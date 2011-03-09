So we are talking about Mark Meechan right? The "comedian" who was actuallyy a call centre worker with a small Youtube channel.



He was found guilty, not for rerpeatedly saying "Gas the jews" and teaching his dog to do a Nazi salute. He was found guilty for doing that, filming it and then choosing to broadcast that on Youtube. At that point it becam hate speech.



The same Mark Meecham who went on to become pals with Tommy Robinson and stand for UKIP in the general election.



It pains me to write this, but I am in partial agreement with bigbonedrawky. Irrespective of it being offensive content, I do not think such acts should rise to the level of criminality. As far as I am aware, Meecham did not incite violence (which I think should be criminalised), he was/is just an obnoxious c*nt. And, although I sometimes feel differently about this (Truss, Quartang, and the Tory Government for example), obnoxious cuntery should not be a crime.The Charlie Hebdo cartoons were considered offensive by many, and they undoubtedly intended to provoke. By similar logic - leaving aside the different jurisdiction - those cartoons surely should be considered a crime too. Indeed, many argue for such a position. To be clear, I thought Hebdo cartoons were unfunny, pathetic and juvenile - but I do not agree that they should be made illegal (nor, of course, that the staff deserved any kind of violent retribution).Having said that, bigbonedrawky's coyness is rather grating. If he wishes to defend obnoxious behaviour, he should have courage in his convictions and make them explicit. But, alas, he would not even name the so-called Scottish 'comedian' he referenced. Maybe this is because he is unsure of his arguments, or, as I just hinted, he liked the content and is embarrassed about it. I think there is plenty to discuss around this topic, but it has been confused by irrelevant points and strawman arguments (mostly from BBR).Are we to protect from prosecution comments made by comedians but not similar comments from non-comedians? Jimmy Carrs 'joke' was every bit as obnoxious as the Meecham's but, essentially, no different. Meecham should be a public pariah. His employer was right to sack to him because he brought the company into disrepute. Those things are fine - but what he did should not be a crime.** I will caveat that by saying that in edge cases some types of expression should be a crime - in Germany (and, arguably, France) for example, given history and particular threats. But, here in the UK? I may take a more libertarian approach to this than some here, but neither am I a purist in these matters. I try to be pragmatic, but not to the point of knee-jerk reactions - 'it's not right; it should be illegal' - to content which makes me uncomfortable or even disgusts me.I am more concerned about how content is amplified and how bubbles are created by the likes of Facebook and Youtube (where they feed you more of the same content you have already consumed). This is by far the greater problem and would be a better matter for legislation. The Meecham video would have been unlikely to gain traction if not for the Youtube algorithms.