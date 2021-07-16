« previous next »
Author Topic: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)  (Read 5874 times)

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #120 on: July 16, 2021, 09:43:26 pm »
Guto Harri is a mad Brexiteer and Boris supporter. Him taking the knee and Steve Baker being the moral compass for the Tories over this thing is just wild.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #121 on: July 16, 2021, 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 16, 2021, 09:43:26 pm
Guto Harri is a mad Brexiteer and Boris supporter. Him taking the knee and Steve Baker being the moral compass for the Tories over this thing is just wild.
Why you witnessed,  was the penny dropping amongst many tories that they have ended up looking like massive fucking racists and thats probably not a good look on reflection.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #122 on: July 16, 2021, 11:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 16, 2021, 01:26:16 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jul/16/gb-news-pulls-guto-harri-off-air-taking-the-knee-row

He's not just been cancelled by the viewers, but now cancelled by the channel itself!

Right wing cancel culture running wild!

That will help bring the advertisers back.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #123 on: July 17, 2021, 02:10:45 pm »
Supposedly Farage heading there. If that proves true then I think even the pretence of it being anything more than RT/Breitbart/Sputnik/Press TV level shite has been dropped. Neil is all shades of awful but he does carry a level of nouse about how to appear impartial.Frottage looking for his new wedge issue after immigration failed this time round and his coronavirus hot takes proved far too niche.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #124 on: July 17, 2021, 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 17, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Supposedly Farage heading there. If that proves true then I think even the pretence of it being anything more than RT/Breitbart/Sputnik/Press TV level shite has been dropped. Neil is all shades of awful but he does carry a level of nouse about how to appear impartial.Frottage looking for his new wedge issue after immigration failed this time round and his coronavirus hot takes proved far too niche.

Lets not forget his brief fling with his anti green/environment stance.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #125 on: July 17, 2021, 02:47:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 17, 2021, 02:17:08 pm
Lets not forget his brief fling with his anti green/environment stance.

He's due a 'Christianity's under threat' phase again at some point. Too milquetoast still for the US gig he so clearly wants.

Apparently the channel launched live without doing full scale rehearsals - like BBC News ran as if on air for three weeks before it did actually go on air - and they didn't even pay up for access to pool footage. So I suppose descending into talking head telly is where it's going to be. Be interesting to see how they manage to avoid regulatory issues with that.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #126 on: July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 17, 2021, 02:47:07 pm
He's due a 'Christianity's under threat' phase again at some point. Too milquetoast still for the US gig he so clearly wants.

Apparently the channel launched live without doing full scale rehearsals - like BBC News ran as if on air for three weeks before it did actually go on air - and they didn't even pay up for access to pool footage. So I suppose descending into talking head telly is where it's going to be. Be interesting to see how they manage to avoid regulatory issues with that.

They have that with Dan Wootton who seems to be getting their best views with his very right wing guest list and rhetoric (which he's brought over from his talkradio show). Probably Farage next (who'll mimic his LBC show).

In cancelling the 'take the knee' presenter and with the resignations of the producers yesterday, it's obvious the road they're going down.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #127 on: July 17, 2021, 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 17, 2021, 02:47:07 pm
So I suppose descending into talking head telly is where it's going to be.

They (the gammon viewers) don't want news, they can get that from their facebook groups. They want to watch something on the telly with a middle-aged man with an air of respectability telling them that they're right about everything, and they want that interspersed with sour shouty middle-aged pundits telling them how terrible the young folk (who at this point are most people under 40) are.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #128 on: July 17, 2021, 03:00:06 pm »
Everytime I see this thread I do a double take thinking it's a CBeebies discussion.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #129 on: July 17, 2021, 03:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 pm
They have that with Dan Wootton who seems to be getting their best views with his very right wing guest list and rhetoric (which he's brought over from his talkradio show). Probably Farage next (who'll mimic his LBC show).

In cancelling the 'take the knee' presenter and with the resignations of the producers yesterday, it's obvious the road they're going down.

This, hopefully.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #130 on: July 17, 2021, 04:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 pm
They have that with Dan Wootton who seems to be getting their best views with his very right wing guest list and rhetoric (which he's brought over from his talkradio show). Probably Farage next (who'll mimic his LBC show).

In cancelling the 'take the knee' presenter and with the resignations of the producers yesterday, it's obvious the road they're going down.



