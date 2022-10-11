« previous next »
Author Topic: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)  (Read 25388 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:36:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:41:24 pm
Sorry, I did say that in relation to GB news rather, not in relation to free speech. Ill take the blame for that confusion

I didnt realise you thought that was a full answer, I was looking for something a bit more detailed.

- I have seen it.  Wasn't very funny.
What details do you want ? I dont believe context and intent are irrelevant and he should'nt of been prosecuted that's about it.

I still find it hard to believe anyone who has watched the full video would come to this conclusion: "all your left with is a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website "
What does he say at the beginning of the video that you watched ? Because you've seen the video youl also know that Elmo's three little words are actually seven little words and you'll also know Elmo is been entirely disingenuous and misleading the forum by editing the quote.
Why would he edit the quote ? because it weakens his case is my guess and he wants to win an argument.

On the subject of commenting on things in Scotland of which we are ignorant...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP2SWCcZg9s 
Usual warning applies if you don't like having a laugh and a good time blah blah blah
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:07:58 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Sorry mate, what's this?
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 
Offline Robinred

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:58:10 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:07:58 am
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 

I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:49:37 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:58:10 am
I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.
What did father used to say ? Everything before the word "But" is...

I have a Patterdale and he'll f*ck that Nazi Pug up should he ever meet him .

I do feel for you though bro, I was once in a forum where they were arguing about quantum mechanics and every post made less and less sense to me
In the end instead of displaying my obvious ignorance I decided it was better they think me a fool than me confirming it for them.

What is it you're struggling with ? Maybe we can help you .
Offline KillieRed

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:58:10 am
I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.

I`ve got the smelly troll on ignore now. Life is too short to argue with imbeciles. Unfortunately, i spotted this post in your reply. I can only assume he`s related to the low-life Meacham and is terrified like all right-wing loons that his personal freedoms to be hateful are under threat. His posts are like the pronouncements of an under-graduate politics student who hasn`t done their reading.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:35:13 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 12:36:40 am
What details do you want ? I dont believe context and intent are irrelevant and he should'nt of been prosecuted that's about it.

I still find it hard to believe anyone who has watched the full video would come to this conclusion: "all your left with is a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website "
What does he say at the beginning of the video that you watched ? Because you've seen the video youl also know that Elmo's three little words are actually seven little words and you'll also know Elmo is been entirely disingenuous and misleading the forum by editing the quote.
Why would he edit the quote ? because it weakens his case is my guess and he wants to win an argument.

On the subject of commenting on things in Scotland of which we are ignorant...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP2SWCcZg9s 
Usual warning applies if you don't like having a laugh and a good time blah blah blah


He mentions his GF and her cute dog.
Im not upto speed on your discussion with Elmo.
As I said previously "he gave the ref a question to answer"  when he put the video on you tube.
Ive also said previously, Im not a fan of the act he was prosecuted under, he was prosecuted under this law as they didn't believe the motivation was to annoy his gf.






Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:57:09 am
I`ve got the smelly troll on ignore now. Life is too short to argue with imbeciles. Unfortunately, i spotted this post in your reply. I can only assume he`s related to the low-life Meacham and is terrified like all right-wing loons that his personal freedoms to be hateful are under threat. His posts are like the pronouncements of an under-graduate politics student who hasn`t done their reading.
Quote from: KillieRed on October 11, 2022, 08:48:39 am
Pile of shite
I see our Scotch polemicist is out ...And testing the limits of the communication act at the same time ...Good on you Killie don't let the bastards grind you down.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:29:24 pm
I see our Scotch polemicist is out ...And testing the limits of the communication act at the same time ...Good on you Killie don't let the bastards grind you down.
'Scotch'? :-X
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:35:13 am

He mentions his GF and her cute dog.
Im not upto speed on your discussion with Elmo.
As I said previously "he gave the ref a question to answer"  when he put the video on you tube.
Ive also said previously, Im not a fan of the act he was prosecuted under, he was prosecuted under this law as they didn't believe the motivation was to annoy his gf.
I'm not a fan of that Act either and neither are a lot of people Left Right and Centre ( Why this judicial / comedic issue is viewed through a political lense is another baffling issue )
Did you also agree with his comments about Nazi's and would you agree the words "do you want to" before Elmo's three little words changes the meaning of of the sentence from an instruction to a question ?
