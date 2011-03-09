« previous next »
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:12:49 am
No it's a seperate question which is seemingly hard to answer.
The conversation is evolving  from cancel culture, to your right to protest and free speech.
So what do you think about "Not my king" and "you've got blood on your hands " ? etc

Not my king  - I support it absoutey , its on a public street
Blood on your hands - Dont know the details
Scottish comedian - Dont know the detais

Quote
btw Jimmy Carr is appearing at the same venue in Sheffield where Chubby Brown was cancelled tickets are still available and I think he funnier than Chubby Brown But if you don't like having a laugh and a good time it's pretty simple don't fucking go...   

You seem a little rattled, is everything ok?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:10:00 am
It matters becasue I'm not aware of any, so presumably you have an example you are thinking of?

I'm completely against that, but it wasn't what I was discussing with you - maybe you meant to ask this of someone else? I was discussing venues rights whether or not to give someone a platform.
We were discussing venue rights Kenny mention freedom of speech and the right to protest you then mentioned right to silence thats four different subjects I didnt mention any of those subjects but the conversation evolved and I have no problem discussing things. Hence i dont mind responding to your question to me about free speech or the right to silence.
That was definitely you who asked me that wasn't it ?

Anyhow glad to hear someone of the left is against the principle of punishing people for their views However I believe you're been disingenuous about the Scottish Comedian prosecution... You have google.

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:28:26 am
Whilst we are at it, you should reconsider using that hashtag as it doesn`t mean what you think it means.
I know it's original meaning but due to my freedom of speech and the fact that due to generational and geographical differences the definition of words can change from time to time and place to place. You dont own that phrase
So NO I wont reconsider using that phrase. #Scotlands Shame
Nor will I ask Kenny to reconsider his use of this phrase:
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:41:18 am
You seem a little rattled, is everything ok?
Shook, Rattled and Radged, just three little words which to my generation and location are mental health slurs (And yes in my youth I used those terms as slurs myself)  I dont believe thats Kenny's intention btw but If it turned out he was of a similar age and he was brought up where I was.
I'd know he was using that phrase as a slur in order to try and offend me. Would I want him cancelled or punished in some way ? Nah...Stick and Stones.
Which happens to be the title of a Dave Chappelle show it's quite funny but if you dont like having a laugh and a good time, it's pretty simple dont fucking watch it.   ;) 
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm
We were discussing venue rights Kenny mention freedom of speech and the right to protest you then mentioned right to silence thats four different subjects I didnt mention any of those subjects but the conversation evolved and I have no problem discussing things. Hence i dont mind responding to your question to me about free speech or the right to silence.
That was definitely you who asked me that wasn't it ?

Anyhow glad to hear someone of the left is against the principle of punishing people for their views However I believe you're been disingenuous about the Scottish Comedian prosecution... You have google.
 I know it's original meaning but due to my freedom of speech and the fact that due to generational and geographical differences the definition of words can change from time to time and place to place. You dont own that phrase
So NO I wont reconsider using that phrase. #Scotlands Shame
Nor will I ask Kenny to reconsider his use of this phrase: Shook, Rattled and Radged, just three little words which to my generation and location are mental health slurs (And yes in my youth I used those terms as slurs myself)  I dont believe thats Kenny's intention btw but If it turned out he was of a similar age and he was brought up where I was.
I'd know he was using that phrase as a slur in order to try and offend me. Would I want him cancelled or punished in some way ? Nah...Stick and Stones.
Which happens to be the title of a Dave Chappelle show it's quite funny but if you dont like having a laugh and a good time, it's pretty simple dont fucking watch it.   ;)

You must be able to name a Scottish comedian being prosecuted, if it is such an issue as you claim it to be, surely?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:34:55 am
Well, they do say you get more right wing as you get older...
They also say the older you get, the wiser you get.
Given you define the differences between Left wing or Right wing based on someone's opinion as to whether a comedy show gets cancelled or not ...Get to bed, you've got School in the morning.  :wave 
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
You must be able to name a Scottish comedian being prosecuted, if it is such an issue as you claim it to be, surely?
Stop it Elmo you're embarrassing yourself.
We can talk in good faith or you can feign ignorance for what i suspect are politically ideological reasons. 
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm
They also say the older you get, the wiser you get.
Given you define the differences between Left wing or Right wing based on someone's opinion as to whether a comedy show gets cancelled or not ...Get to bed, you've got School in the morning.  :wave

Why do you always revert to personal digs?  It ruins every thread you post in.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm
Stop it Elmo you're embarrassing yourself.
We can talk in good faith or you can feign ignorance for what i suspect are politically ideological reasons.

