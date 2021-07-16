Morgan is a prize idiot and therefore a great fit for GB News but I think he's probably out of their price range. He is/was apparently on over £1m/year at ITV.
I suppose it depends on how far the GB News backers are ready to throw good money after bad on the hope of better things to come.
I think it will be almost impossible to rescue the channel now. They needed to hit the ground running. Obviously, they have failed to do this. It will be near impossible for them to attract any actual talent now. Neil, the only one who could be described as possessing any real abilities/gravitas, has gone MIA. Done. Dusted. And, I expect, soon to be gone.
And, as a bonus, Neil has probably fucked up his television career.