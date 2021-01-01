« previous next »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:41:24 pm
Sorry, I did say that in relation to GB news rather, not in relation to free speech. Ill take the blame for that confusion

I didnt realise you thought that was a full answer, I was looking for something a bit more detailed.

- I have seen it.  Wasn't very funny.
What details do you want ? I dont believe context and intent are irrelevant and he should'nt of been prosecuted that's about it.

I still find it hard to believe anyone who has watched the full video would come to this conclusion: "all your left with is a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website "
What does he say at the beginning of the video that you watched ? Because you've seen the video youl also know that Elmo's three little words are actually seven little words and you'll also know Elmo is been entirely disingenuous and misleading the forum by editing the quote.
Why would he edit the quote ? because it weakens his case is my guess and he wants to win an argument.

On the subject of commenting on things in Scotland of which we are ignorant...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP2SWCcZg9s 
Usual warning applies if you don't like having a laugh and a good time blah blah blah
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Sorry mate, what's this?
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:07:58 am
I'm sorry dude... I grassed you up Alan and left you to be devoured by the pack   ;D 
I'm guessing they're all on tw@tter accusing Baddiel of been a  right wing nazi or something.
Its the nazi pug who channelled Hitler and whether context and intent are irrelevant, with the usual
added nonsense about what difines left and right.
 

I havent got a dog in this fight. But with every post you make less and less sense.