 :lmao

Not the one posting during the game. Were you not enjoying that second half?

You made the claim and yet seem unable to back it up.

To be honest I'm pretty sure I know who you are talking about, but it's amusing watching you twisting and squirming to avoid having to say it, as it doesn't really live up to your claim.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:53:11 pm
:lmao

Not the one posting during the game. Were you not enjoying that second half?

You made the claim and yet seem unable to back it up.

To be honest I'm pretty sure I know who you are talking about, but it's amusing watching you twisting and squirming to avoid having to say it, as it doesn't really live up to your claim.
"To be honest"... Finally do you feel better for it ? Something else we share in common I also found it amusing watching you and Killie twisting and squirming...Nationalism and Socialism and pretending to not know what's going on. Sure I've heard this story before.     
Anywaaay He was arrested, charged, prosecuted and fined with the threat of imprisonment if he didnt pay.
How does that not live up to my claim again ? And did you agree with the prosecution ?

One of your SNP comrades "Jimmy Carr and his Netflix hate speech and his applauding audience should be prosecuted " Is this type of thing common among SNP politicians ?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
"To be honest"... Finally do you feel better for it ? Something else we share in common I also found it amusing watching you and Killie twisting and squirming...Nationalism and Socialism and pretending to not know what's going on. Sure I've heard this story before.     
Anywaaay He was arrested, charged, prosecuted and fined with the threat of imprisonment if he didnt pay.
How does that not live up to my claim again ? And did you agree with the prosecution ?

One of your SNP comrades "Jimmy Carr and his Netflix hate speech and his applauding audience should be prosecuted " Is this type of thing common among SNP politicians ?

Who was prosecuted? Not being sarky just interested.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
"To be honest"... Finally do you feel better for it ? Something else we share in common I also found it amusing watching you and Killie twisting and squirming...Nationalism and Socialism and pretending to not know what's going on. Sure I've heard this story before.     
Anywaaay He was arrested, charged, prosecuted and fined with the threat of imprisonment if he didnt pay.
How does that not live up to my claim again ? And did you agree with the prosecution ?

One of your SNP comrades "Jimmy Carr and his Netflix hate speech and his applauding audience should be prosecuted " Is this type of thing common among SNP politicians ?

So we are talking about Mark Meechan right? The "comedian" who was actuallyy a call centre worker with a small Youtube channel.

He was found guilty, not for rerpeatedly saying "Gas the jews" and teaching his dog to do a Nazi salute. He was found guilty for doing that, filming it and then choosing to broadcast that on Youtube. At that point it becam hate speech.

The same Mark Meecham who went on to become pals with Tommy Robinson and stand for UKIP in the general election.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm
We were discussing venue rights Kenny mention freedom of speech and the right to protest you then mentioned right to silence thats four different subjects I didnt mention any of those subjects but the conversation evolved and I have no problem discussing things. Hence i dont mind responding to your question to me about free speech or the right to silence.


 
Nor will I ask Kenny to reconsider his use of this phrase: Shook, Rattled and Radged, just three little words which to my generation and location are mental health slurs (And yes in my youth I used those terms as slurs myself)  I dont believe thats Kenny's intention btw but If it turned out he was of a similar age and he was brought up where I was.
I'd know he was using that phrase as a slur in order to try and offend me. Would I want him cancelled or punished in some way ? Nah...Stick and Stones.


Ive never heard anyone describe that as a mental health slur.
This website, which is promoting mental health use it.  Ill do some research and if it is a slur Ill stop using it.


https://www.counselling-directory.org.uk/memberarticles/6-ways-to-self-soothe-when-youre-feeling-rattled

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm


Anyhow glad to hear someone of the left is against the principle of punishing people for their views However I believe you're been disingenuous about the Scottish Comedian prosecution... You have google.
 