Yeah, thing I'm thinking about is that they can maintain it so long as there's a semblance of impartiality to proceedings. But that's work behind the scenes as well as finding an idiot from the Indie to turn up to be the pinata for everyone else. Even Fox News has the serious news periods of the day, with competent news anchors, to be able to point to while their evening schedule does what it does. Only concern I have is that the pressure will be on the regulator not to go too hard on them with this current shitshow in government, although maybe advertisers will already have decided matters before it gets to that.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #131 on: July 17, 2021, 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 17, 2021, 04:14:31 pm
Yeah, thing I'm thinking about is that they can maintain it so long as there's a semblance of impartiality to proceedings. But that's work behind the scenes as well as finding an idiot from the Indie to turn up to be the pinata for everyone else. Even Fox News has the serious news periods of the day, with competent news anchors, to be able to point to while their evening schedule does what it does. Only concern I have is that the pressure will be on the regulator not to go too hard on them with this current shitshow in government, although maybe advertisers will already have decided matters before it gets to that.

The government want Paul Dacre chairing Ofcom. And of course he did a great, unbiased job chairing the PCC.

Andrew Neil pretty much has the same politics as Farage but his long career with the BBC (and the impartiality standards they have to abide by) gives the chairman of The Spectator false respectability. This is the man who said Thatcher didn't go far enough.

Neil was very much the face of the enterprise and the brains of it (or lack of). When he was giving it a publicity drive he went to great lengths to say it wouldn't just be a right-wing echo chamber and it'd be more regional and less London/metropolitan bubble etc etc. Now that's clearly bollocks it leaves the channel with a niche audience in effect, no matter how much they ignore Ofcom and go further to the right and push culture wars. It's not going to have a mass appeal. THey're basically competing against Talkradio for the same audience.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #132 on: July 17, 2021, 11:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on July 17, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Supposedly Farage heading there. If that proves true then I think even the pretence of it being anything more than RT/Breitbart/Sputnik/Press TV level shite has been dropped. Neil is all shades of awful but he does carry a level of nouse about how to appear impartial.Frottage looking for his new wedge issue after immigration failed this time round and his coronavirus hot takes proved far too niche.

And.

Quote
And, if a bigger helping of Farage is not enough to entice audiences, another famous potential saviour could be on hand soon. Piers Moron, who left Good Morning Britain in March, may step into a high-profile role on the new TV channel. Morgan, 56, is in protracted negotiations with management but must first deal with his contractual ties to ITV.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #133 on: July 18, 2021, 08:41:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 17, 2021, 11:36:08 pm
And.

I wonder if Morgan is stringing them along to get better terms with ITV and go back to GMB in September.

But if Gbeebs are just going down the culture war route it'd appeal to him to be able to bang about Harry and Meghan all day every day on there.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #134 on: July 18, 2021, 09:23:10 pm »
This one is now at a loose end (again).  Maybe shell pitch up on this channel?

https://theworldnews.net/uk-news/katie-hopkins-is-dumped-from-celebrity-big-brother-australia
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #135 on: July 18, 2021, 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 18, 2021, 08:41:19 am
I wonder if Morgan is stringing them along to get better terms with ITV and go back to GMB in September.

But if Gbeebs are just going down the culture war route it'd appeal to him to be able to bang about Harry and Meghan all day every day on there.
Morgan is a prize idiot and therefore a great fit for GB News but I think he's probably out of their price range.  He is/was apparently on over £1m/year at ITV.

I suppose it depends on how far the GB News backers are ready to throw good money after bad on the hope of better things to come.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #136 on: July 19, 2021, 11:04:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 18, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
Morgan is a prize idiot and therefore a great fit for GB News but I think he's probably out of their price range.  He is/was apparently on over £1m/year at ITV.

I suppose it depends on how far the GB News backers are ready to throw good money after bad on the hope of better things to come.
I think it will be almost impossible to rescue the channel now. They needed to hit the ground running. Obviously, they have failed to do this. It will be near impossible for them to attract any actual talent now. Neil, the only one who could be described as possessing any real abilities/gravitas, has gone MIA.  Done. Dusted. And, I expect, soon to be gone.

And, as a bonus, Neil has probably fucked up his television career. :)
GB News
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:16:27 am »
I retuned my freeview so I could be their only viewer (236) to see what the fuss is about.   

What a shitshow.

