According to Brand himself, that deletion is why Brand upped sticks and left Youtube.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #426 on: October 19, 2022, 08:44:57 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on October 19, 2022, 12:45:37 pm
Russel Brand seems to be the latest victim of the anti-vax rabbit hole. While he hasn't quite reached the level of going on GBeebies, he has moved his platform over to Parler now and that place is a viper's nest of loons, grifters and right-wing batshit nutjobs. Arguably, Parler is even worse than GBeebies. I know many were not convinced by him at first, but I actually found his early stuff on YouTube agreeable. It's sad he seems to have fallen for the crazies.
A small correction to the above: Brand moved to Rumble, not Parler.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rumble_(website)

But all part of the same 'alt-tech' ecosphere.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #427 on: October 19, 2022, 08:53:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 19, 2022, 08:44:57 pm
A small correction to the above: Brand moved to Rumble, not Parler.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rumble_(website)

But all part of the same 'alt-tech' ecosphere.

Ah yes, thank you! I knew it was one of those crazy alt-right spaces that seemed to spring up as the QAnon thing took off.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #428 on: October 19, 2022, 08:55:21 pm
I think GB News (and other right wing outlets) have had the effect of giving a false sense of where the country actually are. It's a minority of people but they've helped push the Tories further and further right to their own extinction ultimately. Johnson was a complete chancer but he was never a typical Tory economically and won a mandate with his whole levelling up agenda, bullshit though it was because he knew that's where the public were. Even Corbyn won 40% in 2017.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #429 on: Today at 12:35:46 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 19, 2022, 07:44:20 pm
That is surprising to hear, I remember those same things so assumed he had cemented himself as one of the good guys. I'd be interested to see/hear some snippets of what he's saying now if you have any handy to share. If it's just 'distrust of big pharma' then that doesn't seem like a big diversion for him


Edit: Jesus you're right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J41T8Yh38mI

10 minutes of him championing Trump because he made the earth-shattering statement that we need to find a peaceful end to the war with Ukraine.

There really isnt anything in that video that makes him right wing or alt right.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Reply #430 on: Today at 02:53:27 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:46 am
There really isnt anything in that video that makes him right wing or alt right.
Agree with you there Kenny he takes piss out of Politicians and neither Trump or Biden get a pass and from the clip posted I can't see Right nor Left, just his observations and opinion.
No idea what he say's on his rumble channel but I know he helps out with good causes now and again.