The Scottish Comedian claimed it was all a joke for his girlfriends amusement, he shot himself in the foot when it was established his GF didnt subscribe to his you tube channel So you are left with a bloke encouraging the gassing of Jews on a public website.
Why is it you think the decision was wrong?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
"Gas the jews"

I've removed the context of your comment because "context and intent is irrelevant" according to your judiciary
Are you ok with that ?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm

I've removed the context of your comment because "context and intent is irrelevant" according to your judiciary
Are you ok with that ?

Fire away.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
The Scottish Comedian claimed it was all a joke for his girlfriends amusement, he shot himself in the foot when it was established his GF didnt subscribe to his you tube channel So you are left with a bloke encouraging the gassing of Jews on a public website.
Why is it you think the decision was wrong?

Come on Kenny you can do better than this I've never subscribed to any youtube channel yet I've seen it
You dont  need to subscribe to watch or to be shown the video.

Because context and intent are rellevant it why that ban hammer hasn't been smashed over Elmo's head for writing those three words.
Ps
Yesterday you asked about Right wing bubbles and asked whether Left wing bubbles exist.
Without me in this thread this would be a bubble so you can see why bubbles are formed in the first place...
It's a lot of hassle cutting through ideology and most people just can't be arsed.

 PPS Where did you grow up and old are you  ;)
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm
Get to bed, you've got School in the morning.  :wave

With such fresh material, I'm shocked you don't get drafted in to cover 'Chubby' Brown's cancellations.

Just to maybe help cut to the chase and bring this slow-moving meltdown to an end, what exactly are you hoping to find at the bottom of the far right-influenced hole you've been digging this evening?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Because context and intent are rellevant it why that ban hammer hasn't been smashed over Elmo's head for writing those three words.

Could you explain why it would be, or do you just want to hysterically construct more strawmen?

No offence, but you're really bad at this.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Indeed. BBRs little stunt might have worked better if he had removed the quote marks. ;D
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Come on Kenny you can do better than this I've never subscribed to any youtube channel yet I've seen it
You dont  need to subscribe to watch or to be shown the video.

Because context and intent are rellevant it why that ban hammer hasn't been smashed over Elmo's head for writing those three words.
Ps
Yesterday you asked about Right wing bubbles and asked whether Left wing bubbles exist.
Without me in this thread this would be a bubble so you can see why bubbles are formed in the first place...
It's a lot of hassle cutting through ideology and most people just can't be arsed.

 PPS Where did you grow up and old are you  ;)

I can do better than what?, I Explained what happened in the case.
I dare say you can watch it in various places, That just weakens his defence about it being for his gfs amusement.
As I said earlier he shot himself in the foot when he made the video public.  His defence was shite.

To use a football analogy, he gave the ref a decision to make.
I didnt talk about bubbles, you must be mixing me up

I guess you disagree about Meechan why is that.?

Im 45 and grew up in North Wales





Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:41 am

I didnt talk about bubbles, you must be mixing me up

I guess you disagree about Meechan why is that.?

Im 45 and grew up in North Wales

Bubble, echo chamber, jerk circle. take your pick .

From the comment you just quoted: Context and intent are important. 

Didn't think you was from around here .

Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm
With such fresh material, I'm shocked you don't get drafted in to cover 'Chubby' Brown's cancellations.

Just to maybe help cut to the chase and bring this slow-moving meltdown to an end, what exactly are you hoping to find at the bottom of the far right-influenced hole you've been digging this evening?

Come on now back to bed it's late... night night mind the bugs dont bite
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:39:08 am

Bubble, echo chamber, jerk circle. take your pick .

From the comment you just quoted: Context and intent are important. 

Didn't think you was from around here .
 
Come on now back to bed it's late... night night mind the bugs dont bite

You're wrong again, Ive not mentioned Bubbles, echo chamber or jerk circles
I see youve failed to answer my question.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
So we are talking about Mark Meechan right? The "comedian" who was actuallyy a call centre worker with a small Youtube channel.

He was found guilty, not for rerpeatedly saying "Gas the jews" and teaching his dog to do a Nazi salute. He was found guilty for doing that, filming it and then choosing to broadcast that on Youtube. At that point it becam hate speech.

The same Mark Meecham who went on to become pals with Tommy Robinson and stand for UKIP in the general election.
It pains me to write this, but I am in partial agreement with bigbonedrawky. Irrespective of it being offensive content, I do not think such acts should rise to the level of criminality. As far as I am aware, Meecham did not incite violence (which I think should be criminalised), he was/is just an obnoxious c*nt. And, although I sometimes feel differently about this (Truss, Quartang, and the Tory Government for example), obnoxious cuntery should not be a crime.

