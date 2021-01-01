« previous next »
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm
That's exactly what will happen - then others will watch it while their mates try and re-enact the bar scene from Porkys. Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong has already been used, so they just need to come up with a new one. I'm sure they will trawl a few episodes of the Simpsons for ideas too.

Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm
Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?

Douglas Ross got caught out by Mike Oxsmells on one of his Facebook Q&As.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:49:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm
Mike Oxmall failing to gain traction.
Mike Oxard?

If any of them get a mention on this weeks The Last Leg, we'll know you have been ringing in
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:53:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm
That's exactly what will happen - then others will watch it while their mates try and re-enact the bar scene from Porkys. Mike Hunt and Mike Oxlong has already been used, so they just need to come up with a new one. I'm sure they will trawl a few episodes of the Simpsons for ideas too.

Pat McGroyne.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:17:55 pm »
Mike Oxmallandsoft.

Just my name, still thinking about a name for this shitshow pandering to the Scum/Mail/Express readers.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 07:17:55 pm
Mike Oxmallandsoft.

Just my name, still thinking about a name for this shitshow pandering to the Scum/Mail/Express readers.

Reich here, Reich now?
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:56:17 pm »
Ivan Ardon.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm »
Diane O'Rea (Please, call me Di).
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:50:28 pm »
That Dan Wootton is an absolute bellend. S*n wanker.

They go on about plurality of views and freedom of speech. Funny how the majority of the presenters are right wing with nobody on the left.
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:31:39 am
Well go on GB News for starters.

He had to resign from the National Trust for Scotland recently after tweeting support for David Starkey after his recent racist discussion with Darren Grimes.

He has a completely warped view of Scottish history and let it get into his documentaries (where he presents himself as a historian rathern than an archaeologist.

And member of the fruit loop band of unionists known as These Islands.
Well after campaigning for the Union... I don't suppose it matters that his tweet was before Starkey's interview and apparently he wasn't forced to resign from the National Trust of Scotland either...Fake News  :D
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Well after campaigning for the Union... I don't suppose it matters that his tweet was before Starkey's interview and apparently he wasn't forced to resign from the National Trust of Scotland either...Fake News  :D

Aye he was due to quit anyway....

I have no problem with people campaigning for the union. I spend half my life on here FFS, where most are unionists.

Apologies, it was before the interview, to Grimes asking him to tell Starkey he loves him. He retweets anti-BLM stuff and those taking the knee.

He's just an all round piece of work. Basically this guy with the ability to tone it down a bit for the cameras.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY</a>
Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:21:08 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm
Aye he was due to quit anyway....

I have no problem with people campaigning for the union. I spend half my life on here FFS, where most are unionists.

Apologies, it was before the interview, to Grimes asking him to tell Starkey he loves him. He retweets anti-BLM stuff and those taking the knee.

He's just an all round piece of work. Basically this guy with the ability to tone it down a bit for the cameras.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qYasj3D9MrY</a>
Off topic but...
On the subject of Independence do you not worry about whether Scotland can afford it or not ?
I can't help thinking these last few years (price of oil fluctuating + Covid  ) might of bankrupted your country had you gained independence or at
the very least led to a sizeable decrease in living standards.

Re: GBeebies (anything about Brillo's propaganda network in here)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:50:38 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:21:08 am
Off topic but...
On the subject of Independence do you not worry about whether Scotland can afford it or not ?
I can't help thinking these last few years (price of oil fluctuating + Covid  ) might of bankrupted your country had you gained independence or at
the very least led to a sizeable decrease in living standards.

It's a complex question. I have no doubt it would be challenging to start with. I'm assuming it would have been particularly challenging for us during COVID if we had gone recently independent. Borrowing would likely have been more expensive etc. But you can't predict these things and just have to bite the bullet.

The oil thing - it's no doubt in decline in the North Sea. I work in the industry. We all know it, half of us have lost our jobs already. Scotland is nowhere near as reliant on it as people think though. When the price crashed in 2015, tax revenues from it plummeted, but GDP actually carried on growing. The onshore economy was growing fast enough to counter the decline in oil. Scotland is wealthier than all other parts of the UK apart from London, the SE, and sometimes the East of England.

I'm not an economist, and you can read one saying one thing and another saying the opposite. So I look at the basic fundamentals. Look at similar countries around us - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland etc. Every single one of them is considerably wealthier than Scotland but very similar in terms of climate, resources, development etc. So what is holding Scotland back? The life is being drained out of it by London. All our talent gets sucked away. The same applies to most of England. There seems to be absolutely no desire for proper change there though so needs must.