They have sacked someone for taking the knee (suggesting that he was not being impartial), done nothing about Farage saying he would refuse to take the knee (Same thing really)

It just appear to be vehicle for crusty old reactionaries to voice their frustrations about the modern 'woke' world and voice their 'unwoke' prejudices. The trouble with 'anti-woke' agenda is that it forces people to choose an alternative which is even worse, GB news shows that and also what a world without the BBC might look like.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 12:04:09 pm »
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 19, 2021, 11:04:13 am
I think it will be almost impossible to rescue the channel now. They needed to hit the ground running. Obviously, they have failed to do this. It will be near impossible for them to attract any actual talent now. Neil, the only one who could be described as possessing any real abilities/gravitas, has gone MIA.  Done. Dusted. And, I expect, soon to be gone.

And, as a bonus, Neil has probably fucked up his television career. :)

I suspect that the BBC would have him back. I can imagine that ITV would make use of him as well.

Neil has had flops before and he's bounced back. That was within the confines of the BBC though, so it might be more difficult this time.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 04:20:53 pm »
Farage's new show:
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:16:58 pm
I suspect that the BBC would have him back. I can imagine that ITV would make use of him as well.

Neil has had flops before and he's bounced back. That was within the confines of the BBC though, so it might be more difficult this time.
I doubt it. Especially the BBC. He's basically labelled himself as a partisan political operator rather than someone who reports on such matters. That will not work at the BBC, and nor, I expect, with ITV. Further, I doubt Neil's ego would allow him to return to the Beeb anyway. And it is not as though he needs the cash: he's worth something like $120m.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:18:01 am »
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
I doubt it. Especially the BBC. He's basically labelled himself as a partisan political operator rather than someone who reports on such matters. That will not work at the BBC, and nor, I expect, with ITV. Further, I doubt Neil's ego would allow him to return to the Beeb anyway. And it is not as though he needs the cash: he's worth something like $120m.

He's got to be
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:13:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:38 am
He's got to be


I'm sure she's with him for his great personaility.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:50:33 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:38 am
He's got to be

Ha! I too considered posting a picture of Neil with his wife! ;D He certainly seems to punching above his weight there. On the other hand, maybe we are being a bit mean by not taking in to consideration Neil's winning personality. ???
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:51:17 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:13:24 am
I'm sure she's with him for his great personaility.
I swear I did not read your comment there before posting mine. :P
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:07:37 pm
I doubt it. Especially the BBC. He's basically labelled himself as a partisan political operator rather than someone who reports on such matters. That will not work at the BBC, and nor, I expect, with ITV. Further, I doubt Neil's ego would allow him to return to the Beeb anyway. And it is not as though he needs the cash: he's worth something like $120m.

He's always been, and always has been seen to be, a partisan political operator though. His selling point is the one on one interview and they don't have anyone who can fill that right now with the same gravitas. The BBC, whilst in general a good deed in a bad world, has huge problems in their news output, and it's not gotten better since Neil left.

And, no, he doesn't need the cash but he still feels that he has a voice and a name in the industry. The BBC may approach him rather than the other way around. ITV have always been slightly reactionary in who they go for, so I wouldn't rule it out.

He wouldn't fit in at Channel 4 clearly, but I do think he will always have options. I'd be happy if he fucked off completely though.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
I dont know whether to be inspired that i could pull a fit scandi bird 23 years younger or devastated that I have not managed to.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:17:43 am
He's always been, and always has been seen to be, a partisan political operator though. His selling point is the one on one interview and they don't have anyone who can fill that right now with the same gravitas. The BBC, whilst in general a good deed in a bad world, has huge problems in their news output, and it's not gotten better since Neil left.

And, no, he doesn't need the cash but he still feels that he has a voice and a name in the industry. The BBC may approach him rather than the other way around. ITV have always been slightly reactionary in who they go for, so I wouldn't rule it out.

He wouldn't fit in at Channel 4 clearly, but I do think he will always have options. I'd be happy if he fucked off completely though.

The BBC's news output is the worst its ever been. The trajectory of its fall mirrors the rise of the vile Kuenssberg.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Is it some sort of running joke that he calls his wife the Swedish Engineer or does he generally just not bother to learn women's names?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:50:33 am
Ha! I too considered posting a picture of Neil with his wife! ;D He certainly seems to punching above his weight there. On the other hand, maybe we are being a bit mean by not taking in to consideration Neil's winning personality. ???

He looks like a fat David Steel's spitting image puppet. That's a lot of personality required. I'm guessing money and celebrity helps as well though.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:50:33 am
Ha! I too considered posting a picture of Neil with his wife! ;D He certainly seems to punching above his weight there. On the other hand, maybe we are being a bit mean by not taking in to consideration Neil's winning personality. ???

I think it would take $60m to overcome his personality and another $60m to overcome his hair