The Charlie Hebdo cartoons were considered offensive by many, and they undoubtedly intended to provoke. By similar logic - leaving aside the different jurisdiction - those cartoons surely should be considered a crime too. Indeed, many argue for such a position. To be clear, I thought Hebdo cartoons were unfunny, pathetic and juvenile - but I do not agree that they should be made illegal (nor, of course, that the staff deserved any kind of violent retribution).

Having said that, bigbonedrawky's coyness is rather grating. If he wishes to defend obnoxious behaviour, he should have courage in his convictions and make them explicit. But, alas, he would not even name the so-called Scottish 'comedian' he referenced. Maybe this is because he is unsure of his arguments, or, as I just hinted, he liked the content and is embarrassed about it. I think there is plenty to discuss around this topic, but it has been confused by irrelevant points and strawman arguments (mostly from BBR).

Are we to protect from prosecution comments made by comedians but not similar comments from non-comedians? Jimmy Carrs 'joke' was every bit as obnoxious as the Meecham's but, essentially, no different. Meecham should be a public pariah. His employer was right to sack to him because he brought the company into disrepute. Those things are fine - but what he did should not be a crime.*

* I will caveat that by saying that in edge cases some types of expression should be a crime - in Germany (and, arguably, France) for example, given history and particular threats. But, here in the UK? I may take a more libertarian approach to this than some here, but neither am I a purist in these matters. I try to be pragmatic, but not to the point of knee-jerk reactions - 'it's not right; it should be illegal' - to content which makes me uncomfortable or even disgusts me.

I am more concerned about how content is amplified and how bubbles are created by the likes of Facebook and Youtube (where they feed you more of the same content you have already consumed). This is by far the greater problem and would be a better matter for legislation. The Meecham video would have been unlikely to gain traction if not for the Youtube algorithms.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
The Scottish Comedian claimed it was all a joke for his girlfriends amusement, he shot himself in the foot when it was established his GF didnt subscribe to his you tube channel So you are left with a bloke encouraging the gassing of Jews on a public website.
Why is it you think the decision was wrong?
I would pay it little attention. BBR has a history of wantonly taking offense:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341008.msg16676218#msg16676218

Edit: all three phrases appear here. But they appear to be questionable or very edge cases. We cannot blanket stop using words and phrases simply because someone, somewhere, is using them in a disparaging manner (these three words all appear to be edge case usage).

http://onlineslangdictionary.com/word-list/p-r/?show-variants
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
The Scottish Comedian claimed it was all a joke for his girlfriends amusement, he shot himself in the foot when it was established his GF didnt subscribe to his you tube channel So you are left with a bloke encouraging the gassing of Jews on a public website.
Why is it you think the decision was wrong?
Or, was it a lie in an attempt to provide himself with a defense? Again, I am not defending the content - I am just questioning if it should be considered a criminal defense. If, as I have already stated, it does rise to the level of 'incitement of violence', and he was convicted of this, I have no problem with that.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:10:57 am
Indeed. BBRs little stunt might have worked better if he had removed the quote marks. ;D
Yep. A pet peeve of mine. Use italics, or 'single quotes'. But "double quotes" mean actual quotes, nothing else. It is the ultimate in strawmanning, but as you say, easily rebuffed by the target as they are usually aware of what they have actually written. The problem, though, is that other readers might know that quote was invented.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
If you were to go out on the high street and start shouting about "Gassing the Jews" and getting your dog to do nazi salutes, I think most people would accept this is hate speech, and claiming it is just a joke for your girlfriend doesn't cut it.

The internet has obviously changed things a bit but putting it on Youtube is essentially the same thing.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:34:08 am
It pains me to write this, but I am in partial agreement with bigbonedrawky. Irrespective of it being offensive content, I do not think such acts should rise to the level of criminality. As far as I am aware, Meecham did not incite violence (which I think should be criminalised), he was/is just an obnoxious c*nt. And, although I sometimes feel differently about this (Truss, Quartang, and the Tory Government for example), obnoxious cuntery should not be a crime.

