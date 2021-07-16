Yeah, thing I'm thinking about is that they can maintain it so long as there's a semblance of impartiality to proceedings. But that's work behind the scenes as well as finding an idiot from the Indie to turn up to be the pinata for everyone else. Even Fox News has the serious news periods of the day, with competent news anchors, to be able to point to while their evening schedule does what it does. Only concern I have is that the pressure will be on the regulator not to go too hard on them with this current shitshow in government, although maybe advertisers will already have decided matters before it gets to that.



The government want Paul Dacre chairing Ofcom. And of course he did a great, unbiased job chairing the PCC.Andrew Neil pretty much has the same politics as Farage but his long career with the BBC (and the impartiality standards they have to abide by) gives the chairman of The Spectator false respectability. This is the man who said Thatcher didn't go far enough.Neil was very much the face of the enterprise and the brains of it (or lack of). When he was giving it a publicity drive he went to great lengths to say it wouldn't just be a right-wing echo chamber and it'd be more regional and less London/metropolitan bubble etc etc. Now that's clearly bollocks it leaves the channel with a niche audience in effect, no matter how much they ignore Ofcom and go further to the right and push culture wars. It's not going to have a mass appeal. THey're basically competing against Talkradio for the same audience.