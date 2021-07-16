I doubt it. Especially the BBC. He's basically labelled himself as a partisan political operator rather than someone who reports on such matters. That will not work at the BBC, and nor, I expect, with ITV. Further, I doubt Neil's ego would allow him to return to the Beeb anyway. And it is not as though he needs the cash: he's worth something like $120m.
He's always been, and always has been seen to be, a partisan political operator though. His selling point is the one on one interview and they don't have anyone who can fill that right now with the same gravitas. The BBC, whilst in general a good deed in a bad world, has huge problems in their news output, and it's not gotten better since Neil left.
And, no, he doesn't need the cash but he still feels that he has a voice and a name in the industry. The BBC may approach him rather than the other way around. ITV have always been slightly reactionary in who they go for, so I wouldn't rule it out.
He wouldn't fit in at Channel 4 clearly, but I do think he will always have options. I'd be happy if he fucked off completely though.