The Charlie Hebdo cartoons were considered offensive by many, and they undoubtedly intended to provoke. By similar logic - leaving aside the different jurisdiction - those cartoons surely should be considered a crime too. Indeed, many argue for such a position. To be clear, I thought Hebdo cartoons were unfunny, pathetic and juvenile - but I do not agree that they should be made illegal (nor, of course, that the staff deserved any kind of violent retribution).

Having said that, bigbonedrawky's coyness is rather grating. If he wishes to defend obnoxious behaviour, he should have courage in his convictions and make them explicit. But, alas, he would not even name the so-called Scottish 'comedian' he referenced. Maybe this is because he is unsure of his arguments, or, as I just hinted, he liked the content and is embarrassed about it. I think there is plenty to discuss around this topic, but it has been confused by irrelevant points and strawman arguments (mostly from BBR).

Are we to protect from prosecution comments made by comedians but not similar comments from non-comedians? Jimmy Carrs 'joke' was every bit as obnoxious as the Meecham's but, essentially, no different. Meecham should be a public pariah. His employer was right to sack to him because he brought the company into disrepute. Those things are fine - but what he did should not be a crime.*

* I will caveat that by saying that in edge cases some types of expression should be a crime - in Germany (and, arguably, France) for example, given history and particular threats. But, here in the UK? I may take a more libertarian approach to this than some here, but neither am I a purist in these matters. I try to be pragmatic, but not to the point of knee-jerk reactions - 'it's not right; it should be illegal' - to content which makes me uncomfortable or even disgusts me.

I am more concerned about how content is amplified and how bubbles are created by the likes of Facebook and Youtube (where they feed you more of the same content you have already consumed). This is by far the greater problem and would be a better matter for legislation. The Meecham video would have been unlikely to gain traction if not for the Youtube algorithms.


I generally agree on the bulk of your argument (not the crossed-out bit, which I found unnecessary)

There's a huge and messy debate to be had around freedom of speech and 'offence'. The current laws are also applied really inconsistently with some groups of people appearing to get special protection from being offended/insulted and others none (eg, religionists - well, of some religions - get protections from being offended/insulted, but atheists none)


Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:08:17 am
If you were to go out on the high street and start shouting about "Gassing the Jews" and getting your dog to do nazi salutes, I think most people would accept this is hate speech, and claiming it is just a joke for your girlfriend doesn't cut it.

The internet has obviously changed things a bit but putting it on Youtube is essentially the same thing.


It was a joke - albeit a sick, bad-taste one. But he was trying to be funny. Nobody with a brain could watch that and conclude "He's trying to incite us all to gas Jews".

There needs to be a line regarding genuine incitement - but there also needs to be a modicum of common sense applied. As Jiminy made the point, comedians sometimes get close to the knuckle and some people get offended; should they face prosecution?

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:24:35 am

I generally agree on the bulk of your argument (not the crossed-out bit, which I found unnecessary)

There's a huge and messy debate to be had around freedom of speech and 'offence'. The current laws are also applied really inconsistently with some groups of people appearing to get special protection from being offended/insulted and others none (eg, religionists - well, of some religions - get protections from being offended/insulted, but atheists none)
'Unnecessary'? That's arguable. But BBR is habitual in his taking offense and coyness.

But I agree with you - religions should not be protected from ridicule or even abuse. Of course, there can be grey lines (where it crosses into racial hate and incitement to violence), but the courts are used to dealing with grey lines in most if not all laws.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:05:11 pm
You are just here to cause havoc, drop inane grenades then double down on your posts despite providing no evidence. I notice you didn`t answer my queries. Did you even look? Or are you in the habit of taking the word of far-right newspapers and scumbags like Laurence Fox? Who has been prosecuted?
In case you have not read his post, Elmo posted about who he assumed it to be (turns out, he is correct in his assumption).

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348876.msg18541287#msg18541287
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:09 am

It was a joke - albeit a sick, bad-taste one. But he was trying to be funny. Nobody with a brain could watch that and conclude "He's trying to incite us all to gas Jews".

There needs to be a line regarding genuine incitement - but there also needs to be a modicum of common sense applied. As Jiminy made the point, comedians sometimes get close to the knuckle and some people get offended; should they face prosecution?

He wasn't found guilty of incitement, he was found to be guilty of being grossly offensice under the Communications Act.

I do think it was an edge case where I can see arguments either way, but I don't think it being a joke is necessarily a defense, otherwise all kinds of abuse harassment can be got away with under the guise of a joke.

There are always going to be some cases which sit in the middle somewhere and will cause controversy, but I'm not just becasue of that going to revert to the extreme position that absolutely all speech should be free regardless of it's impact of others, as the free speech warriors want.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:23:44 pm
In case you have not read his post, Elmo posted about who he assumed it to be (turns out, he is correct in his assumption).

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348876.msg18541287#msg18541287

Seems like everyone has answered this better than me. The guy wasn`t exactly dragged off stage in cuffs and whether he can be deemed a comedian is debatable.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:09 am

It was a joke - albeit a sick, bad-taste one. But he was trying to be funny. Nobody with a brain could watch that and conclude "He's trying to incite us all to gas Jews".

There needs to be a line regarding genuine incitement - but there also needs to be a modicum of common sense applied. As Jiminy made the point, comedians sometimes get close to the knuckle and some people get offended; should they face prosecution?

The guy is an actual racist though, he's got previous. The court wouldn't have known that when finding him guilty of course. I think he's lying about his defence.

Also this guy isnt a comedian

I do however think the offensive communications act is a load of shite.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:47:57 am
You're wrong again, Ive not mentioned Bubbles, echo chamber or jerk circles
I see youve failed to answer my question.
Sorry Kenny but the first post I responded to you said : "The issues with all this culture war shite is they usually happen in a echo chamber Do they have opposing views on GB news of whatever the left wing equivalent is ? "  That was you that said that was'nt it ?

I've failed to answer your question : "I guess you disagree about meechan why is that ? " I answered it twice "Context and Intent are rellevant"  and "Context and Intent are important "
That was me that said that was'nt it .

Btw One of the responses posted on here at the time in regards to the video was:   "I've not watched the video, but I think it's disgraceful " I dont know if it was a spoof or a genuine criticism. But I found that reaction to be funnier than the video itself   :D

Your description of the video "So you are left with a bloke encouraging the gassing of jews on a public website  " is probably the most extreme interpretation of that video I've encounted
and it leads me to believe you haven't even watched the video ,  :)
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 11, 2022, 03:28:39 pm
Alex Jones had free speech in relation to Sandy Hook


There has to be a line

He used his free speech and was guilty of defamation. It's the age old law of Fuck around and Find out. How would you feel if I started a thread on here called "Black Bull Nova is a kiddie-fiddler" and posted links to it on Twitter and Facebook? And sent links to your friends and family and people you work with. Would that be free speech?

I can't believe anyone is defending that lying piece of shit. He has done incalculable damage to truth and trust in evidence, in America and around the world.

He's not the only one but he's one of the originators of online conspiracy websites, making millions from lies and paving the way for the likes of Trump's 'alternative facts', 'Fake News' and QAnon. He made it acceptable for people to "Do Their Own Research" and encouraged the idea that the MSM can't be trusted, all the while producing the most untrustworthy infomration source in order to sell supplements like "Instahard" to his credulous subscribers.

When people look back at this period he will be seen as a small but dangerous cog in the rise of misinformation and conspiracy as a driver for the rise of the right on America, and a lesser extent in the UK.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Funnily enough Alex Jones was a defender of Mark Meechan, along with Tommy Robinson.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:13:09 pm
Funnily enough Alex Jones was a defender of Mark Meechan, along with Tommy Robinson.
And for context David Baddiel, myself and Rawks own Alan X were against the prosecution.

 
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:49:17 pm
Sorry Kenny but the first post I responded to you said : "The issues with all this culture war shite is they usually happen in a echo chamber Do they have opposing views on GB news of whatever the left wing equivalent is ? "  That was you that said that was'nt it ?

Sorry, I did say that in relation to GB news rather, not in relation to free speech. Ill take the blame for that confusion

Quote
I've failed to answer your question : "I guess you disagree about meechan why is that ? " I answered it twice "Context and Intent are rellevant"  and "Context and Intent are important "
That was me that said that was'nt it 

I didnt realise you thought that was a full answer, I was looking for something a bit more detailed.

- I have seen it.  Wasn't very funny. 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:19:03 pm
And for context David Baddiel, myself and Rawks own Alan X were against the prosecution.

 

Sorry mate, what's this?
